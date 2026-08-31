MagentaTV usage data

What MagentaTV data do we store?

Your Media Receiver and our servers exchange certain authorization and usage information. This allows us to provide your MagentaTV services in the best possible way and bill you correctly.

For this purpose, we store the MagentaTV services that are available to you at any given time. We also create statistical analyses based on pseudonymized usage data so we can continuously improve our MagentaTV offering for you. You can object to the analysis of your data at any time.

We only use your usage data for other purposes if you have given us your consent. You can withdraw your consent at any time.

Do we share data with third parties?

As a rule, we do not share data that could identify a user with third parties. After anonymization, we will share statistical data with our content and media service providers on the basis of contractual agreements and the State Media Treaty.