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Our Partners

Together with these partners and initiatives, we are committed to fostering respectful interaction online.

Logo Freunde fürs Leben

Freunde fürs Leben

Every year, 10,000 people die by suicide in Germany. For those who experience (cyber)bullying, the risk of suicide is three times higher than for those who have not been bullied. Freunde fürs Leben e.V. is working to change this - especially by educating young people and young adults about mental health, depression, and suicide.

Visit the "Freunde fürs Leben" website

Logo Hate Aid

HateAid

HateAid strengthens human rights in the digital space. If you've experienced online violence, HateAid offers comprehensive advice and legal support. This non-profit organization educates policymakers, the justice system, and businesses about online hate and creates real solutions for our democracy. Their goal: a digital world where freedom of expression is protected and everyone can participate.

Visit the "HateAid" website

hatefree logo

hatefree

hatefree offers people affected by online violence specialized legal support with no financial risk. Incidents can be reported quickly and easily online to hatefree. If legal action has a good chance of success, they pursue it - requiring offenders to stop, delete hateful content, and, if applicable, pay financial compensation. This service is free for those affected; hatefree only retains a portion of any compensation if the case is successful.

Visit the "hatefree" website

Juuuport e.V.

Juuuport e.V.

JUUUPORT is a nationwide support and information platform for young people facing challenges online. Volunteer teens and young adults from across Germany, known as JUUUPORT Scouts, support their peers with online issues such as cyberbullying, sextortion, media addiction, fake news, and data theft. All online counseling is confidential and free of charge.

Visit the "Juuuport e.V." website

Nummer gegen Kummer logo

Nummer gegen Kummer

The largest free telephone counseling service for children, young people, and parents in Germany. Those seeking help with cyberbullying will also find understanding support here. In a safe and confidential setting - by phone or online - volunteer counselors guide young people in navigating the challenges of digital life and empower concerned parents to support their children with confidence.

Visit the "Nummer gegen Kummer" website

Penemue logo

Penemue

Penemue is a start-up dedicated to fighting digital violence, hate speech, and disinformation. Using cutting-edge AI technology, they've developed a tool that empowers their clients to detect toxic content in real time and take targeted action against it. Acting as a digital guardian angel, they help create a safe and respectful online community.

Visit the "Penemue" website

REspect! in the Network logo

REspect!

The reporting office REspect! in the Network offers legal guidance on relevant posts in social networks and pushes for deletion as soon as criminal criteria are met. REspect! in the Network is there for internet users who encounter hate comments online and want to take action. If German law is violated, REspect! requests the removal of the post from the platform provider. Authors of incitement to hatred are consistently reported to the authorities.

Visit the "REspect!" website

"REspect!" on LinkedIn

Telefonseelsorge logo

TelefonSeelsorge

You don't have to carry your worries alone - even when it comes to hate, hostility, threats, or verbal abuse online. TelefonSeelsorge® supports people affected by hate speech. It advocates for respectful language and encourages dialogue rooted in understanding, even when opinions differ. 

Visit the "Telefonseelsorge" website

ZEBRA logo

ZEBRA

ZEBRA is an online counseling platform focused on media topics. What can you do about hate online? How should you respond if you experience cyberbullying? At ZEBRA, media experts provide you with personal and reliable advice. You can get support via chat, messenger, or by submitting your question on www.fragzebra.de. ZEBRA is a service of the Media Authority of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Visit the "ZEBRA" website

Central Office for Combating Hate Crime on the Internet – Lower Saxony logo

Zentralstelle zur Bekämpfung von Hasskriminalität im Internet - Niedersachsen

We take a stand against hate online! The Zentralstelle zur Bekämpfung von Hasskriminalität im Internet, based in Göttingen, is dedicated to holding those who spread hate online accountable. The internet is not a lawless space. If you’re affected or witness hate, you can report it free of charge and without a lawyer. Find more information on the website.

Visit the "ZHIN" website of the Göttingen Public Prosecutor’s Office

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