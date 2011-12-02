Voting results of the Deutsche Telekom AG Annual General Meeting on May 3, 2010 in Cologne.

Of the share capital totaling 4,361,319,993 shares, 2,560,106,967 shares were represented for the vote on the management proposals (agenda items 2 to 19). This corresponds to a voting presence of 58.70 percent of the share capital. For the vote on Mr. Giebel's motion to remove the chair of the meeting, 2,560,352,036 shares were present, which is 58.71% of the share capital, and for the vote on Mr. Giebel's motions to adjourn agenda items 9 and 10, 2,559,683,936 shares were present, corresponding to 58.69% of the share capital.

Valid votes

total Valid votes

as % of share capital Yes votes

total

Yes votes as %

of valid votes No votes

total

No votes as %

of valid votes Result Motion by Mr. Giebel to remove the meeting chair 1,598,535,302 36.65 439,093 0.03 1,598,096,209 99.07 rejected Adjournment motion by Mr. Giebel on agenda item 9 1,601,010,917 36.71 320,602 0.02 1,600,690,315 99.08 rejected Adjournment motion by Mr. Giebel on agenda item 10 1,601,010,687 36.71 321,352 0.02 1,600,689,335 99.08 rejected Vote on the management proposal Agenda item 2: Appropriation of profits 2,524,947,842 57.89 2,514,790,507 99.60 10,157,335 0.40 approved Agenda item 3: Discharge of the Board of Management 2,551,023,014 58.49 2,543,346,586 99.70 7,676,428 0.30 approved TOP 4: Deferral of discharge for Dr. Klaus Zumwinkel 2,550,563,051 58.48 2,545,027,981 99.78 5,535,070 0.22 approved TOP 5: Discharge of the Supervisory Board for TOP 5: Prof. Dr. Ulrich Lehner 2,518,958,134 57.76 2,511,472,488 99.70 7,485,646 0.30 approved for TOP 5: Jörg Asmussen 2,518,958,123 57.76 2,511,463,945 99.70 7,494,178 0.30 approved for TOP 5: Hermann Josef Becker 2,519,115,171 57.76 2,511,632,221 99.70 7,482,950 0.30 approved Agenda Item 5: Monika Brandl 2,519,115,504 57.76 2,511,636,426 99.70 7,479,078 0.30 approved Agenda Item 5: Hans Martin Bury 2,518,957,514 57.76 2,511,471,164 99.70 7,486,350 0.30 approved Agenda Item 5: Josef Falbisoner 2,519,114,582 57.76 2,511,634,427 99.70 7,480,155 0.30 approved Agenda Item 5: Dr. Hubertus v. Grünberg 2,518,956,788 57.76 2,511,394,821 99.70 7,561,967 0.30 approved Agenda Item 5: Lawrence H. Guffey 2,518,956,788 57.76 2,511,470,071 99.70 7,486,717 0.30 approved Agenda Item 5: Ulrich Hocker 2,518,957,159 57.76 2,511,472,703 99.70 7,484,456 0.30 approved Agenda Item 5: Lothar Holzwarth 2,519,114,742 57.76 2,511,633,087 99.70 7,481,655 0.30 approved Agenda Item 5: Hans-Jürgen Kallmeier 2,519,113,971 57.76 2,511,632,890 99.70 7,481,081 0.30 approved Agenda Item 5: Sylvia Kühnast 2,519,114,583 57.76 2,511,634,130 99.70 7,480,453 0.30 approved Agenda Item 5: Waltraud Litzenberger 2,519,114,786 57.76 2,511,635,194 99.70 7,479,592 0.30 approved Agenda Item 5: Michael Löffler 2,511,632,886 57.76 2,511,632,886 99.70 7,481,614 0.30 approved Agenda Item 5: Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Reitzle 2,518,956,140 57.76 2,511,469,541 99.70 7,486,599 0.30 approved Item 5: Prof. Dr. Wulf v. Schimmelmann 2,518,957,287 57.76 2,511,469,250 99.70 7,488,037 0.30 approved Item 5: Lothar Schröder 2,519,114,587 57.76 2,511,630,631 99.70 7,483,956 0.30 approved Item 5: Dr. Ulrich Schröder 2,518,956,780 57.76 2,511,473,445 99.70 7,483,335 0.30 approved Item 5: Michael Sommer 2,519,115,067 57.76 2,511,540,336 99.70 7,574,731 0.30 approved on Agenda Item 5: Dr. h.c. Bernhard Walter 2,518,957,650 57.76 2,511,394,697 99.70 7,562,953 0.30 approved Agenda Item 6: Executive Board remuneration system 2,533,376,754 58.09 2,429,772,046 95.91 103,604,708 0.09 approved Agenda Item 7: Election of the auditor 2,535,159,454 58.13 2,523,749,483 99.55 11,409,971 0.45 approved Agenda Item 8: Acquisition and use of treasury shares 2,550,837,648 58.49 2,519,870,009 98.79 30,967,639 1.21 approved TOP 9: Election of a Supervisory Board member 2,549,715,355 58.46 2,519,128,886 98.80 30,586,469 1.20 approved TOP 10: Election of a Supervisory Board member 2,550,996,772 58.49 2,517,505,275 98.69 33,491,497 1.31 approved TOP 11: Control and Profit Transfer Agreement Erste DFMG 2,537,742,606 58.19 2,537,050,363 99.97 692,243 0.03 approved TOP 12: Control and Profit Transfer Agreement TMGH No. 2 2,538,604,686 58.21 2,537,978,776 99.98 625,910 0.02 approved Agenda Item 13: Conditional Capital 2010 2,536,209,111 58.15 2,450,599,717 96.62 85,609,394 3.38 approved Agenda Item 14: Supervisory Board Remuneration System 2,547,408,091 58.41 2,510,548,562 98.55 36,859,529 1.45 approved Agenda Item 15: Amendment § 2 of the Articles of Association 2,549,945,539 58.47 2,549,033,315 99.96 912,224 0.04 approved TOP 16: Amendment to § 14 of the Articles of Association 2,550,733,389 58.49 2,550,005,566 99.97 727,823 0.03 approved TOP 17: Amendment to § 15 of the Articles of Association 2,537,530,189 58.18 2,536,765,919 99.97 764,270 0.03 approved TOP 18: Amendment to § 16 of the Articles regarding online participation 2,550,809,784 58.49 2,549,087,507 99.93 1,722,277 0.07 approved TOP 19: Amendment to § 16 of the Articles regarding postal voting 2,550,937,740 58.49 2,549,585,801 99.95 1,351,939 0.05 approved