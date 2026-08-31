What location data do we store?

We use your location data to establish a connection between the mobile network and your cell phone. Location data makes mobile connections possible in the first place. We store this data only in exceptional cases, such as when you use an older location-based plan. If you use a Flat rate, like most of our customers, we delete the data no later than seven days afterward.

A hotspot's location can be identified precisely through an IP address when data transmission takes place, for example, via Wi-Fi. This location data is temporary. We store it for no more than seven days and then delete it.

What do we do with location data?

We use location data to establish a connection to your device, such as your cell phone or Router. We also anonymize and aggregate this data for analysis and to detect misuse and service disruptions. This data also offers significant value for many other services. For example, information about the number of people in a particular place helps bus and rail companies improve train capacity planning significantly. This enables these partner companies to keep you better informed as a customer, so you can make better decisions based on that information.

Do we share data with third parties?

Telekom Deutschland GmbH works with companies that want to optimize their services accordingly. We anonymize and aggregate the movement profiles of multiple users, so it is not possible to identify a specific person or device.

If a court orders us to do so, we must disclose the requested location data.