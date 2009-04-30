2009 Voting Results

Voting results of the Deutsche Telekom AG Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 30, 2009 in Cologne.

Out of a total share capital of 4,361,319,993 shares, 2,667,199,337 shares were represented for voting. This corresponds to a voting attendance of 61.16 percent of the share capital.

Voting Results No Votes Yes Votes Yes Votes

in % on agenda item 2*) 25,326,762 2,611,802,143 99.04 on agenda item 3 10,403,006 2,649,739,222 99.61 on agenda item 4 6,582,267 2,654,305,673 99.75 on agenda item 5 Prof. Dr. Ulrich Lehner 8,240,410 2,651,392,068 99.69 Jörg Asmussen 8,308,332 2,651,324,510 99.69 Hermann Josef Becker 7,831,863 2,651,798,491 99.71 Monika Brandl 7,836,845 2,651,794,383 99.71 Hans Martin Bury 8,256,805 2,651,373,660 99.69 Josef Falbisoner 7,877,283 2,651,753,784 99.70 Dr. Hubertus von Grünberg 8,257,315 2,651,377,886 99.69 Lawrence H. Guffey 8,266,551 2,651,368,243 99.69 Ulrich Hocker 8,238,114 2,651,397,025 99.69 Lothar Holzwarth 7,836,558 2,651,798,581 99.71 Hans-Jürgen Kallmeier 7,835,870 2,651,799,345 99.71 Sylvia Kühnast 7,837,580 2,651,796,967 99.71 Waltraud Litzenberger 7,837,041 2,651,798,422 99.71 Michael Löffler 7,847,786 2,651,784,381 99.70 Ingrid Matthäus-Maier 8,239,163 2,651,396,839 99.69 Dr. Thomas Mirow 8,225,800 2,651,409,667 99.69 Dr. Arndt Overlack 8,240,128 2,651,394,997 99.69 Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Reitzle 8,211,073 2,651,410,398 99.69 Prof. Dr. Wulf v. Schimmelmann 8,212,397 2,651,408,882 99.69 Dr. Klaus G. Schlede 8,210,830 2,651,414,866 99.69 Lothar Schröder 7,893,962 2,651,732,780 99.70 Dr. Ulrich Schröder 8,226,785 2,651,400,590 99.69 Michael Sommer 7,929,340 2,651,655,626 99.70 Bernhard Walter 8,219,147 2,651,406,196 99.69 Wilhelm Wegner 7,855,527 2,651,778,748 99.70 on agenda item 6 5,301,481 2,637,198,159 99.80 on agenda item 7 40,331,574 2,608,624,068 98.48 on agenda item 8 31,358,378 2,607,515,421 98.81 on agenda item 9 11,567,565 2,627,166,900 99.56 on agenda item 10 814,023 2,640,349,006 99.97 for agenda item 11 206,275,739 2,447,612,967 92.23 for agenda item 12 19,974,846 2,637,440,605 99.25 for agenda item 13 5,966,171 2,651,067,383 99.78 for agenda item 14 8,538,338 2,648,127,366 99.68 Motion by Mr. Giebel for agenda item 8 1,588,941,725 103,448 0.01 Motion by Mr. Giebel for agenda item 9 1,588,938,879 109,727 0.01

*TOP = agenda item