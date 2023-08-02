Q2 2023: Live Webcast for private investors on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

A successful debut: the first Deutsche Telekom Investor Relations Community Call for private investors on the business results for the first half of 2023 was a success! This is not just our gut feeling—it is, above all, based on the participants’ #feedback, which we asked for at the end of the livestream: on a scale of 0–10, 80% gave the session a 9 or 10 (#NPS=+70).

If you could not join us on Tuesday evening, you can watch the recording on our Investor Relations YouTube channel. The video description on #YouTube includes detailed timestamps for every slide and question. This makes it easy to go straight to the topics that are of particular interest to you.

Thank you to everyone who joined the live Webcast and watched, and to everyone who enriched our fully open format with their #questions! In the five days since the results were published, as well as during the Webcast itself, nearly 50 posts with questions were shared and liked on the Particify online platform. Transparency We then grouped these topics into the following categories: T-Mobile US, share repurchases by T-Mobile US, debt reduction, shareholder returns, M&A, fiber-optic rollout in Germany, and AI+IT transformation. This allowed us to address most of the questions.

Why are we doing this as the first company in Germany (and, to our knowledge, worldwide)? Because we are serious about engaging in a lively, ongoing dialogue with private investors. On equal footing! Following the in-person Shareholders' Meeting, participation at investor fairs, events at Digital X, our Social Media activities, and the community event with finfluencers, this was the next step. And the same applies here: #wewontstop.

We look forward to the dialogue and are eager to hear your response!

P.S.: If you are interested in what professional investors wanted to know from us about #DT23Q2, you can find the list of questions in the video description of the Q2 2023 live Webcast for institutional investors & analysts from August 10: youtu.be/JnCfBzLpDno (English with German subtitles)

Past events:

Date Location Event Participants September 21, 2023 Cologne Digital X: Presentation and guided tour (raffle) Investor Relations 11/09/2023 Email Newsletter sent to private investors announcing the third-quarter results Investor Relations 11/11/2023 Hamburg Hamburg Stock Market Day Investor Relations 02/23/2023 Email Newsletter sent to private investors announcing the fourth-quarter 2022 results Investor Relations 03/17/2023 Stuttgart Trade Fair Center Invest Trade Fair + Conference: Presentation at the DSW Investor Forum Investor Relations 04/05/2023 Bonn Shareholders' Meeting of Deutsche Telekom AG Management Board and Supervisory Board 05/11/2023 Email Newsletter sent to private investors to announce the Q1 results Investor Relations 06/09/2023 Bonn,

Telekom

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headquarters 1st Deutsche Telekom Investor Relations Community Event Investor Relations 08/10/2023 Email Newsletter sent to private investors to announce the Q2 results Investor Relations 08/15/2023 Virtual Interactive Q&A session for private investors on Q2 results Investor Relations

You can find appointments for private investors from previous years on this page in the ‘Archive’ section.