Training and awareness measures

Deutsche Telekom's business models and product portfolio are increasingly data-driven. The data of our customers, suppliers, shareholders, and employees are valuable assets that require appropriate protection.

That is why, every two years, we provide all employees with training on data and information protection. Participation in this training is mandatory for all Group employees worldwide.

In the 2025 training, employees helped their digital colleague Clara answer six privacy-related scenarios correctly. The cases, which varied in difficulty, covered topics ranging from pseudonymization and anonymization to information protection classes, reporting channels for privacy incidents, and data processing in third countries.

For the first time, the training included an anonymous qualitative assessment of the level of data protection. The results show strong privacy awareness across the Group. Strong results across all difficulty levels confirm the training's effectiveness and employees' confident handling of data protection and information-related topics.

In addition to this core training, employees can access training on specialized data protection topics, such as the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), customer and employee data protection, and artificial intelligence in IT tools. Employees can choose from online tools with self-study materials, data protection presentations, and in-person events with specific areas of focus.

The broad range of topics and formats, together with company-wide awareness measures, helps ensure that all employees regularly develop a lasting understanding of the need to comply with data protection requirements.