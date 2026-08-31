The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom AG have proposed to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of €0.60 per dividend-entitled share be distributed for the 2016 financial year, with payment due on 06/28/2017. You can choose to receive the dividend in cash or as shares in Deutsche Telekom AG. For legal reasons, Deutsche Telekom AG is offering the shares issued in this context for public subscription exclusively in Germany. The information on the following web pages is therefore intended only for individuals whose place of residence and habitual abode is in the Federal Republic of Germany. Access to the information on the following pages is restricted to shareholders residing and located in the Federal Republic of Germany.

Please confirm the following statement:

My place of residence and habitual abode is in the Federal Republic of Germany.

The information on the following pages does not constitute an offer or an invitation by Deutsche Telekom AG, nor an invitation on its behalf, to subscribe for or purchase securities of Deutsche Telekom AG. The statements and information on the following web pages, including those relating to future developments, are non-binding and may be changed at any time without notice.

The documents and materials available on the following web pages relate to a public offer of securities exclusively in the Federal Republic of Germany and are not intended for publication or distribution in the United States of America or in any jurisdiction outside the Federal Republic of Germany. The documents and information on this website do not constitute an offer to purchase securities in the United States of America. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America or to 'U.S. persons' (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act')) or for the account or benefit of 'U.S. persons,' unless they are registered or exempt from registration under the Securities Act. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act. Deutsche Telekom AG does not intend to register any part of the offering in the United States of America.

The information provided on the following webpages is intended for individuals located outside the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland ('Recipients'). Any invitation to submit purchase offers, any offer, or any solicitation to subscribe for, purchase, or acquire the securities is directed exclusively at the Recipients or other specifically designated individuals and is made only to them. If you do not fall within the definition of a Recipient as described above, you should not act on or rely upon any information contained on this website. By providing the following details and clicking the 'Submit' button, you confirm that your residence and current location are in Germany and that you will not transmit or forward the information on these webpages to anyone whose residence or current location is outside Germany.