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2009 Voting Results

2 min read

Voting results of the Deutsche Telekom AG Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 30, 2009 in Cologne.

Out of a total share capital of 4,361,319,993 shares, 2,667,199,337 shares were represented for voting. This corresponds to a voting attendance of 61.16 percent of the share capital.

Voting ResultsNo VotesYes VotesYes Votes
in %
    
on agenda item 2*)25,326,7622,611,802,14399.04
on agenda item 310,403,0062,649,739,22299.61
on agenda item 46,582,2672,654,305,67399.75
on agenda item 5   
Prof. Dr. Ulrich Lehner8,240,4102,651,392,06899.69
Jörg Asmussen8,308,3322,651,324,51099.69
Hermann Josef Becker7,831,8632,651,798,49199.71
Monika Brandl7,836,8452,651,794,38399.71
Hans Martin Bury8,256,8052,651,373,66099.69
Josef Falbisoner7,877,2832,651,753,78499.70
Dr. Hubertus von Grünberg8,257,3152,651,377,88699.69
Lawrence H. Guffey8,266,5512,651,368,24399.69
Ulrich Hocker8,238,1142,651,397,02599.69
Lothar Holzwarth7,836,5582,651,798,58199.71
Hans-Jürgen Kallmeier7,835,8702,651,799,34599.71
Sylvia Kühnast7,837,5802,651,796,96799.71
Waltraud Litzenberger7,837,0412,651,798,42299.71
Michael Löffler7,847,7862,651,784,38199.70
Ingrid Matthäus-Maier8,239,1632,651,396,83999.69
Dr. Thomas Mirow8,225,8002,651,409,66799.69
Dr. Arndt Overlack8,240,1282,651,394,99799.69
Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Reitzle8,211,0732,651,410,39899.69
Prof. Dr. Wulf v. Schimmelmann8,212,3972,651,408,88299.69
Dr. Klaus G. Schlede8,210,8302,651,414,86699.69
Lothar Schröder7,893,9622,651,732,78099.70
Dr. Ulrich Schröder8,226,7852,651,400,59099.69
Michael Sommer7,929,3402,651,655,62699.70
Bernhard Walter8,219,1472,651,406,19699.69
Wilhelm Wegner7,855,5272,651,778,74899.70
    
on agenda item 65,301,4812,637,198,15999.80
on agenda item 740,331,5742,608,624,06898.48
on agenda item 831,358,3782,607,515,42198.81
on agenda item 911,567,5652,627,166,90099.56
on agenda item 10814,0232,640,349,00699.97
for agenda item 11206,275,7392,447,612,96792.23
for agenda item 1219,974,8462,637,440,60599.25
for agenda item 135,966,1712,651,067,38399.78
for agenda item 148,538,3382,648,127,36699.68
Motion by Mr. Giebel for agenda item 81,588,941,725103,4480.01
Motion by Mr. Giebel for agenda item 91,588,938,879109,7270.01

*TOP = agenda item