Viewpoints

2023, Across the Cloud Series Kick-Off
Dr. Claus Ulmer, Global Data Protection Officer of Deutsche Telekom and Chairman of the SRIW board of directors
“EU Cloud CoC”.
2021, Cybersecurity Leadership Summit 2021
Thomas Tschersich, Chief Security Officer
“Cybersecurity Predictions 2022”
2020, European Internet Forum
Wolfgang Kopf, SVP Group Public & Regulatory Affairs
„Europe's Digital Sovereignty”
2018, ASIS Europe, From Risk to Resilience, Rotterdam
Axel Petri, Deputy Chief Security Officer
“GDPR compliance, access control and investigations”
Security should not depend on company size
Niklas Horstmann, COO Deutsche Telekom Security GmbH.
AI not without Privacy-by-Strategy
Claus-Dieter Ulmer, Global Data Privacy Officer and Senior Vice President Group Privacy.
How sustainable is unlimited data growth on the internet?
Wolfgang Kopf, Senior Vice President for Group Public and Regulatory Affairs at Deutsche Telekom AG.
EU Cloud Code of Conduct is another milestone
Claus-Dieter Ulmer, Global Data Privacy Officer and Senior Vice President Group Privacy.
Is artificial intelligence a data protection offender?
Claus-Dieter Ulmer, Global Data Privacy Officer and Senior Vice President Group Privacy.
A joint approach for a safer cyberspace
Timotheus Höttges, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Deutsche Telekom AG.
How we handle "WhatsApp"
How we handle "WhatsApp" at Deutsche Telekom.
How we handle "WhatsApp" (PDF, 72 KB)
Plea on e-Privacy Regulation
Plea of European Telecom Data Privacy Officers and Heads of Privacy of Europe’s leading telecommunications operators on e-Privacy Regulation..
Data privacy in the digital world
New technological developments continue to create challenges for data protection. Here, you can find our positions on how we plan to protect your data in the future as well.