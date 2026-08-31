Voting results of Deutsche Telekom AG's Annual General Meeting on 05/25/2016 in Cologne
The Annual General Meeting adopted the management's proposed resolutions for agenda items 2 through 10 as follows, with 2,984,478,590 no-par-value shares, each carrying one vote, represented and with postal votes received for 16,130,114 shares. Together, this corresponds to 65.14% of the share capital, which is divided into 4,606,651,870 no-par-value shares:
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Votes
validly cast
=
Number of shares
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Proportion of
share capital
represented
thereby
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Yes votes
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Proportion
of yes votes
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No votes
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Agenda Item 2 Appropriation of net income
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2,995,996,798
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65.04 %
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2,986,166,725
|
99.67 %
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9,830,073
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Agenda Item 3 Approval of the actions of the members of the Board of Management for fiscal year 2015
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2,969,411,218
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64.46 %
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2,964,204,056
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99.82 %
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5,207,162
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Agenda Item 4 Discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for fiscal year 2015
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2,952,358,263
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64.09 %
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2,851,854,843
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96.60 %
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100,503,420
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Agenda Item 5 Appointment of the statutory auditor
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2,981,190,755
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64.71 %
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2,853,256,786
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95.71 %
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127,933,969
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Agenda Item 6 Authorization to acquire and use treasury shares, with the possible exclusion of subscription rights and any tender rights, as well as the option to retire treasury shares while reducing share capital.
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2,991,645,586
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64.94 %
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2,900,798,863
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96.96 %
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90,846,723
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ITEM 7 Authorization to use equity derivatives in the acquisition of treasury shares, with the possible exclusion of any tender right.
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2,991,132,332
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64.93 %
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2,833,307,197
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94.72 %
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157,825,135
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ITEM 8 Election of a Supervisory Board member.
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2,985,018,379
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64.80 %
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2,890,341,362
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96.83 %
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94,677,017
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ITEM 9 Amendment to the Remuneration of the Supervisory Board and corresponding restatement of Section § 13 of the Articles of Association.
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2,992,995,967
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64.97 %
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2,972,549,467
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99.32 %
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20,446,500
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ITEM 10 Amendment to § Section 16(1) and (2) of the Articles of Association.
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2,970,543,816
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64.48 %
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2,966,562,878
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99.87 %
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3,980,938