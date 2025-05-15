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Q1 2025: Live Webcast for private investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations

2 min read
BI_Deckblatt ConfCall Investoren Q4-2024 PA

To kick off 2025, we are once again giving you the opportunity to connect directly with us and ask your questions. #joinus 

Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations, is pleased to once again offer you detailed insights into our current quarterly results and answer your questions.

Take advantage of Deutsche Telekom's offering—unique among DAX companies—to learn about your investment firsthand, just like professional investors do. At Deutsche Telekom, we take dialogue with our shareholders as equals seriously and place great value on transparent, direct communication. #Aktienkultur

You can easily post your questions on our  online question platform  , where you can also review and rate questions from other participants. We make it as easy as possible for you: You do not need to sign in or register to ask a question or participate in the Webcast.

We invite everyone who is interested to join the conversation and benefit from this new form of investor communication.

You can find an overview of previous live Webcasts further down this page. 

Live stream on YouTube

When: Monday, 05/26/2025, 7:00–8:00 PM

Date

Location

Event

02/26/2025

Bonn

Publication of Q4 2024 financial results
and distribution of the newsletter for private investors

03/06/2025

Online

Live Webcast for private investors with Christian P. Illek, CFO of Deutsche Telekom AG

05/15/2025

Bonn

Publication of Q1 2025 financial results

05/26/2025

Online

Live Webcast for private investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations

08/07/2025

Bonn

Publication of Q2 2025 financial results

08/28/2025

Online

Live Webcast for private investors with CEO Tim Höttges

11/13/2025

Bonn

Publication of Q3 2025 financial results

11/26/2025

Online

Live Webcast for private investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations

Private investors

We have created this page to provide you with all the information that matters to you in a clear, concise format.

Private investors