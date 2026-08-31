Voting results

Dividend Announcement

The ordinary Annual General Meeting on May 3, 2010, resolved to use the unappropriated net income generated in the 2009 financial year to pay a dividend of €0.78 per dividend-bearing share. Dividend Announcement (PDF, 29 KB)

Tax-Free Dividend

Since the dividend is paid in full from the tax contribution account within the meaning of Section § 27 KStG (contributions not made to stated capital), payment is made without deducting capital gains tax or the solidarity surcharge. For shareholders resident in Germany, the dividend is not subject to taxation.

Countermotions and nominations