2015 Scrip Dividend

2015 Deutsche Telekom was giving its shareholders the choice of receiving their dividend in the form of shares instead of cash once more. In doing so, we are giving our shareholders an easy and simple way of re-investing their dividend in the company.



Please note beforehand: If you still wish to receive your dividend in cash, you need to take no special action. The standard procedure is as always payout of the dividend in cash.



For those who are interested in the share dividend, we have compiled the most important documents and explanations about the share dividend for you below.

Subscription offer (PDF, 86 KB)

Notification on the determination of the subscription price and ratio (PDF, 56 KB)

Annex to the invitation to the Annual General Meeting (PDF, 91 KB)

Prospectus-exempt document (Information document pursuant to § Section 4 (1) No. 4 WpPG and § Section 4 (2) No. 5 WpPG) (PDF, 109 KB)

Prospectus-exempt document with marked changes compared to the previous version (PDF, 116 KB)

Media information: Continued high acceptance rate – Scrip dividend supports Deutsche Telekom's growth strategy (PDF, 42 KB)