Training and awareness measures
Telecommunications companies must train their employees on data protection at the start of employment. As Deutsche Telekom, we go beyond this requirement.
Telecommunications companies must train their employees on data protection at the start of employment. As Deutsche Telekom, we go beyond this requirement.
Deutsche Telekom's business models and product portfolio are increasingly data-driven. The data of our customers, suppliers, shareholders, and employees are valuable assets that require appropriate protection.
In addition to this core training, employees can access training on specialized data protection topics, such as the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), customer and employee data protection, and artificial intelligence in IT tools. Employees can choose from online tools with self-study materials, data protection presentations, and in-person events with specific areas of focus.
The broad range of topics and formats, together with company-wide awareness measures, helps ensure that all employees regularly develop a lasting understanding of the need to comply with data protection requirements.