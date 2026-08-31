Deutsche Telekom's experts are responsible for the Telekom Group's global security. Around the clock, 365 days a year. This professional protection is based on a success story that has now lasted more than 25 years.

It is not only our employees, their devices and our infrastructure, including the networks, that benefit from this. It also applies to our customers, both private and business. Without an efficient team effort, this high level of protection would not be possible.