Articles of Incorporation
The Articles of Association of Deutsche Telekom AG provide information on key aspects of the stock corporation, such as the amount of share capital and the provisions governing participation in the shareholders' meeting.
The Articles of Association of Deutsche Telekom AG provide information on key aspects of the stock corporation, such as the amount of share capital and the provisions governing participation in the shareholders' meeting.
The Stock Corporation Act requires stock corporations to have articles of incorporation . We would like to inform you about the current version of the Articles of Incorporation of Deutsche Telekom AG.
This is the legal basis for existing stock corporations:
§ 23 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) Establishment of the Articles
(3) The articles shall determine:
(4) In addition, the articles shall contain provisions regarding the form of announcements by the company.
(5) The articles may make different provisions from the provisions of this Act only if this Act explicitly so permits. The articles may contain additional provisions, except as to matters that are conclusively dealt with in this Act.