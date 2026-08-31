Protection through technology

What’s in it for you?
We can only offer certain services when we have more than information about an anonymous group of users and can link specific data to an individual user. For example, this is the only way EntertainTV can make program recommendations based on your individual viewing habits. But no matter how useful a service is, you alone decide whether your data may be used for it.
How exactly do we de-identify your data?
The de-identification methods described above—anonymization and pseudonymization—have one thing in common: Your data is altered so extensively that third parties can no longer read it. But how exactly is the data made unrecognizable? Primarily with these tools:
Omission:
Important information in your data is removed entirely. For example, your name and street address. This means it can no longer be directly linked to you.
Masking:
In this method, crucial elements of your data are masked with other information, for example, the name Tom Smith is replaced by John Public.
Cryptographic encryption:
Cryptography roughly means secret writing. Today, it uses not only letters or characters, but individual data bits. In short: This process is highly complex, and we use it when large volumes of data are generated at the same time, for example in Big Data applications.
How do we prevent security vulnerabilities?
We don't want to leave any backdoors open. That's why, for example, it isn't enough for us to purchase our de-identification software solely from outside vendors – as is standard in the industry. Instead, we developed our own and had it certified by respected data privacy experts. This helps us rule out potential security risks and provide the greatest possible protection even before your data is de-identified.