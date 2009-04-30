2009 Voting Results

Voting results of the Deutsche Telekom AG Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 30, 2009 in Cologne.
Out of a total share capital of 4,361,319,993 shares, 2,667,199,337 shares were represented for voting. This corresponds to a voting attendance of 61.16 percent of the share capital.
|Voting Results
|No Votes
|Yes Votes
|Yes Votes
in %
|on agenda item 2*)
|25,326,762
|2,611,802,143
|99.04
|on agenda item 3
|10,403,006
|2,649,739,222
|99.61
|on agenda item 4
|6,582,267
|2,654,305,673
|99.75
|on agenda item 5
|Prof. Dr. Ulrich Lehner
|8,240,410
|2,651,392,068
|99.69
|Jörg Asmussen
|8,308,332
|2,651,324,510
|99.69
|Hermann Josef Becker
|7,831,863
|2,651,798,491
|99.71
|Monika Brandl
|7,836,845
|2,651,794,383
|99.71
|Hans Martin Bury
|8,256,805
|2,651,373,660
|99.69
|Josef Falbisoner
|7,877,283
|2,651,753,784
|99.70
|Dr. Hubertus von Grünberg
|8,257,315
|2,651,377,886
|99.69
|Lawrence H. Guffey
|8,266,551
|2,651,368,243
|99.69
|Ulrich Hocker
|8,238,114
|2,651,397,025
|99.69
|Lothar Holzwarth
|7,836,558
|2,651,798,581
|99.71
|Hans-Jürgen Kallmeier
|7,835,870
|2,651,799,345
|99.71
|Sylvia Kühnast
|7,837,580
|2,651,796,967
|99.71
|Waltraud Litzenberger
|7,837,041
|2,651,798,422
|99.71
|Michael Löffler
|7,847,786
|2,651,784,381
|99.70
|Ingrid Matthäus-Maier
|8,239,163
|2,651,396,839
|99.69
|Dr. Thomas Mirow
|8,225,800
|2,651,409,667
|99.69
|Dr. Arndt Overlack
|8,240,128
|2,651,394,997
|99.69
|Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Reitzle
|8,211,073
|2,651,410,398
|99.69
|Prof. Dr. Wulf v. Schimmelmann
|8,212,397
|2,651,408,882
|99.69
|Dr. Klaus G. Schlede
|8,210,830
|2,651,414,866
|99.69
|Lothar Schröder
|7,893,962
|2,651,732,780
|99.70
|Dr. Ulrich Schröder
|8,226,785
|2,651,400,590
|99.69
|Michael Sommer
|7,929,340
|2,651,655,626
|99.70
|Bernhard Walter
|8,219,147
|2,651,406,196
|99.69
|Wilhelm Wegner
|7,855,527
|2,651,778,748
|99.70
|on agenda item 6
|5,301,481
|2,637,198,159
|99.80
|on agenda item 7
|40,331,574
|2,608,624,068
|98.48
|on agenda item 8
|31,358,378
|2,607,515,421
|98.81
|on agenda item 9
|11,567,565
|2,627,166,900
|99.56
|on agenda item 10
|814,023
|2,640,349,006
|99.97
|for agenda item 11
|206,275,739
|2,447,612,967
|92.23
|for agenda item 12
|19,974,846
|2,637,440,605
|99.25
|for agenda item 13
|5,966,171
|2,651,067,383
|99.78
|for agenda item 14
|8,538,338
|2,648,127,366
|99.68
|Motion by Mr. Giebel for agenda item 8
|1,588,941,725
|103,448
|0.01
|Motion by Mr. Giebel for agenda item 9
|1,588,938,879
|109,727
|0.01
*TOP = agenda item