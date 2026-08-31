Protection Starts With You

What rights do you have as a customer?

Privacy is your fundamental right. That means you alone decide whether and how we may use your data. Even if you have already given your consent, your personal information remains under your control.

You have the right to request information about the scope and use of your data at any time, have it corrected or deleted, or withdraw consent you have already given if needed. None of this may cost you a single cent. And that is a good thing.

Contact

You can use a range of communication channels to exercise these rights. Here are the options our customers use most often:

Use our online form

Contact our customer service via chat or hotline

Write directly to our Data Protection Officer:

Dr. Claus D. Ulmer

Friedrich-Ebert-Allee 140, 53113 Bonn, privacy@telekom.de

How do we help you protect your data?

Many of our products include opt-out and opt-in options. Opt-out means that usage data is shared by default, but you can turn this off at any time with a swipe or by checking a box. Opt-in means that data is not shared unless you have given your explicit consent in advance, no boxes are preselected.

If you have not yet used these options but would like to, you can also do so here at any time through our Opt-out Service.

The cookies used on our websites also follow these principles. When you visit one of these sites for the first time, we will always ask for your consent to store cookies. You can turn off any cookies that are not necessary for using the site here.

Cookie settings: You can revisit your cookie settings at any time to manage your preferences.

Sometimes, the product itself helps protect your privacy. For example, our latest Routers. By automatically changing IP addresses on an ongoing basis, they make it more difficult for website operators to track your online activity.

Where can you find more information about the security of your data?

Transparency matters to us. Rather than using as much legal text as possible, we focus on making things as clear as possible. That’s why we’ve brought together all the key privacy notices on one page. Together with the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), we also provide information about the risks to your data and how to protect it in everyday digital life: Digitally secure. We’ve also published our own series of privacy tips. Because you should have access to the information we have.