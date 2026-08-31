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Voting results of the Deutsche Telekom AG Annual General Meeting held in Bonn on March 28, 2019

The Annual General Meeting adopted resolutions on management's proposed resolutions for agenda items 2 through 8, with 3,243,339,653 no-par value shares carrying one vote each in attendance and taking into account postal votes received for 16,313,124 no-par value shares. Together, this corresponds to 68.46% of the share capital, which is divided into 4,761,458,596 no-par value shares, as follows:

 

Valid votes cast = number of shares  Percentage of registered share capital represented thereby Yes votes Percentage of yes votes No votes 

Agenda Item 2: Resolution on the appropriation of net income.

3,252,463,14168.31%3,238,024,36899.56%14,438,773

Agenda Item 3 Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Board of Management for the 2018 financial year

3,232,226,54767.88%3,105,532,83296.08%126,693,715

Agenda Item 4 Approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2018 financial year

3,193,051,91567.06%2,891,232,07590.55%301,819,840

Agenda Item 5 Resolution on the appointment of the auditor and the auditor of the consolidated financial statements for the 2019 financial year, as well as the auditor for a review of the condensed financial statements and the interim management report in the 2019 financial year and for any review of additional interim financial information.

3,254,430,85268.35%3,103,082,69195.35%151,348,161

Agenda Item 6 Election of a member of the Supervisory Board - Mr. Lars Hinrichs

3,250,924,31568.28%2,893,747,32589.01%357,176,990

Agenda Item 7 Election of a member of the Supervisory Board. - Mr. Karl-Heinz Streibich

3,251,260,57068.28%2,894,382,30689.02%356,878,264

Agenda Item 8 Election of a member of the Supervisory Board. - Dr. Rolf Bösinger

3,246,262,10968.18%2,836,388,54587.37%409,873,564