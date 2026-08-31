Shareholders welcome further development

At Deutsche Telekom's Annual General Meeting, Group CEO René Obermann gave a positive interim assessment of the Group's strategic goals. Shareholder representatives largely welcomed the results and expressed their general agreement with the planned further development.

Further information

Voting results 2009

Of the share capital totaling 4,361,319,993 shares, 2,667,199,337 shares were represented for voting. This corresponds to voting attendance representing 61.16 percent of the share capital.

Voting results 2009

Dividend announcement

Following the resolution adopted by the Annual General Meeting, a dividend of EUR 0.78 per no-par value share entitled to dividends was paid on May 15.

Dividend announcement (PDF, 29 KB)

Countermotions

Countermotions and election proposals for the 2009 Annual General Meeting

Statement

Statement on the countermotions