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Data Privacy Advisory Board

The Data Protection Advisory Board is an independent advisory body to the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG. It fosters constructive dialogue with leading data protection experts from academia, business, politics, and independent organizations. It provides advice on key issues relating to data protection and data security. It also considers aspects of digitalization, social developments, and ethical questions.

Members of the Data Protection Advisory Board

Members from Deutsche Telekom

Position Papers of the Data Privacy Advisory Board

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