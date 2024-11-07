Q3 2024: Live Webcast for private investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations

Following our successful discussion with Tim Höttges , CEO of Deutsche Telekom, about the topics covered at the 2024 Capital Markets Day, Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations, once again took the time to provide detailed insights into the topics of Q3 2024 and answer your questions.

At Deutsche Telekom, we value open dialogue with our shareholders as equals and place great importance on transparent, direct communication—whether with large institutional funds or private investors. The live Webcast demonstrates this commitment and gives all private investors the opportunity to learn more about the company.

For anyone who missed the live Webcast, a recording is available on YouTube. We invite everyone who is interested to join the conversation and benefit from this new form of capital markets communication.

Deutsche Telekom thanks all participants for their engagement and questions, which made an important contribution to the success of this event. We look forward to the next opportunity to talk with you and shape the future of telecommunications together.

When:

Monday, November 25, 2024, 7:00–8:00 PM

Live stream on YouTube

Dates for private investors