Q3 2025: Live Webcast for Private Investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations

At the 11th edition of our quarterly live Webcast for private investors, Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations, provided an overview of our latest quarterly results and answered the questions submitted on the online platform.

The Webcast was part of our regular event series for private investors, which offers an easy way to learn firsthand about your company in German. This offering, unique among DAX companies, once again focused on engaging with our shareholders as equals. #EquityCulture

Questions could be submitted easily through our online question platform, where participants could also view and rate other participants' contributions. We made it as easy as possible for you: You did not need to sign up or register to ask a question or take part in the Webcast.

When: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 7:00–8:00 PM

Live stream on YouTube

Download the presentation (PDF, 530 KB)