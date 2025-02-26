Q4 2024: Live Webcast for Private Investors with Christian P. Illek, CFO of Deutsche Telekom AG

At the close of 2024, we once again gave you the opportunity to connect with us directly and ask your questions. #dabeiChristian P. Illek, CFO of Deutsche Telekom, shared detailed insights into our quarterly results for full-year 2024, provided an outlook for 2025, and answered your questions.

The Webcast was part of our regular event series for private investors, which offers you an easy way to learn firsthand about your company in German. This offering, unique in the DAX, once again put dialogue with our shareholders on equal footing at its heart. #Aktienkultur

You could easily submit questions through our online question platform , where you could also view and rate other participants' contributions. We made it as easy as possible for you: You did not need to sign up or register to ask a question or take part in the Webcast.

When:

Thursday, 03/06/2025, from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Livestream on YouTube

Deutsche Telekom Corporate Presentation for Investors (PDF, 2.16 MB)

Events for private investors