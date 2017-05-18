Countermotions and nominations pursuant to §§ Sections 126 and 127 AktG for the Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Telekom AG on 05/31/2017 in Cologne

On 04/20/2017, the notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting, including management's proposed resolutions, was published in the Federal Gazette. Countermotions and nominations regarding these proposed resolutions were submitted to the Company at the address provided for this purpose in the convening notice. To the extent that the submitted countermotions and nominations must be made available, we reproduce them below, including the name of the respective shareholder and the respective grounds. Shareholder nominations for the election of Supervisory Board members also include below the information required under § Section 127, sentence 4, AktG.

If you wish to cast your votes by postal vote or authorize the proxies designated by the Company to exercise your voting rights, please note the following: The voting and instruction form and the online dialog also allow you to cast votes by postal vote or issue instructions to the proxies designated by the Company in connection with the countermotions and election proposals reproduced below. The form available at http://www.telekom.com/hauptversammlung, which includes a voting and instruction form, also offers this option.

You may join countermotions that are directed solely at rejecting the Management Board's proposal by voting "No" on the Management Board's proposed resolution under the relevant agenda items, or by instructing the proxies designated by the Company to vote "No."

Countermotions that seek not only the rejection of the Management's proposal but resolutions differing in substance, as well as candidate proposals, are identified below by letters. To cast your vote by postal ballot or issue instructions to the proxies designated by the Company should these letter-identified countermotions and candidate proposals be put to a vote at the Annual General Meeting, please also check or click the box corresponding to your vote next to the letter identifying the countermotion or candidate proposal on the voting and instruction form or in the online interface.

If a different identifier is shown below for a countermotion or candidate proposal in respect of which you wish to exercise your voting rights by postal ballot or have them exercised by the proxies designated by the Company, please enter that identifier yourself, if necessary, in one of the fields provided for this purpose when using the voting and instruction form, and check the box next to it corresponding to your vote. In the online interface, the voting and instruction options are supplemented automatically.

If you use the voting and instruction form to issue instructions to a credit institution or shareholders' association, or to a person, association, institution, or company treated as equivalent thereto pursuant to Section § 135(8) and (10) in conjunction with Section § 125(5) AktG, and you would also like to have your voting rights exercised in any vote on counterproposals or election proposals designated by letters, please first confirm not only whether, and under what conditions, the relevant party is prepared to represent you, but also, where applicable, the extent to which it is prepared to exercise your voting rights in connection with the relevant counterproposals or election proposals.

If you attend the Annual General Meeting in person but wish to leave early, the voting card packet you receive when entering the Annual General Meeting also enables you to authorize the voting representatives appointed by the Company and to give them instructions in connection with the counterproposals and election proposals set out below. The chair of the meeting will provide the necessary information.

For any questions about the Annual General Meeting, you may contact the AGM hotline at 0228 181-55770 Monday through Friday (except public holidays) between 8:00 AM and 6:00 PM.

​​​​​​​Last updated: May 18, 2017

The Company has not received any counterproposals or election proposals subject to publication pursuant to Sections §§ 126, 127 AktG.