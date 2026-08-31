Our Partners

Freunde fürs Leben
Every year, 10,000 people die by suicide in Germany. For those who experience (cyber)bullying, the risk of suicide is three times higher than for those who have not been bullied. Freunde fürs Leben e.V. is working to change this - especially by educating young people and young adults about mental health, depression, and suicide.
HateAid
HateAid strengthens human rights in the digital space. If you've experienced online violence, HateAid offers comprehensive advice and legal support. This non-profit organization educates policymakers, the justice system, and businesses about online hate and creates real solutions for our democracy. Their goal: a digital world where freedom of expression is protected and everyone can participate.
hatefree
hatefree offers people affected by online violence specialized legal support with no financial risk. Incidents can be reported quickly and easily online to hatefree. If legal action has a good chance of success, they pursue it - requiring offenders to stop, delete hateful content, and, if applicable, pay financial compensation. This service is free for those affected; hatefree only retains a portion of any compensation if the case is successful.
Juuuport e.V.
JUUUPORT is a nationwide support and information platform for young people facing challenges online. Volunteer teens and young adults from across Germany, known as JUUUPORT Scouts, support their peers with online issues such as cyberbullying, sextortion, media addiction, fake news, and data theft. All online counseling is confidential and free of charge.
Nummer gegen Kummer
The largest free telephone counseling service for children, young people, and parents in Germany. Those seeking help with cyberbullying will also find understanding support here. In a safe and confidential setting - by phone or online - volunteer counselors guide young people in navigating the challenges of digital life and empower concerned parents to support their children with confidence.
Penemue
Penemue is a start-up dedicated to fighting digital violence, hate speech, and disinformation. Using cutting-edge AI technology, they've developed a tool that empowers their clients to detect toxic content in real time and take targeted action against it. Acting as a digital guardian angel, they help create a safe and respectful online community.
REspect!
The reporting office REspect! in the Network offers legal guidance on relevant posts in social networks and pushes for deletion as soon as criminal criteria are met. REspect! in the Network is there for internet users who encounter hate comments online and want to take action. If German law is violated, REspect! requests the removal of the post from the platform provider. Authors of incitement to hatred are consistently reported to the authorities.
TelefonSeelsorge
You don't have to carry your worries alone - even when it comes to hate, hostility, threats, or verbal abuse online. TelefonSeelsorge® supports people affected by hate speech. It advocates for respectful language and encourages dialogue rooted in understanding, even when opinions differ.
ZEBRA
ZEBRA is an online counseling platform focused on media topics. What can you do about hate online? How should you respond if you experience cyberbullying? At ZEBRA, media experts provide you with personal and reliable advice. You can get support via chat, messenger, or by submitting your question on www.fragzebra.de. ZEBRA is a service of the Media Authority of North Rhine-Westphalia.
Zentralstelle zur Bekämpfung von Hasskriminalität im Internet - Niedersachsen
We take a stand against hate online! The Zentralstelle zur Bekämpfung von Hasskriminalität im Internet, based in Göttingen, is dedicated to holding those who spread hate online accountable. The internet is not a lawless space. If you’re affected or witness hate, you can report it free of charge and without a lawyer. Find more information on the website.
Visit the "ZHIN" website of the Göttingen Public Prosecutor’s Office
Amadeu Antonio Foundation
The Amadeu Antonio Foundation is committed to strengthening a democratic civil society that consistently stands against right-wing extremism, racism, and antisemitism.
Business Council for Democracy (BC4D)
The Business Council for Democracy (BC4D) program is designed for employees and empowers them to address hate speech, disinformation, and conspiracy theories. It offers a training curriculum, connects companies, and organizes expert talks and other interactive formats. Their AI-powered "Conflict Coach" helps users practice challenging conversations.
Bildungsstätte Anne Frank
The Bildungsstätte Anne Frank is a hub for political education and advisory services in Hesse.
The project "No Room for Hate" targets online hate speech.
Its goal is to bring together stakeholders for joint action against hate speech, develop counterstrategies, and offer educational and counseling services on this important topic.
