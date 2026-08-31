Viewpoints

How we handle "WhatsApp"

How we handle "WhatsApp" at Deutsche Telekom.

How we handle "WhatsApp" (PDF, 72 KB)

Plea on e-Privacy Regulation

Plea of European Telecom Data Privacy Officers and Heads of Privacy of Europe’s leading telecommunications operators on e-Privacy Regulation..

Open letter (PDF, 227 KB)

Data privacy in the digital world

New technological developments continue to create challenges for data protection. Here, you can find our positions on how we plan to protect your data in the future as well.

Data privacy in the digital world (PDF, 124 KB)