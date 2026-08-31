|02/21/2019
|
Convening of the Annual General Meeting and publication of the agenda in the electronic Federal Gazette.
Start of the period for submitting countermotions.
|From 02/26/2019
|Mailing (by post and email) of the notice convening the meeting, including the agenda and management's proposed resolutions, to shareholders. Shareholders whose custodian bank, rather than they themselves, is registered in the share register will receive the documents through their custodian bank, provided that it has requested the documents.
|02/27/2019
|Launch of the online dialog, which includes the option to order admission tickets and to grant proxies and issue instructions to the Company's proxy representatives.
|02/28/2019
|Start of dispatching admission tickets after orders are received
|03/13/2019, 12:00 midnight CET
|Deadline for submitting countermotions and nominations for election for publication by the Company.
|03/25/2019, 12:00 midnight CET
|Registration cutoff for the Annual General Meeting. Registration must be received by the Company
|03/28/2019
|Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Telekom AG at the Word Conference Center Bonn (WCCB).
Admission: from 8:00 AM
Start: 10:00 AM
End: after the voting results have been determined and announced
|04/02/2019
|Dividend payment in accordance with the resolution adopted by the Annual General Meeting.
On Thursday March 28, 2019, the Shareholders’ Meeting of Deutsche Telekom AG took place in Bonn.
Find the media information here.
Internetdialog
Information about Internetdialog for shareholders.
Terms of use for Internetdialog (PDF, 737 KB)
Financial statements DTAG Dec. 31, 2018 (PDF, 2.65 MB)
Statement of investment holdings Dec. 31, 2018 acc. § 285 HGB (PDF, 164 KB)
Consolidated financial statements Dec. 31, 2018 (PDF, 1.61 MB)
Statement of investment holdings Dec. 31, 2017 acc. § 313 HGB (PDF, 179 KB)
Combined management report 2018 (PDF, 11.72 MB)
Supervisory boards report (PDF, 221 KB)
Proposal by the Board of management on the appropriation of net income (PDF, 69 KB)
|Articles of Association
|Details on Shareholders' Rights
|Countermotions and Election Proposals
|Download (PDF, 154 KB)
|Download (PDF, 189 KB)
|Article
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