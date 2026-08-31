On Wednesday May 31, 2017 the Shareholders’ Meeting of Deutsche Telekom AG has taken place at the LANXESS arena in Cologne, Germany.
Dividend for fiscal year 2016
- 0.60 € dividend per share (Payout of cash dividend expected on June, 28 2017)
- tax free payout
- Conversion of dividend into new shares possible
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Financial statements DTAG Dec. 31, 2016 (PDF, 8.64 MB)
Statement of investment holdings Dec. 31, 2016 acc. § 285 HGB (PDF, 125 KB)
Consolidated financial statements Dec. 31, 2016 (PDF, 620 KB)
Statement of investment holdings Dec. 31, 2016 acc. § 313 HGB (PDF, 1.53 MB)
Combined management report 2016 (PDF, 1.14 MB)
Supervisory boards report (PDF, 496 KB)
Proposal by the Board of management on the appropriation of net income (PDF, 578 KB)
Voting results of Deutsche Telekom AG's Annual General Meeting held in Cologne on May 31, 2017
The Annual General Meeting adopted the resolutions proposed by the management on agenda items 2 through 7 as follows: 3,092,434,715 no-par value shares, each carrying one vote, were represented, and postal votes were received for 16,471,138 no-par value shares. Together, this corresponds to 66.47% of the share capital, divided into 4,676,902,033 no-par value shares.
Sort table
sort byVotes castvalid votes =number of shares ascendingVotes castvalid votes =number of shares descendingPercentage ofregistered share capitalrepresented by this ascendingPercentage ofregistered share capitalrepresented by this descendingYes votes ascendingYes votes descendingPercentage of yes votes ascendingPercentage of yes votes descendingNo votes ascendingNo votes descending
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Submitted
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Share of
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Yes votes
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Share
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No votes
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Agenda Item 2 Appropriation of retained earnings
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3,102,227,456
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66.33%
|
3,090,673,385
|
99.63%
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11,554,071
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Agenda Item 3 Discharge of the members of the
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3,083,861,333
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65.94%
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3,045,757,501
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98.76%
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38,103,832
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Agenda Item 4: Approval of the actions of the members of the
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3,014,210,347
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64.45 %
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2,919,888,070
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96.87 %
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94,322,277
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Agenda Item 5: Appointment of the auditor of the annual financial statements
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3,101,791,051
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66.32%
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3,009,906,985
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97.04 %
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91,884,066
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Agenda Item 6: Revocation of Authorized Capital
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3,103,447,912
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66.36 %
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2,759,126,706
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88.91 %
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344,321,206
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AGENDA ITEM 7 Election of a
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3,039,147,152
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64.98%
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2,813,863,273
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92.59%
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225,283,879
|Articles of Incorporation
|Details of shareholders' rights
|Curriculum Vitae
|Download (PDF, 39 KB)
|Download (PDF, 134 KB)
|CV Dagmar P. Kollmann (PDF, 650 KB)