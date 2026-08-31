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Archive: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

On Thursday March 28, 2019, the Shareholders’ Meeting of Deutsche Telekom AG took place in Bonn.

Find the media information here.

Voting results 

Voting results of Deutsche Telekom AG's Annual General Meeting in Bonn on 03/28/2019

Internetdialog

Information about Internetdialog for shareholders.

Terms of use for Internetdialog (PDF, 737 KB)

Privacy notice (PDF, 560 KB)

Internet dialog

All Annual General Meeting documents at a glance

Articles of AssociationDetails on Shareholders' RightsCountermotions and Election Proposals
Download (PDF, 154 KB)Download (PDF, 189 KB)Article

Shareholders' Meeting 2026

Deutsche Telekom's Annual Shareholders' Meeting took place in Bonn on April 1, 2026.

Additional information

Latest Investor Relations publications

Upcoming Investor Relations dates at a glance

10-05-2026

Deutsche Telekom AI Investor Day

Deutsche Telekom will host an Investor Day on Monday, 10/05/2026, to explore how it is unlocking the opportunities of artificial intelligence.

More information

11-05-2026

Financial Results Release Q3 2026

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026.

02-25-2027

Q4 2026 Financial Results

On Thursday, 02/25/2027,  Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its  Q4 and full-year 2026 financial results.

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