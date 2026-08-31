Which Smart Home data do we store?

Your Smart Home usage data is stored locally on your Smart Home Gateway. Telekom can access it only with your consent when a necessary error analysis is required and you use enhanced customer support. We also use your anonymized data to improve the platform and ensure consistent service quality. Data is transferred only for additional applications, such as online storage of video recordings in the cloud.

What do we do with Smart Home data?

In some cases, we use device-specific data from your Home Gateway, such as the serial numbers of connected devices, to provide customer service and accurate diagnostics. If we use this data for other individual purposes, we do so only with your consent or after anonymizing the data, for example for operational monitoring or to improve Deutsche Telekom's Smart Home platform. If camera recordings are generated, such as for security solutions, you can store them on mass storage, such as in Magenta Cloud. However, we do not do this without your prior consent.

Is data shared with third parties?

Your individual Smart Home usage data stays with you. This information is generated and stored on your gateway. Telekom does not have access to it. For everything else, we store the data anonymously or, in exceptional cases, we ask for your consent - for example, when you contact Customer Service. If you control your smart home using software from one of our partner companies, data is transferred to that partner company to ensure everything works smoothly together. This may include your email address, your Homebase serial number, and the activation of the partner software. We only transfer data to partners within the scope you agreed to with the partner when selecting their product.