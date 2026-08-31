Deutsche Telekom AG Annual Financial Statements as of December 31, 2023 (PDF, 1.55 MB)
DT Statement of investment holdings Dec. 31, 2023 acc. § 285 HGB (PDF, 120 KB)
Consolidated financial statements (PDF, 1.00 MB)
DT Statement of investment holdings Dec. 31, 2023 acc. § 313 HGB (PDF, 90 KB)
Combined management report (PDF, 1.55 MB)
Supervisory boards report (PDF, 99 KB)
Explanatory Report to § 289a HGB
Amendment of the proposal on the appropriation of net income, Board of Management (PDF, 80 KB)