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Voting results of the Deutsche Telekom AG Annual General Meeting on May 3, 2010 in Cologne.

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Of the share capital totaling 4,361,319,993 shares, 2,560,106,967 shares were represented for the vote on the management proposals (agenda items 2 to 19). This corresponds to a voting presence of 58.70 percent of the share capital. For the vote on Mr. Giebel's motion to remove the chair of the meeting, 2,560,352,036 shares were present, which is 58.71% of the share capital, and for the vote on Mr. Giebel's motions to adjourn agenda items 9 and 10, 2,559,683,936 shares were present, corresponding to 58.69% of the share capital.

Valid votes
total		Valid votes
as % of share capital		Yes votes
total
Yes votes as %
of valid votes		No votes
total
No votes as %
of valid votes		Result
Motion by Mr. Giebel to remove the meeting chair1,598,535,30236.65439,0930.031,598,096,20999.07rejected
Adjournment motion by Mr. Giebel on agenda item 91,601,010,91736.71320,6020.021,600,690,31599.08rejected
Adjournment motion by Mr. Giebel on agenda item 101,601,010,68736.71321,3520.021,600,689,33599.08rejected
Vote on the management proposal
Agenda item 2: Appropriation of profits2,524,947,84257.892,514,790,50799.6010,157,3350.40approved
Agenda item 3: Discharge of the Board of Management2,551,023,01458.492,543,346,58699.707,676,4280.30approved
TOP 4: Deferral of discharge for Dr. Klaus Zumwinkel2,550,563,05158.482,545,027,98199.785,535,0700.22approved
TOP 5: Discharge of the Supervisory Board
for TOP 5: Prof. Dr. Ulrich Lehner2,518,958,13457.762,511,472,48899.707,485,6460.30approved
for TOP 5: Jörg Asmussen2,518,958,12357.762,511,463,94599.707,494,1780.30approved
for TOP 5: Hermann Josef Becker2,519,115,17157.762,511,632,22199.707,482,9500.30approved
Agenda Item 5: Monika Brandl2,519,115,50457.762,511,636,42699.707,479,0780.30approved
Agenda Item 5: Hans Martin Bury2,518,957,51457.762,511,471,16499.707,486,3500.30approved
Agenda Item 5: Josef Falbisoner2,519,114,58257.762,511,634,42799.707,480,1550.30approved
Agenda Item 5: Dr. Hubertus v. Grünberg2,518,956,78857.762,511,394,82199.707,561,9670.30approved
Agenda Item 5: Lawrence H. Guffey2,518,956,78857.762,511,470,07199.707,486,7170.30approved
Agenda Item 5: Ulrich Hocker2,518,957,15957.762,511,472,70399.707,484,4560.30approved
Agenda Item 5: Lothar Holzwarth2,519,114,74257.762,511,633,08799.707,481,6550.30approved
Agenda Item 5: Hans-Jürgen Kallmeier2,519,113,97157.762,511,632,89099.707,481,0810.30approved
Agenda Item 5: Sylvia Kühnast2,519,114,58357.762,511,634,13099.707,480,4530.30approved
Agenda Item 5: Waltraud Litzenberger2,519,114,78657.762,511,635,19499.707,479,5920.30approved
Agenda Item 5: Michael Löffler2,511,632,88657.762,511,632,88699.707,481,6140.30approved
Agenda Item 5: Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Reitzle2,518,956,14057.762,511,469,54199.707,486,5990.30approved
Item 5: Prof. Dr. Wulf v. Schimmelmann2,518,957,28757.762,511,469,25099.707,488,0370.30approved
Item 5: Lothar Schröder2,519,114,58757.762,511,630,63199.707,483,9560.30approved
Item 5: Dr. Ulrich Schröder2,518,956,78057.762,511,473,44599.707,483,3350.30approved
Item 5: Michael Sommer2,519,115,06757.762,511,540,33699.707,574,7310.30approved
on Agenda Item 5: Dr. h.c. Bernhard Walter2,518,957,65057.762,511,394,69799.707,562,9530.30approved
Agenda Item 6: Executive Board remuneration system2,533,376,75458.092,429,772,04695.91103,604,7080.09approved
Agenda Item 7: Election of the auditor2,535,159,45458.132,523,749,48399.5511,409,9710.45approved
Agenda Item 8: Acquisition and use of treasury shares2,550,837,64858.492,519,870,00998.7930,967,6391.21approved
TOP 9: Election of a Supervisory Board member2,549,715,35558.462,519,128,88698.8030,586,4691.20approved
TOP 10: Election of a Supervisory Board member2,550,996,77258.492,517,505,27598.6933,491,4971.31approved
TOP 11: Control and Profit Transfer Agreement Erste DFMG2,537,742,60658.192,537,050,36399.97692,2430.03approved
TOP 12: Control and Profit Transfer Agreement TMGH No. 22,538,604,68658.212,537,978,77699.98625,9100.02approved
Agenda Item 13: Conditional Capital 20102,536,209,11158.152,450,599,71796.6285,609,3943.38approved
Agenda Item 14: Supervisory Board Remuneration System2,547,408,09158.412,510,548,56298.5536,859,5291.45approved
Agenda Item 15: Amendment § 2 of the Articles of Association2,549,945,53958.472,549,033,31599.96912,2240.04approved
TOP 16: Amendment to § 14 of the Articles of Association2,550,733,38958.492,550,005,56699.97727,8230.03approved
TOP 17: Amendment to § 15 of the Articles of Association2,537,530,18958.182,536,765,91999.97764,2700.03approved
TOP 18: Amendment to § 16 of the Articles regarding online participation2,550,809,78458.492,549,087,50799.931,722,2770.07approved
TOP 19: Amendment to § 16 of the Articles regarding postal voting2,550,937,74058.492,549,585,80199.951,351,9390.05approved