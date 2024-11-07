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Q3 2024: Live Webcast for private investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations

2 min read
BI_Webcast Q3-2024 PA

Following our successful discussion with Tim Höttges , CEO of Deutsche Telekom, about the topics covered at the 2024 Capital Markets Day, Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations, once again took the time to provide detailed insights into the topics of Q3 2024 and answer your questions.

At Deutsche Telekom, we value open dialogue with our shareholders as equals and place great importance on transparent, direct communication—whether with large institutional funds or private investors. The live Webcast demonstrates this commitment and gives all private investors the opportunity to learn more about the company.

For anyone who missed the live Webcast, a recording is available on YouTube. We invite everyone who is interested to join the conversation and benefit from this new form of capital markets communication. 

Deutsche Telekom thanks all participants for their engagement and questions, which made an important contribution to the success of this event. We look forward to the next opportunity to talk with you and shape the future of telecommunications together.

When:
Monday, November 25, 2024, 7:00–8:00 PM

Live stream on YouTube

Dates for private investors

Date

Location

Event

02/23/2024

Bonn

Publication of Q4 and full-year 2023 financial results
and Distribution of the newsletter for private investors (PDF, 592 KB)

03/04/2024

Bonn

Live Webcast for private investors with Tim Höttges

04/10/2024

Bonn

Deutsche Telekom AG Shareholders' Meeting

04/11/2024

 

Ex-dividend (first trading day with a dividend deduction)

04/15/2024

 

Dividend payment

04/26–04/27/2024

Stuttgart 

Invest investor fair 

05/16/2024

Bonn

Release of Q1 2024 financial results
and distribution of the newsletter for private investors

05/28/2024

Online

Live Webcast for private investors with Germany CEO Srini Gopalan

08/08/2024

Bonn

Release of Q2 2024 financial results
and distribution of the newsletter for private investors

08/13/2024

Online

Live Webcast for private investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations 

10/10–10/11/2024

Bonn

Deutsche Telekom Capital Markets Day

and distribution of the newsletter to private investors

11/14/2024

Bonn

Release of Q3 2024 financial results
and distribution of the newsletter to private investors

11/25/2024

Online

Live Webcast for private investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations

02/26/2025

Bonn

Release of Q4 2024 financial results
and distribution of the newsletter to private investors

Private investors

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Private investors