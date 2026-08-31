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Archive: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Deutsche Telekom AG's Shareholders' Meeting 2023 has taken place as an in-person meeting in World Conference Center Bonn on April 5, 2023.

Here you can find the media information and the speech by Timotheus Höttges. (PDF, 86 KB)

Further details on the dividend, which will again be paid out tax-free this year, can be found here.

Voting results for Deutsche Telekom AG's ordinary Annual General Meeting on April 5, 2023 can be found here.

Internetdialog

Information about Internetdialog for shareholders.

Terms of use for Internetdialog (PDF, 737 KB)

Privacy notice (PDF, 560 KB)

Internet dialog

All documents for the Annual General Meeting at a glance

Total number of sharesArticles of IncorporationExplanation of shareholders' rightsCountermotions
Download (PDF, 34 KB)Download (PDF, 147 KB)Download (PDF, 1.49 MB)Online

Shareholders' Meeting 2026

Deutsche Telekom's Annual Shareholders' Meeting took place in Bonn on April 1, 2026.

Additional information

Latest Investor Relations publications

Upcoming Investor Relations dates at a glance

10-05-2026

Deutsche Telekom AI Investor Day

Deutsche Telekom will host an Investor Day on Monday, 10/05/2026, to explore how it is unlocking the opportunities of artificial intelligence.

More information

11-05-2026

Financial Results Release Q3 2026

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026.

02-25-2027

Q4 2026 Financial Results

On Thursday, 02/25/2027,  Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its  Q4 and full-year 2026 financial results.

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