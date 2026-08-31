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Archive: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Deutsche Telekom's Shareholders' Meeting was held in Bonn on April 10, 2024.

Here you can find the media information and speech by Timotheus Höttges (PDF, 80 KB).

  • Dividend announcement

    The proposed dividend of 77ct for the 2023 financial year has been decided at the Shareholders' Meeting. Here (pdf, 82.9 KB) you find the Dividend announcement. Further details on the dividend, which will again be paid out tax-free this year, can be found here.

    DL_Dividendannouncement.data (PDF, 82 KB)
    Dividend announcement

Find further details about the dividend, which will again be distributed tax-free this year, here.

Internetdialog

Information about Internetdialog for shareholders.

Terms of use for Internetdialog (PDF, 737 KB)

Privacy notice (PDF, 560 KB)

Internet dialog

All documents relating to the Annual General Meeting at a glance

Further information on item 5Information on item 7Counter-motions and nominations
Download (PDF, 1.42 MB)Download (PDF, 1.43 MB)Article
Total number of sharesArticles of IncorporationExplanations regarding shareholders’ rights
Download (PDF, 34 KB)Download (PDF, 211 KB)Download (PDF, 1.48 MB)

Shareholders' Meeting 2026

Deutsche Telekom's Annual Shareholders' Meeting took place in Bonn on April 1, 2026.

Additional information

Latest Investor Relations publications

Upcoming Investor Relations dates at a glance

10-05-2026

Deutsche Telekom AI Investor Day

Deutsche Telekom will host an Investor Day on Monday, 10/05/2026, to explore how it is unlocking the opportunities of artificial intelligence.

More information

11-05-2026

Financial Results Release Q3 2026

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026.

02-25-2027

Q4 2026 Financial Results

On Thursday, 02/25/2027,  Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its  Q4 and full-year 2026 financial results.

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