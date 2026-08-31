Data Privacy Advisory Board

Professor for Communication Systems and Network Security at the University of the Federal Armed Forces Munich.
The Data Protection Advisory Board is an independent advisory body to the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG. It fosters constructive dialogue with leading data protection experts from academia, business, politics, and independent organizations. It provides advice on key issues relating to data protection and data security. It also considers aspects of digitalization, social developments, and ethical questions.
Board member, Wau Holland Foundation.
Professor of Software & Systems Engineering at the Technical University of Munich (TUM), Founding Director of the Bavarian Research Institute for Digital Transformation (bidt), Scientific Director of the Free State of Bavaria’s research and transfer institute for software-intensive systems (fortiss), and co-founder of oneTutor GmbH.
Chair of Public Law and the Law of Digitalization.
Trade unionist, author, and AI expert.
He served as a member of the Executive Board of ver.di, Germany’s United Services Trade Union, and as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom. He was also a member of several Enquete Commissions of the German Bundestag (Federal Parliament)
Member of the European Parliament and member of the Committee on Legal Affairs of the European Parliament as well as legal policy spokesman of the Group of the European People’s Party.