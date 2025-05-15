Q1 2025: Live Webcast for private investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations

To kick off 2025, we are once again giving you the opportunity to connect directly with us and ask your questions. #joinus

Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations, is pleased to once again offer you detailed insights into our current quarterly results and answer your questions.

Take advantage of Deutsche Telekom's offering—unique among DAX companies—to learn about your investment firsthand, just like professional investors do. At Deutsche Telekom, we take dialogue with our shareholders as equals seriously and place great value on transparent, direct communication. #Aktienkultur

You can easily post your questions on our online question platform , where you can also review and rate questions from other participants. We make it as easy as possible for you: You do not need to sign in or register to ask a question or participate in the Webcast.

We invite everyone who is interested to join the conversation and benefit from this new form of investor communication.

You can find an overview of previous live Webcasts further down this page.

Live stream on YouTube

When: Monday, 05/26/2025, 7:00–8:00 PM