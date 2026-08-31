The Supervisory Board has approved the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements compiled by the Board of Management pursuant to § 172 AktG on February 25, 2015, and thus approved the annual financial statements. Therefore, the shareholders’ meeting does not need to approve the annual financial statements or the consolidated financial statements within the meaning of § 173 AktG. The annual financial statements, the consolidated financial statements, the combined and Group management report, and the Supervisory Board report shall be made available to the shareholders’ meeting, along with the Board of Management explanatory report on the details pursuant to §§ 289 (4) and (5), 315 (4) of the HGB, without the need for a resolution within the meaning of the AktG.

This document is a convenience translation of the German original. In case of discrepancy between the English and German versions, the German version shall prevail.

Download (PDF, 38 KB)