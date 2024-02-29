Countermotions and election proposals pursuant to §§ Sections 126 and 127 of the German Stock Corporation Act for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Deutsche Telekom AG on April 10, 2024, in Bonn

On 02/29/2024, the convening notice for the Company’s ordinary shareholders’ meeting, including the agenda and the proposed resolutions of the Management Board, was published in the Federal Gazette. We reproduce below the counterproposals and election proposals relating to the agenda items of the 2024 ordinary shareholders’ meeting that must be made available pursuant to §§ Sections 126 and 127 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), including the name of the shareholder submitting the proposal or election proposal, any reasoning provided, and any statement by the Management Board. Shareholder proposals for the election of Supervisory Board members also include the information required under § Section 127 sentence 4 AktG.

The counterproposals and election proposals, together with any respective reasoning, reflect the views communicated to us by their authors. Factual assertions have also been published online unchanged and without verification by us, to the extent that they must be made available.

You can support counterproposals aimed solely at rejecting the Management's proposed resolution by voting against the Management's proposed resolution, i.e., by voting “No” on the Management's proposed resolution, for the relevant agenda items in the password-protected Internetdialog and on the postal voting forms or proxy and voting instruction forms provided by the Company, or by instructing your proxy holders, in particular the proxy representatives designated by the Company, to vote “No.” No separate vote will be held on counterproposals aimed solely at rejecting the Management's proposed resolution.

Counterproposals that seek not merely to reject management's proposed resolution but to adopt resolutions with different substantive content, as well as election proposals, are identified below by letters. The relevant letters are provided in the password-protected Internetdialog and on the postal voting forms and forms for granting proxies and issuing instructions made available by the Company. To cast postal votes or issue instructions to the voting proxies appointed by the Company, including if these letter-designated counterproposals and election proposals are submitted for a vote at the shareholders' meeting, click or check the box corresponding to your vote next to the letter of the counterproposal or election proposal.

If you wish to grant an intermediary, a shareholders' association, a proxy advisor within the meaning of § Section 134a (1) no. 3 and (2) no. 3 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), or a person treated as equivalent thereto pursuant to § Section 135 (8) AktG, not only a proxy but also voting instructions regarding the letter-designated countermotions or election proposals, please first confirm not only whether and under what conditions they are prepared to represent you, but also, where applicable, the extent to which they are prepared to exercise your voting rights in connection with the relevant countermotions or election proposals.

The right of the chair of the meeting to call for a vote first on management's proposed resolutions remains unaffected. If management's proposed resolutions are adopted by the required majority, the countermotions or (differing) election proposals will be moot in this respect.

For questions about the Annual General Meeting, please contact us by email at hv-service@telekom.de or call the AGM hotline at 0228 181-55770, Monday through Friday (except public holidays), between 8:00 AM and 6:00 PM (CET/CEST)..

Countermotions and election proposals

The shareholder, Gerhard Bachmann, has submitted the following countermotion regarding agenda item 3:

Countermotion by Gerhard Bachmann (PDF, 376 KB)

The shareholder, Sascha Dalig, has submitted the following election proposal regarding agenda item 6:

Motion A (PDF, 371 KB)

The shareholder, Christopher Bühler, has submitted the following countermotion regarding agenda item 3:

Countermotion by Christopher Bühler (PDF, 92 KB)

The shareholder, Hans Oswald, has submitted the following countermotion regarding agenda item 3:

Countermotion by Hans Oswald (PDF, 236 KB)

The shareholder, Hans Oswald, has submitted the following countermotion regarding agenda item 4:

Countermotion by Hans Oswald (PDF, 248 KB)

The shareholder, Hans Oswald, has submitted the following nomination proposal for agenda item 6:

Motion B (PDF, 363 KB)

The shareholder, Hans Oswald, has submitted the following nomination proposal for agenda item 6:

Motion C (PDF, 415 KB)

The shareholder, Hans Oswald, has submitted the following nomination proposal for agenda item 6:

Motion D (PDF, 307 KB)

The shareholder, Hans Oswald, has submitted the following nomination proposal for agenda item 6:

Motion E (PDF, 371 KB)

Last updated: 04/02/2024