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Voting results of the Deutsche Telekom AG Annual General Meeting on May 12, 2011, in Cologne

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Out of a share capital of 4,321,319,206 no-par value shares, 2,683,658,623 shares were represented for the vote on the management's proposals (agenda items 2 to 27). This corresponds to a voting presence of 62.10 percent of the share capital. For the vote on Mr. Walther's motion to adjourn agenda item 6, 2,683,648,378 shares were represented, which is 62.10 percent of the share capital.

Valid votes
total		Valid votes
as % of SC		Yes votes
total
Yes votes as %
of valid votes		No votes
total
No votes as %
of valid votes		Result
Postponement motion by Mr. Walther on agenda item 61,574,679,83262.1065,9530.011,574,613,87999.99rejected
Agenda Item 2: Appropriation of retained earnings2,646,950,09261.252,616,305,04798.8430,645,0451.16approved
Agenda Item 3: Discharge of the members of the Management Board for fiscal year 20102,654,750,82061.432,651,652,27299.883,098,5480.12approved
Agenda Item 4: Discharge of Dr. Klaus Zumwinkel, former member of the Supervisory Board, for fiscal year 20082,658,371,19961.522,653,045,21699.85,325,9830.2approved
Agenda Item 5: Discharge of the Supervisory Board members for fiscal year 20102,622,136,82560.682,614,996,31899.737,140,5070.27approved
Agenda Item 6: Appointment of the auditor2,663,750,83261.642,611,184,38798.0352,566,4451.97approved
Agenda Item 7: Authorization to acquire own shares2,656,291,25461.472,629,786,4659926,504,7891approved
Agenda Item 8: Election of a Supervisory Board member (Dr. von Grünberg)2,627,493,92860.82,601,093,3589926,400,5701approved
Agenda Item 9: Election of a Supervisory Board member (Dr. h.c. Walter)2,627,201,87160.82,577,696,39298.1249,505,4791.88approved
Agenda Item 10: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with T-Systems International GmbH2,667,044,29261.722,666,164,35499.97879,9380.03approved
Agenda Item 11: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with DeTeFleetServices GmbH2,666,986,67861.722,666,134,29299.97852,3860.03approved
Agenda Item 12: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with DFMG Holding GmbH2,666,988,52861.722,666,103,08999.97885,4390.03approved
Agenda Item 13: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with DeTeAssekuranz – Deutsche Telekom Assekuranz-Vermittlungsgesellschaft mbH2,666,982,40661.722,666,150,66299.97831,7440.03approved
Agenda Item 14: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with Vivento Customer Services GmbH2,666,913,34261.722,666,037,58699.97875,7560.03approved
Agenda Item 15: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with Vivento Technical Services GmbH2,666,910,90961.722,666,043,47699.97867,4330.03approved
Agenda Item 16: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with Deutsche Telekom Accounting GmbH2,666,988,73561.722,666,147,08299.97841,6530.03approved
Agenda Item 17: Resolution on the approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with Deutsche Telekom Training GmbH2,666,982,10461.722,666,126,17099.97855,9340.03approved
Agenda Item 18: Resolution on the approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with Norma Telekommunikationsdienste GmbH2,666,957,03261.722,666,111,38299.97845,6500.03approved
Agenda Item 19: Resolution on the approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with DeTeAsia Holding GmbH2,666,942,78961.722,666,074,73399.97868,0560.03approved
Agenda Item 20: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with Traviata Telekommunikationsdienste GmbH2,666,934,73761.722,666,083,47899.97851,2590.03approved
Agenda Item 21: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with Scout24 Holding GmbH2,666,876,99461.712,666,012,88399.97864,1110.03approved
Agenda Item 22: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with T-Mobile Worldwide Holding GmbH2,666,918,53361.722,666,057,63799.97860,8960.03approved
Agenda Item 23: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with Telekom Deutschland GmbH2,666,961,40061.722,666,145,97799.97815,4230.03approved
Agenda Item 24: Resolution on approval of the amendment to the profit transfer agreement with MagyarCom Holding GmbH2,666,872,27761.712,666,002,20599.97870,0720.03approved
Agenda Item 25: Resolution on the amendment of § 2 of the articles of association2,666,396,01761.72,665,240,91299.961,155,1050.04approved
Agenda Item 26: Resolution on the approval of the settlement agreement with former Management Board member Kai Uwe Ricke2,660,748,89261.572,648,202,73799.5312,546,1550.47approved
Agenda Item 27: Resolution on the approval of the settlement agreement with former Supervisory Board member Dr. Klaus Zumwinkel2,649,722,32061.322,636,708,60999.5113,013,7110.49approved