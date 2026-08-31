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Archive: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Background information concerning the shareholders' meeting of Deutsche Telekom on May 24, 2012.

Important documents for the shareholders

Shareholders' Meeting 2026

Deutsche Telekom's Annual Shareholders' Meeting took place in Bonn on April 1, 2026.

Additional information

Latest Investor Relations publications

Upcoming Investor Relations dates at a glance

10-05-2026

Deutsche Telekom AI Investor Day

Deutsche Telekom will host an Investor Day on Monday, 10/05/2026, to explore how it is unlocking the opportunities of artificial intelligence.

More information

11-05-2026

Financial Results Release Q3 2026

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026.

02-25-2027

Q4 2026 Financial Results

On Thursday, 02/25/2027,  Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its  Q4 and full-year 2026 financial results.

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