Invitation to the 2007 Annual General Meeting

We hereby invite our shareholders to the Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday, May 3, 2007, at 10:00 a.m., on the premises of the Kölnarena, Willy-Brandt-Platz 1, 50679 Cologne.

1. Presentation to the Annual General Meeting pursuant to § Section 176 (1) sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act.



2. Resolution on the appropriation of unappropriated net income.

The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board propose that the following resolution be adopted:

The unappropriated net income of € 3,160,382,630.24 generated in fiscal year 2006 shall be appropriated as follows:

Distribution of a dividend of € 0.72

per no-par value share entitled to a dividend = € 3,123,552,199.68

and

carryforward of the remaining amount = € 36,830,430.56.

The above dividend amount and the above remaining amount to be carried forward are based on the share capital entitled to dividends as of February 12, 2007, totaling €11,105,963,376.64 and divided into 4,338,266,944 no-par value shares.

The number of shares entitled to dividends may change up to the time the resolution on the appropriation of retained earnings is adopted. In that event, provided that the distribution remains unchanged at €0.72 per no-par value share entitled to dividends, a correspondingly adjusted proposal for the appropriation of profits will be submitted to the shareholders’ meeting. The adjustment will be made as follows: If the number of shares entitled to dividends, and thus the total dividend amount, decreases, the amount to be carried forward will increase accordingly. If the number of shares entitled to dividends, and thus the total dividend amount, increases, the amount to be carried forward will decrease accordingly.

The dividend is payable on May 4, 2007.

3. Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Board of Management for fiscal year 2006.



4. Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for fiscal year 2006.



5. Resolution on the appointment of the auditor and Group auditor for fiscal year 2007, as well as the auditor for a review of the condensed financial statements and interim management report pursuant to §§ Section 37w(5) and Section 37y No. 2 of the German Securities Trading Act.



6. Resolution on authorizing the acquisition and use of treasury shares, with the possible exclusion of subscription rights and any tender rights.



7. Resolution on revoking the existing Conditional Capital I and III and making the corresponding amendment to Section § 5 of the Articles of Association.



8. Resolution on approval of the transmission of information to Deutsche Telekom AG shareholders by means of electronic data transmission and amendment of § 4 of the Articles of Incorporation.



9. Election of a member of the Supervisory Board.



(Supervisory Board nomination: Mr. Lawrence H. Guffey.)



10. Election of a member of the Supervisory Board.



(Supervisory Board nomination: Mr. Ulrich Hocker.)



11. Resolution on approval of the control and profit transfer agreement with T-Mobile International AG.



12. Resolution on approval of the control and profit transfer agreement with Plinius Telekommunikationsdienste GmbH.



13. Resolution on approval of the control and profit transfer agreement with Sallust Telekommunikationsdienste GmbH.



14. Resolution on approval of the control and profit transfer agreement with Tibull Telekommunikationsdienste GmbH.