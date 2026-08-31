Dividend announcement

Following the resolution adopted by the shareholders' meeting, a dividend of EUR 0.72 per dividend-bearing no-par value share was paid on May 4.

Dividend announcement (PDF, 29 KB)

Invitation and documents

The agenda for the 2007 shareholders' meeting at a glance.

Invitation to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Countermotions

Countermotions and election proposals

Statement

Statement on the countermotions

Articles of Incorporation

The Articles of Incorporation of Deutsche Telekom AG provide information on key aspects of the stock corporation, such as the amount of share capital and the rules governing participation in the shareholders' meeting.

Articles of Incorporation of Deutsche Telekom AG