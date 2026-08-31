Agenda Item 3 Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Board of Management for the 2018 financial year

Agenda Item 5 Resolution on the appointment of the auditor and the auditor of the consolidated financial statements for the 2019 financial year, as well as the auditor for a review of the condensed financial statements and the interim management report in the 2019 financial year and for any review of additional interim financial information.

3,254,430,852

68.35%

3,103,082,691

95.35%

151,348,161