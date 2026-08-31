Telephone traffic data

What traffic data do we store?

For calls, Telekom stores the time, the duration of the call, and the number contacted. For mobile service, this also includes the Radio cell, among other data. The storage period is 80 days. However, we store this data only as long as it is needed for billing. If you use a Flat rate and do not want an itemized call statement, we generally delete the data immediately, and no later than after seven days. We also temporarily store messages such as SMS and MMS, as well as voicemail messages on answering machines, until you retrieve or delete them.

What do we do with traffic data?

We use your traffic data only to provide our services and for billing.

Do we share the data with third parties?

In exceptional cases regulated by law, we are obliged to hand over traffic data to authorities for the purpose of criminal prosecution, see e.g. §§170ff TKG.