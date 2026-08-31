Internet Usage Data / Cookies

What internet data do we store?

If you use an unlimited plan, we do not store data for billing purposes, only general traffic data such as usage times. We store this data for up to seven days after the connection ends. For plans with a data limit, we associate the data volume used, usage times, and your IP address with your contract data. An exception applies when we need to detect misuse of a service or system. We do not store your browsing activity.

What do we do with internet data?

Your data shows when the contractually agreed included data allowance has been used up, if it is part of your contract. We store the IP address only to detect misuse involving, for example, spam, viruses, or "worms." We can also identify and resolve issues in our network early. For this purpose, we store your IP address for seven days after the connection ends.

Do we share data with third parties?

In legally regulated exceptional cases, we are required to disclose traffic data to authorities for criminal prosecution purposes; see, for example, §§Sections 170 et seq. German Telecommunications Act (TKG).

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