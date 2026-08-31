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Archive: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

In Cologne, shareholders approved the Board of Management's dividend proposal. Deutsche Telekom CEO René Obermann had previously explained the Group's strategy and the measures concerning Telekom Service. In Cologne, ver.di reiterated its criticism of the planned workforce restructuring.

All documents for the Annual General Meeting at a glance

Shareholders' Meeting 2026

Deutsche Telekom's Annual Shareholders' Meeting took place in Bonn on April 1, 2026.

Additional information

Latest Investor Relations publications

Upcoming Investor Relations dates at a glance

10-05-2026

Deutsche Telekom AI Investor Day

Deutsche Telekom will host an Investor Day on Monday, 10/05/2026, to explore how it is unlocking the opportunities of artificial intelligence.

More information

11-05-2026

Financial Results Release Q3 2026

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026.

02-25-2027

Q4 2026 Financial Results

On Thursday, 02/25/2027,  Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its  Q4 and full-year 2026 financial results.

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