Digitale Helden
Digitale Helden gGmbH from Frankfurt trains students in grades 8 to 10 to become Digital Heroes through online courses. They become mentors for younger students, helping to raise awareness about topics like cyberbullying, sexting, and hate online. The training team supports students, parents, and teachers in using digital communication competently and responsibly.
Gesicht Zeigen!
Gesicht Zeigen! Für ein weltoffenes Deutschland e. V. encourages people to take a stand against racism, antisemitism, Islamophobia, homophobia, transphobia, and right-wing extremism. Love Speech is an innovative, empowering concept that offers young people a positive alternative to hate in language and communication - both online and offline.
Visit the "Gesicht Zeigen! Für ein weltoffenes Deutschland e. V." Website
#ichbinhier
ichbinhier e.V. aims to raise awareness about online hate and educates people on the causes, spread, and impact of hate speech. The organization supports individuals and institutions across all areas of society in standing up to digital attacks and champions greater digital civic courage.
Juuuport e.V.
JUUUPORT is a nationwide support and information platform for young people facing challenges online. Volunteer teens and young adults from across Germany, known as JUUUPORT Scouts, support their peers with online issues such as cyberbullying, sextortion, media addiction, fake news, and data theft. All online counseling is confidential and free of charge.
klicksafe
klicksafe aims to strengthen people's digital skills and supports them with a wide range of resources to help them use the internet confidently and critically. In Germany, this EU initiative organizes Safer Internet Day every year.
LOVE-Storm – United Against Hate Online
With LOVE-Storm's digital civil courage trainings, we take a stand against online hate. In online or in-person workshops, individuals, groups, and organizations learn how to actively oppose hate on the internet. The goal is to support those targeted, encourage bystanders to speak up, and set non-violent boundaries for those spreading hate.
Nummer gegen Kummer
The largest free telephone counseling service for children, young people, and parents in Germany. Those seeking help with cyberbullying will also find understanding support here. In a safe and confidential setting - by phone or online - volunteer counselors guide young people in navigating the challenges of digital life and empower concerned parents to support their children with confidence.
REspect!
The reporting office REspect! in the Network offers legal guidance on relevant posts in social networks and pushes for deletion as soon as criminal criteria are met. REspect! in the Network is there for internet users who encounter hate comments online and want to take action. If German law is violated, REspect! requests the removal of the post from the platform provider. Authors of incitement to hatred are consistently reported to the authorities.
Scroller
Exciting videos and interviews, entertaining short stories, practical tips, app and game recommendations, and plenty of DIY ideas for safe media use: With the digital SCROLLER magazines, children can safely explore the world of digital media. These interactive magazines address important topics like 'Gaming,' 'Ready for Your Phone,' 'Digital Democracy,' 'Courage Online,' or 'Data Protection,' tailored for children aged 9 to 12.
Teachtoday
Under the umbrella of "Medien, aber sicher!", "Teachtoday" offers practical, everyday advice to children and young people, parents and grandparents, as well as educators. The toolbox provides a wide range of materials covering different areas of children's and young people's lives.
TelefonSeelsorge
You don't have to carry your worries alone - even when it comes to hate, hostility, threats, or verbal abuse online. TelefonSeelsorge® supports people affected by hate speech. It advocates for respectful language and encourages dialogue rooted in understanding, even when opinions differ.
Zentralstelle zur Bekämpfung von Hasskriminalität im Internet - Niedersachsen
We take a stand against hate online! The Zentralstelle zur Bekämpfung von Hasskriminalität im Internet, based in Göttingen, is dedicated to holding those who spread hate online accountable. The internet is not a lawless space. If you’re affected or witness hate, you can report it free of charge and without a lawyer. Find more information on the website.
Visit the "ZHIN" website of the Göttingen Public Prosecutor’s Office
Amadeu Antonio Foundation
The Amadeu Antonio Foundation is committed to strengthening a democratic civil society that consistently stands against right-wing extremism, racism, and antisemitism.
Business Council for Democracy (BC4D)
The Business Council for Democracy (BC4D) program is designed for employees and empowers them to address hate speech, disinformation, and conspiracy theories. It offers a training curriculum, connects companies, and organizes expert talks and other interactive formats. Their AI-powered "Conflict Coach" helps users practice challenging conversations.
