"Switch language"

Q3 2025: Live Webcast for Private Investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations

2 min read
BI_Cover Sheet ConfCall Investors Q3-2025 PA

At the 11th edition of our quarterly live Webcast for private investors, Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations, provided an overview of our latest quarterly results and answered the questions submitted on the online platform. 

The Webcast was part of our regular event series for private investors, which offers an easy way to learn firsthand about your company in German. This offering, unique among DAX companies, once again focused on engaging with our shareholders as equals. #EquityCulture

Questions could be submitted easily through our online question platform, where participants could also view and rate other participants' contributions. We made it as easy as possible for you: You did not need to sign up or register to ask a question or take part in the Webcast.

When: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 7:00–8:00 PM

Live stream on YouTube

Download the presentation (PDF, 530 KB)

Date

Location

Event

02/26/2025

Bonn

Publication of Q4 2024 financial results
and distribution of the newsletter to private investors

03/06/2025

Online

Live Webcast for private investors with Christian P. Illek, CFO of Deutsche Telekom AG

05/15/2025

Bonn

Publication of Q1 2025 financial results

05/26/2025

Online

Live Webcast for private investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations

08/07/2025

Bonn

Publication of Q2 2025 financial results

08/28/2025

Online

Live Webcast for private investors with CEO Tim Höttges

11/13/2025

Bonn

Publication of Q3 2025 financial results

11/26/2025

Online

Live Webcast for private investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations

Private investors

We have created this page to provide all the information relevant to you in a concise, easy-to-navigate format.

Private investors