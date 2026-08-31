Protection through technology

Why do we use technology to protect your data?

Your personal data is valuable, which is why people repeatedly try to obtain it illegally and misuse it for their own purposes. We need to be technically prepared for this type of data crime, and we are. We use measures designed to stay one step ahead of digital attackers. For example, through our Cyber Defense Center. We also use methods that de-identify your data so that third parties cannot do anything with it. Read on to learn exactly how we do this.

What is de-identification?

Sometimes we need to work with your data, for example, to compile statistics or improve services. Before we do, we de-identify your data so that third parties can no longer link it to your identity. We call this de-identification. There are two main methods: anonymization and pseudonymization. It sounds as complicated as it is. So here is the short version:

Anonymization

Once your data has been de-identified, neither third parties nor we ourselves can ever trace it back to your identity. Put another way: After de-identifying your original data, we throw away the key to it. We then work with fully anonymized data sets.

More information about anonymization is available in the video.