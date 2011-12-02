Voting results of the Deutsche Telekom AG Annual General Meeting on May 3, 2010 in Cologne.

Of the share capital totaling 4,361,319,993 shares, 2,560,106,967 shares were represented for the vote on the management proposals (agenda items 2 to 19). This corresponds to a voting presence of 58.70 percent of the share capital. For the vote on Mr. Giebel's motion to remove the chair of the meeting, 2,560,352,036 shares were present, which is 58.71% of the share capital, and for the vote on Mr. Giebel's motions to adjourn agenda items 9 and 10, 2,559,683,936 shares were present, corresponding to 58.69% of the share capital.
|Valid votes
total
|Valid votes
as % of share capital
|Yes votes
total
|Yes votes as %
of valid votes
|No votes
total
|No votes as %
of valid votes
|Result
|Motion by Mr. Giebel to remove the meeting chair
|1,598,535,302
|36.65
|439,093
|0.03
|1,598,096,209
|99.07
|rejected
|Adjournment motion by Mr. Giebel on agenda item 9
|1,601,010,917
|36.71
|320,602
|0.02
|1,600,690,315
|99.08
|rejected
|Adjournment motion by Mr. Giebel on agenda item 10
|1,601,010,687
|36.71
|321,352
|0.02
|1,600,689,335
|99.08
|rejected
|Vote on the management proposal
|Agenda item 2: Appropriation of profits
|2,524,947,842
|57.89
|2,514,790,507
|99.60
|10,157,335
|0.40
|approved
|Agenda item 3: Discharge of the Board of Management
|2,551,023,014
|58.49
|2,543,346,586
|99.70
|7,676,428
|0.30
|approved
|TOP 4: Deferral of discharge for Dr. Klaus Zumwinkel
|2,550,563,051
|58.48
|2,545,027,981
|99.78
|5,535,070
|0.22
|approved
|TOP 5: Discharge of the Supervisory Board
|for TOP 5: Prof. Dr. Ulrich Lehner
|2,518,958,134
|57.76
|2,511,472,488
|99.70
|7,485,646
|0.30
|approved
|for TOP 5: Jörg Asmussen
|2,518,958,123
|57.76
|2,511,463,945
|99.70
|7,494,178
|0.30
|approved
|for TOP 5: Hermann Josef Becker
|2,519,115,171
|57.76
|2,511,632,221
|99.70
|7,482,950
|0.30
|approved
|Agenda Item 5: Monika Brandl
|2,519,115,504
|57.76
|2,511,636,426
|99.70
|7,479,078
|0.30
|approved
|Agenda Item 5: Hans Martin Bury
|2,518,957,514
|57.76
|2,511,471,164
|99.70
|7,486,350
|0.30
|approved
|Agenda Item 5: Josef Falbisoner
|2,519,114,582
|57.76
|2,511,634,427
|99.70
|7,480,155
|0.30
|approved
|Agenda Item 5: Dr. Hubertus v. Grünberg
|2,518,956,788
|57.76
|2,511,394,821
|99.70
|7,561,967
|0.30
|approved
|Agenda Item 5: Lawrence H. Guffey
|2,518,956,788
|57.76
|2,511,470,071
|99.70
|7,486,717
|0.30
|approved
|Agenda Item 5: Ulrich Hocker
|2,518,957,159
|57.76
|2,511,472,703
|99.70
|7,484,456
|0.30
|approved
|Agenda Item 5: Lothar Holzwarth
|2,519,114,742
|57.76
|2,511,633,087
|99.70
|7,481,655
|0.30
|approved
|Agenda Item 5: Hans-Jürgen Kallmeier
|2,519,113,971
|57.76
|2,511,632,890
|99.70
|7,481,081
|0.30
|approved
|Agenda Item 5: Sylvia Kühnast
|2,519,114,583
|57.76
|2,511,634,130
|99.70
|7,480,453
|0.30
|approved
|Agenda Item 5: Waltraud Litzenberger
|2,519,114,786
|57.76
|2,511,635,194
|99.70
|7,479,592
|0.30
|approved
|Agenda Item 5: Michael Löffler
|2,511,632,886
|57.76
|2,511,632,886
|99.70
|7,481,614
|0.30
|approved
|Agenda Item 5: Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Reitzle
|2,518,956,140
|57.76
|2,511,469,541
|99.70
|7,486,599
|0.30
|approved
|Item 5: Prof. Dr. Wulf v. Schimmelmann
|2,518,957,287
|57.76
|2,511,469,250
|99.70
|7,488,037
|0.30
|approved
|Item 5: Lothar Schröder
|2,519,114,587
|57.76
|2,511,630,631
|99.70
|7,483,956
|0.30
|approved
|Item 5: Dr. Ulrich Schröder
|2,518,956,780
|57.76
|2,511,473,445
|99.70
|7,483,335
|0.30
|approved
|Item 5: Michael Sommer
|2,519,115,067
|57.76
|2,511,540,336
|99.70
|7,574,731
|0.30
|approved
|on Agenda Item 5: Dr. h.c. Bernhard Walter
|2,518,957,650
|57.76
|2,511,394,697
|99.70
|7,562,953
|0.30
|approved
|Agenda Item 6: Executive Board remuneration system
|2,533,376,754
|58.09
|2,429,772,046
|95.91
|103,604,708
|0.09
|approved
|Agenda Item 7: Election of the auditor
|2,535,159,454
|58.13
|2,523,749,483
|99.55
|11,409,971
|0.45
|approved
|Agenda Item 8: Acquisition and use of treasury shares
|2,550,837,648
|58.49
|2,519,870,009
|98.79
|30,967,639
|1.21
|approved
|TOP 9: Election of a Supervisory Board member
|2,549,715,355
|58.46
|2,519,128,886
|98.80
|30,586,469
|1.20
|approved
|TOP 10: Election of a Supervisory Board member
|2,550,996,772
|58.49
|2,517,505,275
|98.69
|33,491,497
|1.31
|approved
|TOP 11: Control and Profit Transfer Agreement Erste DFMG
|2,537,742,606
|58.19
|2,537,050,363
|99.97
|692,243
|0.03
|approved
|TOP 12: Control and Profit Transfer Agreement TMGH No. 2
|2,538,604,686
|58.21
|2,537,978,776
|99.98
|625,910
|0.02
|approved
|Agenda Item 13: Conditional Capital 2010
|2,536,209,111
|58.15
|2,450,599,717
|96.62
|85,609,394
|3.38
|approved
|Agenda Item 14: Supervisory Board Remuneration System
|2,547,408,091
|58.41
|2,510,548,562
|98.55
|36,859,529
|1.45
|approved
|Agenda Item 15: Amendment § 2 of the Articles of Association
|2,549,945,539
|58.47
|2,549,033,315
|99.96
|912,224
|0.04
|approved
|TOP 16: Amendment to § 14 of the Articles of Association
|2,550,733,389
|58.49
|2,550,005,566
|99.97
|727,823
|0.03
|approved
|TOP 17: Amendment to § 15 of the Articles of Association
|2,537,530,189
|58.18
|2,536,765,919
|99.97
|764,270
|0.03
|approved
|TOP 18: Amendment to § 16 of the Articles regarding online participation
|2,550,809,784
|58.49
|2,549,087,507
|99.93
|1,722,277
|0.07
|approved
|TOP 19: Amendment to § 16 of the Articles regarding postal voting
|2,550,937,740
|58.49
|2,549,585,801
|99.95
|1,351,939
|0.05
|approved