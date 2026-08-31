On Wednesday May 31, 2017 the Shareholders’ Meeting of Deutsche Telekom AG has taken place at the LANXESS arena in Cologne, Germany.

Dividend for fiscal year 2016

- 0.60 € dividend per share (Payout of cash dividend expected on June, 28 2017)

- tax free payout

- Conversion of dividend into new shares possible

For more information about our scrip dividend please click

Stock Dividend 2016