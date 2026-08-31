Stock Dividend 2016

This year, Deutsche Telekom will once again give shareholders the option to receive their dividend in shares instead of cash. This offers you an easy and straightforward way to reinvest your dividend in the company.

What you need to know first: If you want to continue receiving your dividend in cash, you do not need to take any action. The default is still payment as a cash dividend.

If you are interested in the stock dividend, you will find the most important documents and explanations on this page.

Subscription Offer (PDF, 82 KB)

Notification on Determination of Subscription Price and Ratio (PDF, 102 KB)

Information on the Scrip Dividend (PDF, 613 KB)

Media Information: Deutsche Telekom’s Scrip Dividend Remains Highly Popular in the Fifth Year – Uptake Rate at Record Level

Prospectus-Exempt Document (Information Document pursuant to § Section 4 (1) No. 4 WpPG and § Section 4 (2) No. 5 WpPG as of June 16, 2017) (PDF, 148 KB)

Prospectus-Exempt Document with Marked Changes from Previous Version (updated June 16, 2017) (PDF, 155 KB)

Prospectus-Exempt Document (Information Document pursuant to § Section 4 (1) No. 4 WpPG and § Section 4 (2) No. 5 WpPG as of June 28, 2017) (PDF, 57 KB)

Prospectus-Exempt Document with Marked Changes from Previous Version (updated June 28, 2017) (PDF, 71 KB)

Important information:

In accordance with the terms for setting the subscription price and subscription ratio published in the subscription offer, the Management Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board's Finance Committee, set the subscription price per new share at €16.08 and the subscription ratio at 26.8 to 1 on June 16, 2017. These details were published in the Federal Gazette on June 16, 2017 (Determination of the subscription price and subscription ratio (pdf, 102.1 KB)).

To subscribe to each new share, you must contribute 26.8 dividend entitlements of €0.60 each, as established by the resolution of the Annual General Meeting of the company on May 31, 2017.

The new shares will be credited to your securities account on July 4, 2017 at the earliest. Only from this date will the new shares appear in your portfolio. The cash dividend is expected to be paid out by the custodian banks on June 28, 2017.

Please note that the share price of Telekom may decrease after the subscription price has been set, for example, during the subscription period or before the first trading day of the new shares.

Before exercising your voting rights, please check with your custodian bank under all circumstances to find out which fees will apply if you choose to receive your dividend in new shares. When making an investment decision, be sure to consider these fees among other factors.

The subscription period runs through June 19, 2017, inclusive. Once you have submitted your election to receive the dividend in shares, your decision is binding and cannot be revoked.

To receive your dividend in shares, you need to fill out the form provided by your custodian bank for this purpose. You can obtain this form from your custodian bank and must return it to them according to their instructions.

You will find comprehensive information in the Information Document pursuant to § 4 (1) No. 4 WpPG and § 4 (2) No. 5 WpPG (PDF, 155 KB). Before making any investment decision, every potential investor should read this document and the additional materials referenced therein carefully. For a concise overview of the share dividend, please refer to the Information Letter on the Share Dividend (PDF, 613 KB).