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Live Webcast for private investors with CEO Tim Höttges

2 min read
BI_Webcast-Höttges

Who could better explain the strategy and outlook for the next three years than the CEO? In late October, you had the opportunity to join live and ask your questions when Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom, was #dabei at our live Webcast for private investors.

This format gives private investors a direct opportunity to connect with the CEO of their company. The Webcast is part of our regular event series for private investors, which gives private investors an easy way to learn firsthand about their company in German.

We thank everyone who took part in this exchange and shared their questions with us. You can watch the Webcast recording anytime on YouTube.

When:
Tuesday, 10/22/2024, 7:00–8:00 PM

Capital Markets Day 2024 #DTCMD24

Find all information about the Capital Markets Days here.

-> More information Dates for private investors

Date

Location

Event

02/23/2024

Bonn

Release of Q4 and full-year 2023 financial results
and distribution of the newsletter for private investors

03/04/2024

Bonn

Live Webcast for private investors with Tim Höttges

04/10/2024

Bonn

Shareholders' Meeting of Deutsche Telekom AG

04/11/2024

 

Ex-dividend (first trading day with the dividend deducted)

04/15/2024

 

Dividend payment

04/26–27/2024

Stuttgart 

Invest Investor Fair 

05/16/2024

Bonn

Publication of Q1 2024 financial results
and distribution of the newsletter to private investors

05/28/2024

Online

Live Webcast for private investors with Germany CEO Srini Gopalan

08/08/2024

Bonn

Publication of Q2 2024 financial results
and distribution of the newsletter to private investors

08/13/2024

Online

Live Webcast for private investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations 

10/10–10/11/2024

Bonn

Deutsche Telekom Capital Markets Day

and distribution of the newsletter for private investors

11/14/2024

Bonn

Publication of Q3 2024 financial results
and distribution of the newsletter for private investors

11/25/2024

Online

Live Webcast for private investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations

02/26/2025

Bonn

Publication of Q4 2024 financial results
and distribution of the newsletter for private investors

Private investors

We created this page to give you a concise, clear overview of all the information relevant to you.

Private investors