Bildungsstätte Anne Frank
The Bildungsstätte Anne Frank is a hub for political education and advisory services in Hesse.
The project "No Room for Hate" targets online hate speech.
Its goal is to bring together stakeholders for joint action against hate speech, develop counterstrategies, and offer educational and counseling services on this important topic.
Bündnis gegen Cybermobbing
The Bündnis gegen Cybermobbing is committed to educating and raising awareness in society about cyberbullying. They also offer advice, for example to educational institutions and media organizations.
Buzzard
Buzzard is a new news app designed to offer a wide range of perspectives. It brings together media coverage from across the political spectrum on the day's top topics and provides journalistic context. In an era of misinformation and filter bubbles, Buzzard aims to make it easier for you to form well-informed, diverse opinions and to foster understanding in toxic debates.
CORRECTIV
CORRECTIV is Germany’s first investigative newsroom funded by donations. As a multi-award-winning platform, it stands for investigative journalism. CORRECTIV sparks public debate, involves citizens in investigations, and promotes media literacy through educational programs. The CORRECTIV.Faktenforum is open to everyone who wants to support fact-based dialogue and stand up against misinformation.
Das NETTZ
As a networking hub against hate speech, Das NETTZ has been promoting digital civic courage and a culture of constructive discourse since 2017. We connect interdisciplinary experts, research hate dynamics, make knowledge accessible, and support innovative ideas for an internet free from hate. Our overview of key actors helps you find the right point of contact.
Dare2Care
Dare2Care is reimagining education to support young people in their personal development. Through workshops and online learning formats, students are empowered to show digital civic courage and to confidently and thoughtfully tackle challenges like hate speech, social media stress, and filter bubbles.
Digitaler Engel
The "Digitaler Engel" project by "Deutschland sicher im Netz e.V." helps older adults use digital services safely. Alongside nationwide in-person events, it also offers virtual training sessions and informational materials, such as explainer videos on its website. One of Digital Angel's key topics is identifying disinformation and "fake news".
Digitale Helden
Digitale Helden gGmbH from Frankfurt trains students in grades 8 to 10 to become Digital Heroes through online courses. They become mentors for younger students, helping to raise awareness about topics like cyberbullying, sexting, and hate online. The training team supports students, parents, and teachers in using digital communication competently and responsibly.
eco – Verband der Internetwirtschaft e.V.
eco – Verband der Internetwirtschaft e.V., with around 1,000 members, is committed to digital infrastructure, sustainability, IT security, and responsibility. For nearly 30 years, eco has also been actively fighting illegal online content, especially through its complaints office. Together with FSM, eco runs the portal internet-beschwerdestelle.de, where internet users can report illegal or youth-endangering online content free of charge.
esports player foundation
The esports player foundation is a non-profit institution dedicated to excellence, supporting top talents and professionals in reaching their full potential. In return, esports athletes serve as role models for millions of gamers, embodying sporting values such as fair play, taking a stand against toxicity, and inspiring gamers to see themselves as athletes - demonstrating the importance of sleep, nutrition, fitness, and strong values as key factors for success.
Feelee
Life isn't always easy - especially for young people. The number of young people struggling with mental health issues is rising rapidly. Feelee is a diary app that helps users gain insights into their emotions, building resilience. Young people learn to recognize, name, and manage their feelings. By understanding how their habits influence their emotions, they can regain control over their lives. This way, they learn to keep a cool head even when their world feels like it's on fire.
Freiwillige Selbstkontrolle Multimedia-Diensteanbieter (FSM)
As a non-profit association, the Freiwillige Selbstkontrolle Multimedia-Diensteanbieter (FSM) is committed to effective youth media protection in online media - especially by combating illegal, harmful, and developmentally damaging content, as well as by promoting media literacy. Together with the eco Association, FSM operates the portal internet-beschwerdestelle.de. Here, internet users can report illegal or youth-endangering online content free of charge.
