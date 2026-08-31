Voting results of the Deutsche Telekom AG Annual General Meeting held in Bonn on March 28, 2019
The Annual General Meeting adopted resolutions on management's proposed resolutions for agenda items 2 through 8, with 3,243,339,653 no-par value shares carrying one vote each in attendance and taking into account postal votes received for 16,313,124 no-par value shares. Together, this corresponds to 68.46% of the share capital, which is divided into 4,761,458,596 no-par value shares, as follows:
|
|Valid votes cast = number of shares
|Percentage of registered share capital represented thereby
|Yes votes
|Percentage of yes votes
|No votes
|
Agenda Item 2: Resolution on the appropriation of net income.
|3,252,463,141
|68.31%
|3,238,024,368
|99.56%
|14,438,773
|
Agenda Item 3 Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Board of Management for the 2018 financial year
|3,232,226,547
|67.88%
|3,105,532,832
|96.08%
|126,693,715
|
Agenda Item 4 Approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2018 financial year
|3,193,051,915
|67.06%
|2,891,232,075
|90.55%
|301,819,840
|
Agenda Item 5 Resolution on the appointment of the auditor and the auditor of the consolidated financial statements for the 2019 financial year, as well as the auditor for a review of the condensed financial statements and the interim management report in the 2019 financial year and for any review of additional interim financial information.
|3,254,430,852
|68.35%
|3,103,082,691
|95.35%
|151,348,161
|
Agenda Item 6 Election of a member of the Supervisory Board - Mr. Lars Hinrichs
|3,250,924,315
|68.28%
|2,893,747,325
|89.01%
|357,176,990
|
Agenda Item 7 Election of a member of the Supervisory Board. - Mr. Karl-Heinz Streibich
|3,251,260,570
|68.28%
|2,894,382,306
|89.02%
|356,878,264
|
Agenda Item 8 Election of a member of the Supervisory Board. - Dr. Rolf Bösinger
|3,246,262,109
|68.18%
|2,836,388,545
|87.37%
|409,873,564