Shareholders welcome further development
At Deutsche Telekom's Annual General Meeting, Group CEO René Obermann gave a positive interim assessment of the Group's strategic goals. Shareholder representatives largely welcomed the results and expressed their general agreement with the planned further development.
Further information
Voting results 2009
Of the share capital totaling 4,361,319,993 shares, 2,667,199,337 shares were represented for voting. This corresponds to voting attendance representing 61.16 percent of the share capital.
Voting results 2009
Dividend announcement
Following the resolution adopted by the Annual General Meeting, a dividend of EUR 0.78 per no-par value share entitled to dividends was paid on May 15.
Dividend announcement (PDF, 29 KB)
Countermotions
Countermotions and election proposals for the 2009 Annual General Meeting
Statement
Statement on the countermotions