Live Webcast for private investors with CEO Tim Höttges

Who could better explain the strategy and outlook for the next three years than the CEO? In late October, you had the opportunity to join live and ask your questions when Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom, was #dabei at our live Webcast for private investors.

This format gives private investors a direct opportunity to connect with the CEO of their company. The Webcast is part of our regular event series for private investors, which gives private investors an easy way to learn firsthand about their company in German.

We thank everyone who took part in this exchange and shared their questions with us. You can watch the Webcast recording anytime on YouTube.

When:

Tuesday, 10/22/2024, 7:00–8:00 PM

Capital Markets Day 2024 #DTCMD24

Find all information about the Capital Markets Days here.

-> More information Dates for private investors