Voting results of the Deutsche Telekom AG Annual General Meeting on May 12, 2011, in Cologne

Out of a share capital of 4,321,319,206 no-par value shares, 2,683,658,623 shares were represented for the vote on the management's proposals (agenda items 2 to 27). This corresponds to a voting presence of 62.10 percent of the share capital. For the vote on Mr. Walther's motion to adjourn agenda item 6, 2,683,648,378 shares were represented, which is 62.10 percent of the share capital.
|Valid votes
total
|Valid votes
as % of SC
|Yes votes
total
|Yes votes as %
of valid votes
|No votes
total
|No votes as %
of valid votes
|Result
|Postponement motion by Mr. Walther on agenda item 6
|1,574,679,832
|62.10
|65,953
|0.01
|1,574,613,879
|99.99
|rejected
|Agenda Item 2: Appropriation of retained earnings
|2,646,950,092
|61.25
|2,616,305,047
|98.84
|30,645,045
|1.16
|approved
|Agenda Item 3: Discharge of the members of the Management Board for fiscal year 2010
|2,654,750,820
|61.43
|2,651,652,272
|99.88
|3,098,548
|0.12
|approved
|Agenda Item 4: Discharge of Dr. Klaus Zumwinkel, former member of the Supervisory Board, for fiscal year 2008
|2,658,371,199
|61.52
|2,653,045,216
|99.8
|5,325,983
|0.2
|approved
|Agenda Item 5: Discharge of the Supervisory Board members for fiscal year 2010
|2,622,136,825
|60.68
|2,614,996,318
|99.73
|7,140,507
|0.27
|approved
|Agenda Item 6: Appointment of the auditor
|2,663,750,832
|61.64
|2,611,184,387
|98.03
|52,566,445
|1.97
|approved
|Agenda Item 7: Authorization to acquire own shares
|2,656,291,254
|61.47
|2,629,786,465
|99
|26,504,789
|1
|approved
|Agenda Item 8: Election of a Supervisory Board member (Dr. von Grünberg)
|2,627,493,928
|60.8
|2,601,093,358
|99
|26,400,570
|1
|approved
|Agenda Item 9: Election of a Supervisory Board member (Dr. h.c. Walter)
|2,627,201,871
|60.8
|2,577,696,392
|98.12
|49,505,479
|1.88
|approved
|Agenda Item 10: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with T-Systems International GmbH
|2,667,044,292
|61.72
|2,666,164,354
|99.97
|879,938
|0.03
|approved
|Agenda Item 11: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with DeTeFleetServices GmbH
|2,666,986,678
|61.72
|2,666,134,292
|99.97
|852,386
|0.03
|approved
|Agenda Item 12: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with DFMG Holding GmbH
|2,666,988,528
|61.72
|2,666,103,089
|99.97
|885,439
|0.03
|approved
|Agenda Item 13: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with DeTeAssekuranz – Deutsche Telekom Assekuranz-Vermittlungsgesellschaft mbH
|2,666,982,406
|61.72
|2,666,150,662
|99.97
|831,744
|0.03
|approved
|Agenda Item 14: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with Vivento Customer Services GmbH
|2,666,913,342
|61.72
|2,666,037,586
|99.97
|875,756
|0.03
|approved
|Agenda Item 15: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with Vivento Technical Services GmbH
|2,666,910,909
|61.72
|2,666,043,476
|99.97
|867,433
|0.03
|approved
|Agenda Item 16: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with Deutsche Telekom Accounting GmbH
|2,666,988,735
|61.72
|2,666,147,082
|99.97
|841,653
|0.03
|approved
|Agenda Item 17: Resolution on the approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with Deutsche Telekom Training GmbH
|2,666,982,104
|61.72
|2,666,126,170
|99.97
|855,934
|0.03
|approved
|Agenda Item 18: Resolution on the approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with Norma Telekommunikationsdienste GmbH
|2,666,957,032
|61.72
|2,666,111,382
|99.97
|845,650
|0.03
|approved
|Agenda Item 19: Resolution on the approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with DeTeAsia Holding GmbH
|2,666,942,789
|61.72
|2,666,074,733
|99.97
|868,056
|0.03
|approved
|Agenda Item 20: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with Traviata Telekommunikationsdienste GmbH
|2,666,934,737
|61.72
|2,666,083,478
|99.97
|851,259
|0.03
|approved
|Agenda Item 21: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with Scout24 Holding GmbH
|2,666,876,994
|61.71
|2,666,012,883
|99.97
|864,111
|0.03
|approved
|Agenda Item 22: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with T-Mobile Worldwide Holding GmbH
|2,666,918,533
|61.72
|2,666,057,637
|99.97
|860,896
|0.03
|approved
|Agenda Item 23: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with Telekom Deutschland GmbH
|2,666,961,400
|61.72
|2,666,145,977
|99.97
|815,423
|0.03
|approved
|Agenda Item 24: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with MagyarCom Holding GmbH
|2,666,872,277
|61.71
|2,666,002,205
|99.97
|870,072
|0.03
|approved
|Agenda Item 25: Resolution on the amendment of § 2 of the articles of association
|2,666,396,017
|61.7
|2,665,240,912
|99.96
|1,155,105
|0.04
|approved
|Agenda Item 26: Resolution on the approval of the settlement agreement with former Management Board member Kai Uwe Ricke
|2,660,748,892
|61.57
|2,648,202,737
|99.53
|12,546,155
|0.47
|approved
|Agenda Item 27: Resolution on the approval of the settlement agreement with former Supervisory Board member Dr. Klaus Zumwinkel
|2,649,722,320
|61.32
|2,636,708,609
|99.51
|13,013,711
|0.49
|approved