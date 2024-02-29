Successful exchange with private investors: Live Webcast with Tim Höttges

Tim Höttges' presentation at the live Webcast for private investors on 03/04/2024 (PDF, 4.61 MB)

On Monday, 03/04/2024, a special event took place in Deutsche Telekom's communication with its shareholders. For the first time, Tim Höttges , the company's CEO, answered private investors' questions in a live Webcast starting at 7 PM. The event, tailored specifically to the needs of private shareholders, drew more than 700 participants who joined live.

At the start of the Webcast, Tim Höttges gave an overview of the past fiscal year and the goals for 2024. He highlighted the strong consistency of growth at de r Telekom and the wide range of growth opportunities in the United States, Germany, and Europe.

One highlight of the event was the participation of some of Germany's best-known financial influencers, who opened the Q&A session. Markus Koch (Wall Street), Christian W. Röhl (Echtgeld.TV), Lisa Osada (Aktiengram), and Max Gamperling asked very good questions and created a lively exchange. The financial influencers received no Remuneration for participating in the Webcast, were entirely free to ask whatever they wished, and did not have to submit their questions in advance. Just as with the Webcasts involving journalists and analysts.

The second part of the Q&A focused on topics raised on the online question platform. More than 100 posts have been submitted there since the 2023 results were announced on 02/23/2024. As not all questions could be answered during the hour scheduled for the Webcast, a second session was announced, during which Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations, will answer the remaining questions.

With this format, Deutsche Telekom underscores its commitment to transparent, direct communication with all investors, whether they represent large institutional funds or are private investors. The live Webcast demonstrates that Deutsche Telekom takes dialogue with its shareholders as equals seriously and aims to help them gain a comprehensive understanding of the company.

For everyone who missed the live Webcast, the recording is available on YouTube, complete with detailed chapter markers for all questions and topics. We invite everyone who is interested to watch the discussion and form their own impression of the Webcast's open, informative atmosphere.

Deutsche Telekom thanks everyone who took part for their engagement and questions, which made a significant contribution to the success of this event. We look forward to the next opportunity to talk with you and shape the future of telecommunications together.

Dates for private investors