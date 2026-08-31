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Finanzkalender

2026

Datum*OrtEreignis
26.2.26

Bonn

Geschäftsbericht 2025

1.4.26

Bonn

Hauptversammlung

13.5.26

Bonn

Veröffentlichung Finanzergebnisse Q1 2026

6.8.26

Bonn

Veröffentlichung Finanzergebnisse Q2 2026

5.10.26BonnAI Investor Day: Investorentag zum Thema Künstliche Intelligenz

5.11.26

Bonn

Veröffentlichung Finanzergebnisse Q3 2026

* Alle Termine voraussichtlich

2027

Aktuelle Investor Relations Publikationen

Die nächsten Investor Relations Termine im Überblick

05.10.2026

Deutsche Telekom AI Investor Day

Die Deutsche Telekom wird am Montag, den 5. Oktober 2026 einen Investorentag dazu halten, wie die Chancen der Künstlichen Intelligenz erschlossen werden.

weitere Informationen

05.11.2026

Veröffentlichung Finanzergebnisse Q3 2026

Am Donnerstag, den 5. November 2026, wird die Deutsche Telekom AG ihre Ergebnisse für das dritte Quartal 2026 veröffentlichen.

25.02.2027

Finanzergebnisse Q4 2026

Am Donnerstag, den 25. Februar 2027, veröffentlicht die Deutsche Telekom AG ihre Finanzergebnisse Q4 bzw. 2026.

Investor Relations Kontakte

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