Please find the Invitation including the agenda to the AGM

Download (PDF, 413 KB)

Annotation of Agenda Item 1

The Supervisory Board has approved the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements compiled by the Board of Management pursuant to § 172 AktG on March 5, 2014 and thus approved the annual financial satements. Therefore, the shareholders‘ meeting does not need to approve the annual financial statements or the consolidated financial statements within the meaning of § 173 AktG. The Annual financial statements, the consolidated financial statements, the combined and Group management report and the Supervisory Board report shall be made available to the shareholders’ meeting, along with the Board of Management explanatory report on the details pursuant to §§ 289 (4) and (5), 315 (4) of the HGB, without the need for a resolution within the meaning of the AktG.

Download (PDF, 149 KB)

Total number of shares and voting rights

Total number of shares and voting rights at the time of the notice of convocation. The total number of shares issued, each of which carries one voting right, existing at the time of the notice of convocation is 4,451,175,103 (calculated in accordance with § 30b (1) sentence 1 no. 1 2nd option of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz).

Download (PDF, 146 KB)

Proxy and voting instruction form

Form, which can be used for power of proxy and if applicable also for voting instructions.

Download (PDF, 190 KB)