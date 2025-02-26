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Q4 2024: Live Webcast for Private Investors with Christian P. Illek, CFO of Deutsche Telekom AG

2 min read
BI_Deckblatt ConfCall Investoren Q4-2024 PA

At the close of 2024, we once again gave you the opportunity to connect with us directly and ask your questions. #dabeiChristian P. Illek, CFO of Deutsche Telekom, shared detailed insights into our quarterly results for full-year 2024, provided an outlook for 2025, and answered your questions.

The Webcast was part of our regular event series for private investors, which offers you an easy way to learn firsthand about your company in German. This offering, unique in the DAX, once again put dialogue with our shareholders on equal footing at its heart. #Aktienkultur

You could easily submit questions through our online question platform  , where you could also view and rate other participants' contributions. We made it as easy as possible for you: You did not need to sign up or register to ask a question or take part in the Webcast.

When:
Thursday, 03/06/2025, from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Livestream on YouTube

Deutsche Telekom Corporate Presentation for Investors (PDF, 2.16 MB)

Events for private investors

Date

Location

Event

02/26/2025

Bonn

Publication of Q4 2024 financial results
and distribution of the newsletter to private investors

03/06/2025

Online

Live Webcast for private investors with Christian P. Illek, CFO of Deutsche Telekom AG

05/15/2025

Bonn

Publication of Q1 2025 financial results

05/26/2025

Online

Live Webcast for private investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations

08/07/2025

Bonn

Publication of Q2 2025 financial results

08/28/2025

Online

Live Webcast for private investors with CEO Tim Höttges

11/13/2025

Bonn

Release of Q3 2025 financial results

11/26/2025

Online

Live Webcast for private investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations

Private investors

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Private investors