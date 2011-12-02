Voting results of the Deutsche Telekom AG Annual General Meeting on May 12, 2011, in Cologne

Valid votes

total Valid votes

as % of SC Yes votes

total

Yes votes as %

of valid votes No votes

total

No votes as %

of valid votes Result

Postponement motion by Mr. Walther on agenda item 6 1,574,679,832 62.10 65,953 0.01 1,574,613,879 99.99 rejected

Agenda Item 2: Appropriation of retained earnings 2,646,950,092 61.25 2,616,305,047 98.84 30,645,045 1.16 approved

Agenda Item 3: Discharge of the members of the Management Board for fiscal year 2010 2,654,750,820 61.43 2,651,652,272 99.88 3,098,548 0.12 approved

Agenda Item 4: Discharge of Dr. Klaus Zumwinkel, former member of the Supervisory Board, for fiscal year 2008 2,658,371,199 61.52 2,653,045,216 99.8 5,325,983 0.2 approved

Agenda Item 5: Discharge of the Supervisory Board members for fiscal year 2010 2,622,136,825 60.68 2,614,996,318 99.73 7,140,507 0.27 approved

Agenda Item 6: Appointment of the auditor 2,663,750,832 61.64 2,611,184,387 98.03 52,566,445 1.97 approved

Agenda Item 7: Authorization to acquire own shares 2,656,291,254 61.47 2,629,786,465 99 26,504,789 1 approved

Agenda Item 8: Election of a Supervisory Board member (Dr. von Grünberg) 2,627,493,928 60.8 2,601,093,358 99 26,400,570 1 approved

Agenda Item 9: Election of a Supervisory Board member (Dr. h.c. Walter) 2,627,201,871 60.8 2,577,696,392 98.12 49,505,479 1.88 approved

Agenda Item 10: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with T-Systems International GmbH 2,667,044,292 61.72 2,666,164,354 99.97 879,938 0.03 approved

Agenda Item 11: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with DeTeFleetServices GmbH 2,666,986,678 61.72 2,666,134,292 99.97 852,386 0.03 approved

Agenda Item 12: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with DFMG Holding GmbH 2,666,988,528 61.72 2,666,103,089 99.97 885,439 0.03 approved

Agenda Item 13: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with DeTeAssekuranz – Deutsche Telekom Assekuranz-Vermittlungsgesellschaft mbH 2,666,982,406 61.72 2,666,150,662 99.97 831,744 0.03 approved

Agenda Item 14: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with Vivento Customer Services GmbH 2,666,913,342 61.72 2,666,037,586 99.97 875,756 0.03 approved

Agenda Item 15: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with Vivento Technical Services GmbH 2,666,910,909 61.72 2,666,043,476 99.97 867,433 0.03 approved

Agenda Item 16: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with Deutsche Telekom Accounting GmbH 2,666,988,735 61.72 2,666,147,082 99.97 841,653 0.03 approved

Agenda Item 17: Resolution on the approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with Deutsche Telekom Training GmbH 2,666,982,104 61.72 2,666,126,170 99.97 855,934 0.03 approved

Agenda Item 18: Resolution on the approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with Norma Telekommunikationsdienste GmbH 2,666,957,032 61.72 2,666,111,382 99.97 845,650 0.03 approved

Agenda Item 19: Resolution on the approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with DeTeAsia Holding GmbH 2,666,942,789 61.72 2,666,074,733 99.97 868,056 0.03 approved

Agenda Item 20: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with Traviata Telekommunikationsdienste GmbH 2,666,934,737 61.72 2,666,083,478 99.97 851,259 0.03 approved

Agenda Item 21: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with Scout24 Holding GmbH 2,666,876,994 61.71 2,666,012,883 99.97 864,111 0.03 approved

Agenda Item 22: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with T-Mobile Worldwide Holding GmbH 2,666,918,533 61.72 2,666,057,637 99.97 860,896 0.03 approved

Agenda Item 23: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with Telekom Deutschland GmbH 2,666,961,400 61.72 2,666,145,977 99.97 815,423 0.03 approved

Agenda Item 24: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with MagyarCom Holding GmbH 2,666,872,277 61.71 2,666,002,205 99.97 870,072 0.03 approved

Agenda Item 25: Resolution on the amendment of § 2 of the articles of association 2,666,396,017 61.7 2,665,240,912 99.96 1,155,105 0.04 approved

Agenda Item 26: Resolution on the approval of the settlement agreement with former Management Board member Kai Uwe Ricke 2,660,748,892 61.57 2,648,202,737 99.53 12,546,155 0.47 approved