We encourage you to let us know about potential violations you are aware of that may be connected to Deutsche Telekom. ​Through the TellMe reporting portal, you can securely and confidentially share your concerns and reports about human rights or environmental risks. Your contribution can play a key role in addressing broader issues. ​

You will not experience any disadvantages or harm as a result of your report if you acted to the best of your knowledge and belief and did not violate applicable law yourself. Reports may be submitted by various groups of people, including our own employees, employees of supplier companies, other contractors and business partners, and civil society.​

You can be assured that we take every report seriously and have it thoroughly reviewed by a team of experts. You can also submit any report anonymously using our online tool.​

Thank you for your commitment / for your report!

For example, your report may concern the following:

Human rights risks/violations

Failure to comply with occupational health and safety regulations (under national laws)

Child labor below the legally permitted minimum age

Forced labor/slavery

Failure to respect freedom of association

Discrimination (ancestry, disability, age, gender, religion, sexual orientation)

Withholding adequate wages (under national laws)

Causing harmful changes to soil

Water and air pollution

Harmful noise emissions and excessive water consumption

Environmental risks/violations