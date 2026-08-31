Resolution on the appointment of the independent auditor and the Group auditor for the 2009 financial year as well as the independent auditor to review the condensed financial statements and the interim management report pursuant to § 37w (5) and § 37y no. 2 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG).
At Deutsche Telekom's shareholders' meeting in Cologne, shareholders approved the proposals of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board by a large majority.
Financial Statements and management report DTAG Dec. 31, 2009 (PDF, 1.75 MB)
Statement of investment holdings Dec. 31, 2009 (PDF, 43 KB)
Consolidated financial statements Dec. 31, 2009 (PDF, 583 KB)
Group management report Dec. 31, 2009 (PDF, 451 KB)
Statement of investment holdings Dec. 31, 2009 acc. § 313 HGB (PDF, 37 KB)
Supervisory boards report 2009 (PDF, 84 KB)
Board of management proposal on the appropriation of net income 2009 (PDF, 13 KB)
Note Regarding information pursuant §§ 289 (4) - 315 (4) of the German Commercial Code (PDF, 80 KB)
Resolution on the cancellation of authorized capital 2004 and the creation of authorized capital 2009/I against non-cash contributions, with the authorization to exclude subscription rights, as well as the relevant amendment to the Articles of Incorporation.
Joint Report_1.DFMG_DTAG_2010 (PDF, 30 KB)
Agreement 1. DFMG_DTAG_2010 (PDF, 17 KB)
Financial statement and management report DTAG Dec. 31,2007 (PDF, 587 KB)
Statement of investmet holdings 2007 acc. to § 285 HGB (PDF, 42 KB)
Group management report Dec. 31, 2007 (PDF, 36 KB)
Consolidated financial statement Dec. 31, 2007 (PDF, 685 KB)
Statement of investment holdings 2007 acc. § 313 HGB (PDF, 36 KB)
Finanancial statement and management report DTAG Dec. 31, 2008 (PDF, 506 KB)
Statement of investment holdings 2008 acc. to § 285 HGB (PDF, 73 KB)
Group management report Dec.31, 2008 (PDF, 340 KB)
Consolidated financial statement Dec. 31, 2008 (PDF, 474 KB)
Statement of investment holdings 2008 acc. to § 313 HGB (PDF, 64 KB)
Financial statement and management report DTAG Dec.31, 2009 (PDF, 1.75 MB)
Statement of investment holdings 2009 acc. to § 285 HGB (PDF, 43 KB)
Group management report Dec. 31, 2009 (PDF, 451 KB)
Consolidated financial statements Dec. 31, 2009 (PDF, 583 KB)
Resolution on the cancellation of authorized capital 2006 and the creation of authorized capital 2009/II against cash and/or non-cash contributions, with exclusion of subscription rights, for granting shares to employees, as well as the relevant amendment to the Articles of Incorporation.
Agreement 2010 TMGH DTAG (PDF, 19 KB)
Joint report 2010 TMGH2_DTAG (PDF, 32 KB)
Fin. Statement+Management Report Dec. 31,2007 (PDF, 112 KB)
Fin. Statement+Management Report Dec. 31,2008 (PDF, 49 KB)
Fin. Statement+Management Report Dec. 31 ,2009 (PDF, 50 KB)
Fin. Statement+Management Report DTAG Dec. 31,2007 (PDF, 587 KB)
Statement of investmet holdings 2007 acc. to § 285 HGB (PDF, 42 KB)
Group management report Dec. 31, 2007 (PDF, 36 KB)
Consolidated financial statement Dec. 31, 2007 (PDF, 685 KB)
Statement of investment holdings 2007 acc. § 313 HGB (PDF, 36 KB)
Fin. Statement+Management Report DTAG Dec. 31, 2008 (PDF, 506 KB)
Statement of investment holdings 2008 acc. to § 285 HGB (PDF, 73 KB)
Group management report Dec. 31, 2008 (PDF, 340 KB)
Consolidated financial statement Dec. 31, 2008 (PDF, 474 KB)
Investment holdings acc. to §313, Dec. 31,2009 (PDF, 37 KB)
Financial statement and management report DTAG Dec.31, 2009 (PDF, 1.75 MB)
Investment holdings acc. to §285 ,Dec. 31, 2009 (PDF, 43 KB)
Group management report Dec. 31, 2009 (PDF, 451 KB)
Consolidated financial statements Dec. 31, 2009 (PDF, 583 KB)
Consolidated financial statements Dec. 31, 2009 (PDF, 37 KB)
Resolution on the amendment to § 15 (2) of the Articles of Incorporation.
Path to the Gigabit Society
At Telekom's Annual General Meeting, shareholder representatives generally welcomed the Group's dividend plans. The company also aims to seize the industry's major future opportunities.
Dividend Announcement
The ordinary Annual General Meeting on May 3, 2010, resolved to use the unappropriated net income generated in the 2009 financial year to pay a dividend of €0.78 per dividend-bearing share. Dividend Announcement (PDF, 29 KB)
Tax-Free Dividend
Since the dividend is paid in full from the tax contribution account within the meaning of Section § 27 KStG (contributions not made to stated capital), payment is made without deducting capital gains tax or the solidarity surcharge. For shareholders resident in Germany, the dividend is not subject to taxation.
Annual Report 2009
Deutsche Telekom met its revised financial targets for the full year 2009 and increased the Group's profit margin.
Download here: "People make markets." The 2009/2010 Human resources report of Deutsche Telekom AG.
Feature HR-report 2009 (PDF, 8.91 MB)