Please find the Invitation including the agenda to the AGM.
On Thursday 21th May 2015, the shareholders' meeting of Deutsche Telekom AG has taken place in Lanxess arena in Cologne. Here you will find all informations about the event.
The Supervisory Board has approved the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements compiled by the Board of Management pursuant to § 172 AktG on February 25, 2015, and thus approved the annual financial statements. Therefore, the shareholders’ meeting does not need to approve the annual financial statements or the consolidated financial statements within the meaning of § 173 AktG. The annual financial statements, the consolidated financial statements, the combined and Group management report, and the Supervisory Board report shall be made available to the shareholders’ meeting, along with the Board of Management explanatory report on the details pursuant to §§ 289 (4) and (5), 315 (4) of the HGB, without the need for a resolution within the meaning of the AktG.
This document is a convenience translation of the German original. In case of discrepancy between the English and German versions, the German version shall prevail.
Submissions to the shareholders' meeting pursuant to § 176 (1) sentence 1 of the AktG (Aktiengesetz - German Stock Corporation Act).
Financial statements DTAG Dec. 31, 2014 (PDF, 2.26 MB)
Statement of investment holdings Dec. 31, 2014 acc. § 285 HGB (PDF, 212 KB)
Consolidated financial statements Dec. 31, 2014 (PDF, 681 KB)
Statement of investment holdings Dec. 31, 2014 acc. § 313 HGB (PDF, 140 KB)
Combined management report 2014 (PDF, 1.30 MB)
Supervisory boards report (PDF, 344 KB)
Proposal by the Board of management on the appropriation of net income (PDF, 52 KB)
Note regarding information pursuant § 289 (4) and (5) of the German Commercial Code (PDF, 96 KB)
Total number of shares and voting rights at the time of the notice of convocation. The total number of shares issued, each of which carries one voting right, existing at the time of the notice of convocation is 4,535,571,247 (calculated in accordance with § 30b (1) sentence 1 no. 1 2nd option of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz).
Form, which can be used for power of proxy and if applicable also for voting instructions
Articles of Association of Deutsche Telekom
Articles of Association of Deutsche Telekom AG (PDF, 39 KB)
Details of shareholders' rights
If you would like to exercise your right as a shareholder to make additions to the agenda (§ 122 [2] AktG), to submit counter-motions and proposals for election (§ 126 [1] and § 127 AktG), or to request information (§ 131 [1] AktG), please read the following information which contains important requirements and deadlines:
Details of shareholders' rights (PDF, 88 KB)
Curricula Vitae of Candidates for Election to the Supervisory Board
Here you find additional information on the candidates, who have been nominated by the supervisory board for the election to the supervisory board in item 6 and 7 of the agenda.
Curriculum Vitae of Dr. Wulf H. Bernotat (PDF, 94 KB)
The Annual General Meeting adopted the Management Board's proposed resolutions on agenda items 2 through 7 as follows, with 2,592,741,463 no-par value shares, each carrying one vote, represented at the meeting and taking into account postal votes received for 16,149,581 no-par value shares, representing a total of 57.52% of the share capital divided into 4,535,571,247 no-par value shares:
|
|Result
|Valid votes
total
|Valid votes
as % of share capital
|Yes votes
total
|Yes votes as %
of valid votes
|No votes
total
|No votes as %
of valid votes
|
on Agenda Item 2: Appropriation of net retained income
|adopted
|2,599,988,522
|57.32%
|2,595,618,850
|99.83%
|4,369,672
|0.17
|
Regarding Agenda Item 3: Ratification of the actions of the members of the Board of Management for fiscal year 2014
|adopted
|2,598,492,245
|57.29 %
|2,593,848,479
|99.82 %
|4,643,766
|0.18
|
Regarding Agenda Item 4: Ratification of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for fiscal year 2014
|adopted
|2,548,068,295
|56.18 %
|2,517,388,628
|98.80 %
|30,679,667
|1.20
|
Regarding agenda item 5: Appointment of the auditor
|adopted
|2,584,719,006
|56.99 %
|2,419,261,700
|93.60 %
|165,457,306
|6.40
|
Regarding agenda item 6: Election of a Supervisory Board member (Dr. Wulf H. Bernotat)
|adopted
|2,587,302,650
|57.04 %
|2,346,129,856
|90.68 %
|241,172,794
|9.32
|
Regarding agenda item 7: Election of a Supervisory Board member (Prof. Dr. Michael Kaschke)
|adopted
|2,589,495,072
|57.09 %
|2,416,277,722
|93.31 %
|173,217,350
|6.69