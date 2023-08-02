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Q2 2023: Live Webcast for private investors on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

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BI cover sheet ConfCall investors Q2-2023 retail investors

A successful debut: the first Deutsche Telekom Investor Relations Community Call for private investors on the business results for the first half of 2023 was a success! This is not just our gut feeling—it is, above all, based on the participants’ #feedback, which we asked for at the end of the livestream: on a scale of 0–10, 80% gave the session a 9 or 10 (#NPS=+70).

If you could not join us on Tuesday evening, you can watch the recording on our Investor Relations YouTube channel. The video description on #YouTube includes detailed timestamps for every slide and question. This makes it easy to go straight to the topics that are of particular interest to you.

Thank you to everyone who joined the live Webcast and watched, and to everyone who enriched our fully open format with their #questions! In the five days since the results were published, as well as during the Webcast itself, nearly 50 posts with questions were shared and liked on the Particify online platform. Transparency We then grouped these topics into the following categories: T-Mobile US, share repurchases by T-Mobile US, debt reduction, shareholder returns, M&A, fiber-optic rollout in Germany, and AI+IT transformation. This allowed us to address most of the questions.

Why are we doing this as the first company in Germany (and, to our knowledge, worldwide)? Because we are serious about engaging in a lively, ongoing dialogue with private investors. On equal footing! Following the in-person Shareholders' Meeting, participation at investor fairs, events at Digital X, our Social Media activities, and the community event with finfluencers, this was the next step. And the same applies here: #wewontstop.

We look forward to the dialogue and are eager to hear your response!

P.S.: If you are interested in what professional investors wanted to know from us about #DT23Q2, you can find the list of questions in the video description of the Q2 2023 live Webcast for institutional investors & analysts from August 10:  youtu.be/JnCfBzLpDno (English with German subtitles)

Past events:

Date

Location

Event

Participants

September 21, 2023

Cologne

Digital X: Presentation and guided tour (raffle)

Investor Relations

11/09/2023

Email

Newsletter sent to private investors  announcing the third-quarter results

Investor Relations

11/11/2023

Hamburg

Hamburg Stock Market Day

Investor Relations

02/23/2023

Email

Newsletter sent to private investors  announcing the fourth-quarter 2022 results

Investor Relations

03/17/2023                      

Stuttgart Trade Fair Center

Invest Trade Fair + Conference: Presentation at the DSW Investor Forum

Investor Relations

04/05/2023

Bonn

Shareholders' Meeting of Deutsche Telekom AG

Management Board and Supervisory Board

05/11/2023 

Email

Newsletter sent to private investors  to announce the Q1 results

Investor Relations

06/09/2023

Bonn,
Telekom
Group
headquarters

1st Deutsche Telekom Investor Relations Community Event

Investor Relations

08/10/2023

Email

Newsletter sent to private investors  to announce the Q2 results

Investor Relations

08/15/2023

Virtual

Interactive Q&A session for private investors on Q2 results

Investor Relations

You can find appointments for private investors from previous years on this page in the ‘Archive’ section.

Private investors

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Private investors