Resolution on the authorization to acquire treasury shares and use them with possible exclusion of subscription rights and any right to offer shares as well as of the option to redeem treasury shares, reducing the capital stock.

Board of management's report to the shareholders' meeting on item 7 of the agenda (PDF, 81 KB)

Resolution of the authorization of the AGM from May 3, 2010 (PDF, 71 KB)

New system for the compensation of the Board of Management members, resolved by the Supervisory Board on February 24, 2010, presented in the Annual report 2010