Freunde fürs Leben
Every year, 10,000 people die by suicide in Germany. For those who experience (cyber)bullying, the risk of suicide is three times higher than for those who have not been bullied. Freunde fürs Leben e.V. is working to change this - especially by educating young people and young adults about mental health, depression, and suicide.
Gesicht Zeigen!
Gesicht Zeigen! Für ein weltoffenes Deutschland e. V. encourages people to take a stand against racism, antisemitism, Islamophobia, homophobia, transphobia, and right-wing extremism. Love Speech is an innovative, empowering concept that offers young people a positive alternative to hate in language and communication - both online and offline.
Visit the "Gesicht Zeigen! Für ein weltoffenes Deutschland e. V." Website
HateAid
HateAid strengthens human rights in the digital space. If you've experienced online violence, HateAid offers comprehensive advice and legal support. This non-profit organization educates policymakers, the justice system, and businesses about online hate and creates real solutions for our democracy. Their goal: a digital world where freedom of expression is protected and everyone can participate.
#ichbinhier
ichbinhier e.V. aims to raise awareness about online hate and educates people on the causes, spread, and impact of hate speech. The organization supports individuals and institutions across all areas of society in standing up to digital attacks and champions greater digital civic courage.
Internet-Beschwerdestelle
The Internet-Beschwerdestelle is a joint reporting portal run by the Voluntary Self-Monitoring of Multimedia Service Providers (FSM e.V.) and eco - Association of the Internet Industry e.V. - co-funded by the European Union. Users can report illegal or youth-endangering content free of charge using an online form. Every report is reviewed individually. The aim is to ensure that illegal content is quickly removed from the internet - making the digital world safer, especially for children and young people.
Initiative Toleranz im Netz
The Initiative Toleranz im Netz is a network of organizations from the fields of education, society, media, and security in Baden-Württemberg. Its goal is to foster more respectful interactions online, strengthen media literacy, and take targeted action to help reduce hate and incitement on the internet. The landing page provides comprehensive information and support for people affected by hate crimes, as well as for anyone looking to learn more. No matter what you need, you'll find the right contacts - whether to report hate or incitement, file a complaint, seek victim support, or access educational resources. You can reach out directly for help.
Juuuport e.V.
JUUUPORT is a nationwide support and information platform for young people facing challenges online. Volunteer teens and young adults from across Germany, known as JUUUPORT Scouts, support their peers with online issues such as cyberbullying, sextortion, media addiction, fake news, and data theft. All online counseling is confidential and free of charge.
Keinen Pixel dem Faschismus
“Keinen Pixel dem Faschismus!” is a network of individuals and projects within gaming communities, working together to promote diversity and to stand up against discrimination and right-wing extremism. By pooling their knowledge and skills, they support each other and others.
klicksafe
klicksafe aims to strengthen people's digital skills and supports them with a wide range of resources to help them use the internet confidently and critically. In Germany, this EU initiative organizes Safer Internet Day every year.
LOVE-Storm – United Against Hate Online
With LOVE-Storm's digital civil courage trainings, we take a stand against online hate. In online or in-person workshops, individuals, groups, and organizations learn how to actively oppose hate on the internet. The goal is to support those targeted, encourage bystanders to speak up, and set non-violent boundaries for those spreading hate.
Managerfragen.org e.V.
Managerfragen.org e.V. is committed to a new kind of social dialogue: fair, public, and direct. The association offers educational programs both online and offline. Their goal is to counter disinformation, polarization, and manipulation in the digital world, to take a stand, and to encourage (digital) courage in society - against hate speech, discrimination, and fake news.
Media Sure! But Secure.
Media, but safe. The "Media Sure! But Secure." website brings together Telekom initiatives aimed at strengthening media literacy. It is also marked with the Good Magenta label.
Nummer gegen Kummer
The largest free telephone counseling service for children, young people, and parents in Germany. Those seeking help with cyberbullying will also find understanding support here. In a safe and confidential setting - by phone or online - volunteer counselors guide young people in navigating the challenges of digital life and empower concerned parents to support their children with confidence.
