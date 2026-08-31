Reporting system
Through the TellMe reporting portal, reports of human rights violations and environmental harm, as well as violations of Deutsche Telekom laws or regulations, can be submitted.
Through the TellMe reporting portal, reports of human rights violations and environmental harm, as well as violations of Deutsche Telekom laws or regulations, can be submitted.
We encourage you to let us know about potential violations you are aware of that may be connected to Deutsche Telekom. Through the TellMe reporting portal, you can securely and confidentially share your concerns and reports about human rights or environmental risks. Your contribution can play a key role in addressing broader issues.
You will not experience any disadvantages or harm as a result of your report if you acted to the best of your knowledge and belief and did not violate applicable law yourself. Reports may be submitted by various groups of people, including our own employees, employees of supplier companies, other contractors and business partners, and civil society.
You can be assured that we take every report seriously and have it thoroughly reviewed by a team of experts. You can also submit any report anonymously using our online tool.
Thank you for your commitment / for your report!
Phone: +8000 3824 835 toll-free international service number
The +8000 3824 835 hotline is available internationally and can be reached at any time. When calling from abroad, please use the area code or country code applicable to your location. You can submit reports to the hotline in German and English.
Address:
Deutsche Telekom AG
Hinweisgeberportal TellMe
Friedrich-Ebert-Allee 140
D-53113 Bonn
Anonymous reports
We treat your reports with strict confidentiality. If you still have concerns about providing your name, you can use the „Business Keeper Monitoring Systems“ (BKMS) system It works like an electronic mailbox. You can also use it to have an anonymous dialog with us. The IT system used for this purpose is certified and technically ensures the anonymity of our reporters at all times.
Submit anonymously online
In addition to Deutsche Telekom’s contact points and reporting channels, external reporting channels are also available to reporters. You can find more information here (in German).
You can submit a report by phone, email, mail, or through an anonymous online form. All reporting channels are available in English or German. The online form is also available in additional languages.
Within seven days, you will receive an acknowledgment of receipt and a contact person for the next steps in the process. We aim to communicate with you throughout the process in the language that ensures the clearest possible understanding.
An expert team will handle your report and assess whether it is substantiated. If the report is not accepted, you will receive an explanation.
To clarify the facts, we may consult other parties, where appropriate after discussing this with you.
Next, we will develop proposals for remedial action, where appropriate in consultation with you. Around three months after you receive the acknowledgment of receipt, we will inform you of the outcome and any resulting measures.
We archive the case details and remedial measures in accordance with legal requirements.
Your voluntary feedback after the process is complete helps us continue improving our complaint procedure.