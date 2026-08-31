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Viewpoints

Data usage, digital sovereignty or other attitude matters? Our managers have taken a clear stance on many of the topics discussed.

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2023, Across the Cloud Series Kick-Off

Dr. Claus Ulmer, Global Data Protection Officer of Deutsche Telekom and Chairman of the SRIW board of directors
“EU Cloud CoC”.

2023, Across the Cloud Series Kick-Off

2021, Cybersecurity Leadership Summit 2021

Thomas Tschersich, Chief Security Officer
“Cybersecurity Predictions 2022”

2021, Cybersecurity Leadership Summit 2021

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2020, European Internet Forum

Wolfgang Kopf, SVP Group Public & Regulatory Affairs
„Europe's Digital Sovereignty”

2020, European Internet Forum

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2018, ASIS Europe, From Risk to Resilience, Rotterdam

Axel Petri, Deputy Chief Security Officer
“GDPR compliance, access control and investigations”

2018, ASIS Europe, From Risk to Resilience, Rotterdam

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