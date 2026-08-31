Operationally, Deutsche Telekom's 2006 financial year was shaped by two opposing trends: intense competition and significant price declines in Germany, alongside continued growth in the international business. Overall, Group revenue increased to EUR 61.3 billion, up 2.9 percent year on year. Based on adjusted Group net profit of EUR 3.9 billion and free cash flow of EUR 5.7 billion (before investments in mobile spectrum in the United States), the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board will propose to the shareholders' meeting on 05/03/2007 that a dividend of EUR 0.72 per share be distributed, unchanged from the previous year.
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