Penemue
Penemue is a start-up dedicated to fighting digital violence, hate speech, and disinformation. Using cutting-edge AI technology, they've developed a tool that empowers their clients to detect toxic content in real time and take targeted action against it. Acting as a digital guardian angel, they help create a safe and respectful online community.
Projekt 100% Mensch
Projekt 100% MENSCH is committed to raising awareness about gender and sexual orientation, and to promoting greater visibility and equality for queer people through information campaigns, educational materials, lectures, workshops, exhibitions, and rallies. We collaborate with many organizations, schools, public authorities, and companies.
Reporterfabrik
Fake news is designed to influence public opinion, and this often leads to hate and exclusion. Reporterfabrik provides education and is dedicated to fostering media literacy. The online academy is open to everyone - in particular, reporter4you offers programs for children and young people, visiting schools to discuss credible journalism.
REspect!
The reporting office REspect! in the Network offers legal guidance on relevant posts in social networks and pushes for deletion as soon as criminal criteria are met. REspect! in the Network is there for internet users who encounter hate comments online and want to take action. If German law is violated, REspect! requests the removal of the post from the platform provider. Authors of incitement to hatred are consistently reported to the authorities.
Scroller
Exciting videos and interviews, entertaining short stories, practical tips, app and game recommendations, and plenty of DIY ideas for safe media use: With the digital SCROLLER magazines, children can safely explore the world of digital media. These interactive magazines address important topics like 'Gaming,' 'Ready for Your Phone,' 'Digital Democracy,' 'Courage Online,' or 'Data Protection,' tailored for children aged 9 to 12.
Teachtoday
Under the umbrella of "Medien, aber sicher!", "Teachtoday" offers practical, everyday advice to children and young people, parents and grandparents, as well as educators. The toolbox provides a wide range of materials covering different areas of children's and young people's lives.
TelefonSeelsorge
You don't have to carry your worries alone - even when it comes to hate, hostility, threats, or verbal abuse online. TelefonSeelsorge® supports people affected by hate speech. It advocates for respectful language and encourages dialogue rooted in understanding, even when opinions differ.
Violence Prevention Network
Violence Prevention Network gGmbH is a non-governmental organization that has been active in extremism prevention and deradicalization for over 20 years, both nationally and internationally. In addition to working with offenders inside and outside of prison and offering a broad range of training for multipliers, the organization also focuses on projects addressing digital environments, such as gaming.
WEISSER RING
Hate in digital spaces is a serious threat, as it can ultimately lead to physical violence. People are attacked. Anyone who stands up against hate and incitement is protecting victims. WEISSER RING, Germany's largest organization for crime victims, offers support to those affected, advocates for victims' rights, and works to prevent crime.
ZDK Gesellschaft Demokratische Kultur
ZDK Gesellschaft Demokratische Kultur is committed to the fundamental values of freedom and dignity. Through initiatives like "#Hasshilft", the organization takes a stand against online hate, raises awareness, and presents creative ways to show people that change is needed.
ZEBRA
ZEBRA is an online counseling platform focused on media topics. What can you do about hate online? How should you respond if you experience cyberbullying? At ZEBRA, media experts provide you with personal and reliable advice. You can get support via chat, messenger, or by submitting your question on www.fragzebra.de. ZEBRA is a service of the Media Authority of North Rhine-Westphalia.
Zentralstelle zur Bekämpfung von Hasskriminalität im Internet - Niedersachsen
We take a stand against hate online! The Zentralstelle zur Bekämpfung von Hasskriminalität im Internet, based in Göttingen, is dedicated to holding those who spread hate online accountable. The internet is not a lawless space. If you’re affected or witness hate, you can report it free of charge and without a lawyer. Find more information on the website.
Visit the "ZHIN" website of the Göttingen Public Prosecutor’s Office
Zentral- und Ansprechstelle Cybercrime Nordrhein-Westfalen (ZAC NRW)
The Zentral- und Ansprechstelle Cybercrime Nordrhein-Westfalen (ZAC NRW) is the largest cybercrime unit in the German judicial system. It is responsible for leading major investigations in the field of cybercrime. A special focus is on combating digital hate crime through the pilot project "Verfolgen statt nur Löschen".