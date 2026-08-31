Invitation and agend a

Please find the Invitation including the agenda to the AGM.

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Annotation on item 1 of the agenda

The Supervisory Board has approved the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements compiled by the Board of Management pursuant to § 172 AktG on February 22, 2012 and thus approved the annual financial statements. Therefore, the shareholders' meeting does not need to approve the annual financial statements or the consolidated financial statements within the meaning of § 173 AktG. The Annual financial statements, the consolidated financial statements, the combined and Group management report and the Supervisory Board report shall be made available to the shareholders' meeting, along with the Board of Management explanatory report on the details pursuant to §§ 289 (4) and (5), 315 (4) of the HGB, without the need for a resolution within the meaning of the AktG.

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Total number of shares and voting rights at the time of the notice of convocation

Total number of shares and voting rights at the time of the notice of convocation The total number of shares issued, each of which carries one voting right, existing at the time of the notice of convocation is 4,321,319,206 (calculated in accordance with § 30b (1) sentence 1 no. 1 2nd option of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz). This total includes the 2.197.437 treasury shares held at the time the notice of convocation was issued, which do not however attribute any rights to the Company in accordance with § 71b AktG).

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Proxy and voting instruction form

Form, which can be used for power of proxy and if applicable also for voting instructions.

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