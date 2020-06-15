DT Security @ Management Board level

The Technology & Innovation Board department (V TI) is responsible for internal security and Cyber Defense. Within the leadership team, Thomas Tschersich serves as the Group's security officer (Chief Security Officer - CSO) and is responsible for security governance – managing security across the Group, including the Group security strategy and policy – as well as for internal security and Cyber Defense services from Telekom Security . This ensures that management across the Group is continuously informed, involved, advised, and engaged with security at the Board of Management level and within the Technology & Innovation Board department, with clearly defined responsibilities, roles, and accountabilities. This includes key governance-related aspects and functions of a Cyber/Information Security Committee, such as bringing the Group policy into effect or approving the security strategy or strategic measures with corresponding budget needs or operational implications.

DT Security @ Internal Control System & Committees

Information & Cyber Security is integral part of Deutsche Telekom’s internal control system and plays a crucial role as one of the key risk mitigation functions. Therefore, risks, threats and latest developments in the area of data security, information security & cyber security from all over the Group are continuously monitored and – along with respective tracking of countermeasures – regularly reported as focus topic within the Group’s Risk Management process. The quarterly risk report is provided to and discussed within Deutsche Telekom’s Board of Management as well as one of the fundamental agenda items of any Audit Committee session. Additionally, Information & Cyber Security issues on specific topics and/or specific cases (e.g. Corona/Covid-19 crisis) are provided and reported ad-hoc and on request.

In addition, the responsible members of the Board of Management and their management areas, as well as central functions involved in the Internal Control System, such as Group Data Protection, receive a monthly cybersecurity report. It includes current information, analyses, and findings from operational cyber defense, including attack patterns and threat scenarios, as well as the countermeasures taken in response.

The Data Protection Advisory Council is an independent advisory body to the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG. It supports constructive dialogue with leading data protection experts from academia, business, politics, and independent organizations. It provides advice on key issues related to data protection and data security. It also considers aspects of digitalization, societal developments, and ethical issues. Alongside the Chair of the Board of Management, the HR Board member, and the Chair of the Supervisory Board, Thomas Tschersich, as Chief Security Officer (CSO), is also a permanent member of the Data Protection Advisory Council for relevant security topics, particularly information and cybersecurity.

This way, data security, information security and cyber security issues are regularly reported to and monitored on Management Board level as well as by the supervisory authorities so that monitoring & supervisory aspects and functions of a Cyber Security/Information Security committee are reassured this way.