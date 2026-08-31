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Reporting system

3 min read

Through the TellMe reporting portal, reports of human rights violations and environmental harm, as well as violations of Deutsche Telekom laws or regulations, can be submitted.

BI_tellme

We encourage you to let us know about potential violations you are aware of that may be connected to Deutsche Telekom. ​Through the TellMe reporting portal, you can securely and confidentially share your concerns and reports about human rights or environmental risks. Your contribution can play a key role in addressing broader issues. ​

You will not experience any disadvantages or harm as a result of your report if you acted to the best of your knowledge and belief and did not violate applicable law yourself. Reports may be submitted by various groups of people, including our own employees, employees of supplier companies, other contractors and business partners, and civil society.​

You can be assured that we take every report seriously and have it thoroughly reviewed by a team of experts. You can also submit any report anonymously using our online tool.​

Thank you for your commitment / for your report!

For example, your report may concern the following:

Human rights risks/violations

  • Failure to comply with occupational health and safety regulations (under national laws)
  • Child labor below the legally permitted minimum age
  • Forced labor/slavery
  • Failure to respect freedom of association
  • Discrimination (ancestry, disability, age, gender, religion, sexual orientation)
  • Withholding adequate wages (under national laws)
  • Causing harmful changes to soil
  • Water and air pollution
  • Harmful noise emissions and excessive water consumption 

Environmental risks/violations

  • Arising from involvement in the manufacture and disposal of products containing mercury
  • Arising from the production or use of certain persistent organic pollutants
  • Risks arising from the import and export of waste

     

You can submit reports through the following communication channels

Our procedure at a glance

You can submit a report by phone, email, mail, or through an anonymous online form. All reporting channels are available in English or German. The online form is also available in additional languages.

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