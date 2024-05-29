Successful exchange with private investors: Live Webcast with Srini Gopalan

Srini Gopalan's presentation at the Live Webcast for private investors on May 28, 2024 (PDF, 2.16 MB)

On Tuesday, May 28, 2024, Deutsche Telekom once again engaged with its shareholders. Srini Gopalan, CEO of Telekom Deutschland, answered private investors' questions in a Live Webcast starting at 5 PM.

At the beginning of the Webcast, Srini Gopalan gave a brief overview of the first quarter of 2024 and then answered all questions relating to Telekom's business in Germany. Topics included TV business, fiber-optic expansion in Germany, the terms for extending mobile spectrum, quality management at Telekom, the use of artificial intelligence, and the benefits of new network technologies such as Open RAN.

To close, Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations, answered all questions beyond Telekom's business in Germany.

At Deutsche Telekom, we take open dialogue with our shareholders seriously and place great value on transparent, direct communication—whether with large institutional funds or private investors. The live Webcast reflects this commitment and gives all private investors the opportunity to learn more about the company.

For anyone who missed the live Webcast, the recording is available on YouTube. We invite everyone who is interested to join the conversation and benefit from this new format for capital markets communications.

Deutsche Telekom thanks all participants for their engagement and questions, which made an important contribution to the success of this event. We look forward to the next opportunity to connect with you and shape the future of telecommunications together.

Dates for private investors