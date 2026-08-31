Convocation including the agenda

Here you can find the convocation for the Annual General Meeting, including the detailed agenda.

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Explanation of agenda item 1

On February 27, 2013, the Supervisory Board approved the annual financial statements prepared by the Board of Management and the consolidated financial statements pursuant to § Section 172 AktG, thereby adopting the annual financial statements. Therefore, the Annual General Meeting does not need to adopt the annual financial statements or approve the consolidated financial statements pursuant to § Section 173 AktG. Instead, the annual financial statements, management report, consolidated financial statements, Group management report, and report of the Supervisory Board, as well as the explanatory report by the Board of Management on the disclosures pursuant to § Section 289 (4) and (5), § Section 315 (4) of the German Commercial Code, must be made available to the Annual General Meeting without requiring a resolution under the German Stock Corporation Act.Download.

Total number of shares and voting rights at the time the Annual General Meeting is convened

At the time the Annual General Meeting is convened, the total number of issued shares, each carrying one voting right, is 4,321,319,206 (disclosure pursuant to § Section 30b (1) sentence 1 no. 1 alternative 2 of the German Securities Trading Act; this total also includes 2,461,529 treasury shares held by the Company at the time the Annual General Meeting is convened, from which the Company has no rights pursuant to § Section 71b AktG).

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Proxy and voting instruction form

You can use this form to grant a proxy and, if applicable, issue voting instructions.

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