Finanzkalender

|Datum
|Ort
|Teilnehmer
|
13.01.2026
|
New York
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
04.03.2026
|
Frankfurt
|
CFO
|
20.05.2026
|
virtuell
|
CFO
|
29.05.2026
|
Frankfurt
|
CEO
|
08./09.06.2026
|
virtuell
|
Head of CR
|
19.08.2026
|
virtuell
|
CFO
|Datum*
|Ort
|Ereignis
|26.2.26
|
Bonn
|Geschäftsbericht 2025
|
1.4.26
|
Bonn
|
Hauptversammlung
|
13.5.26
|
Bonn
|
Veröffentlichung Finanzergebnisse Q1 2026
|
6.8.26
|
Bonn
|
Veröffentlichung Finanzergebnisse Q2 2026
|5.10.26
|Bonn
|AI Investor Day: Investorentag zum Thema Künstliche Intelligenz
|
5.11.26
|
Bonn
|
Veröffentlichung Finanzergebnisse Q3 2026
* Alle Termine voraussichtlich
|Datum
|Ort
|Konferenz
|Teilnehmer
|
12.01.2026
|
New York
|Commerzbank OddoBHF German Investment Seminar
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
19.01.2026
|
Frankfurt
|
UniCredit KeplerCheuvreux German Corporate Conference
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
09.03.2026
|
London
|
BNP Paribas Exane TMT Conference
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
10.03.2026
|
Palm Beach
|
Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference
|
Investor Relations
|
11.03.2026
|
London
|
Citi 2025 TMT Conference
|
CEO
|
24.03.2026
|
London
|NewStreet Telecom Leader Conference
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
25.03.2026
|
London
|
European Credit Conference by UniCredit
|
IR
|
22.05.2026
|
London
|
J.P. Morgan European TMT CEO Conference
|
CFO
|
22.05.2026
|
Mailand
|
BNPP IR Days 2026
|
IR
|
26.05.2026
|
Frankfurt
|
dbAccess European Champions Conference
|
IR
|
10.06.2026
|
London
|
BofA Global Research TM Conference
|
CEO Germany/Head of IR
|
25.06.2026
|
London
|
Barclays European IG Conference
|
IR
|
01.09.2026
|
Frankfurt
|
Commerzbank ODDO BHF Corporate Conference
|
IR
|
01.09.2026
|
virtual
|
Barclays Media and Telecom Forum
|
Head of IR
|
02.09.2026
|
London
|
dbAccess European TMT Conference
|
Head of IR
|
Datum
|
Ort
|
Veranstaltung
|
26.2.26
|
Bonn
|Geschäftsbericht 2025
|
23.3.26
|
Online
|
Live-Webcast für Privatanlegende mit Dr. Christian Illek, Finanzvorstand Deutsche Telekom AG
|
13.5.26
|
Bonn
|
27.5.26
|
Online
|
Live-Webcast für Privatanlegende mit Hannes Wittig, Leiter Investor Relations
|
6.8.26
|
Bonn
|
7.9.26
|
Bonn
|
Q2 2026: Live-Webcast für Privatanlegende mit Hannes Wittig, Leiter Investor Relations
|
5.11.26
|
Bonn
|
Veröffentlichung Finanzergebnisse Q3 2026
|Datum*
|Ort
|Ereignis
|
25.2.27
|
Bonn
|
Geschäftsbericht 2026
|
14.4.27
|
Bonn
|
Hauptversammlung
|
12.5.27
|
Bonn
|
Veröffentlichung Finanzergebnisse Q1 2027
|
5.8.27
|
Bonn
|
Veröffentlichung Finanzergebnisse Q2 2027
|
11.11.27
|
Bonn
|
Veröffentlichung Finanzergebnisse Q3 2027
* Alle Termine voraussichtlich
|Datum*
|Ort
|Ereignis
|
26.02.2025
|
Bonn
|
09.04.2025
|
Bonn
|
15.05.2025
|
Bonn
|
07.08.2025
|
Bonn
|
13.11.2025
|
Bonn
* Alle Termine voraussichtlich
|Datum
|Ort
|Konferenz
|Teilnehmer
|
09.01.23
|
New York
|
Commerzbank & ODDO German Investment Seminar
|
CFO
|
10.01.23
|
virtual
|
Oddo BHF Forum
|
Investor Relations
|
17.01.23
|
Frankfurt
|
UniCredit KeplerCheuvreux German Corporate Conference
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
15.03.23
|
London
|
Citi TMT Conference
|
CEO
|
28.03.23
|
virtual
|
New Street Fibre to the future Conference
|
Head of IR
|
19.04.23
|
virtual
|
BofA Global Research European ESG Conference
|
Head of CR
|
15.05.23
|
virtual
|
ODDO BHF Sustainability Forum
|
Head of CR
|
15.05.23
|
London
|
J.P. Morgan European TMT CEO Conference
|
Head of IR
|
02.06.23
|
virtual
|
GS Digital Infrastructure Conference
|
CEO Germany
|
20.06.23
|
Frankfurt
|
dbAccess German Corporate Conference
|
IR
|
20.06.23
|
London
|
BofA Global Research C-Suite TMT Conference
|
Head of IR
|
05.09.23
|
Frankfurt
|
Commerzbank ODDO BHF Corporate Conference
|
IR
|
05.09.23
|
London
|
dbAccess European TMT Conference
|
Head of IR
|
06.09.23
|
London
|
Barclays Media and Telecom Forum
|
Head of IR
|
11.09.23
|
virtual
|
Goldman Sachs Communacopia
|
CEO
|
18.09.23
|
München
|
Berenberg/Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference
|
CFO
|
20.09.23
|
München
|
Baader Investment Conference
|
IR
|
15.-17.11.23
|
Barcelona
|
Morgan Stanley TMT Conference
|
CEO, CFO
|
13.12.23
|
virtual
|
NSR/BCG Future of Wireless, AI & Convergence
|
Head of Product Development
|Datum
|Ort
|Teilnehmer
|
14.01.2025
|
New York
|
CFO
|
05.03.2025
|
virtuell
|
CFO
|
20.03.2025
|
London
|
CEO
|
26.03.2025
|
virtuell
|
CFO
|
03.04.2025
|
Frankurt
|
CFO
|
16/18.06.2025
|
Middle East
|
CEO
|
18.06.2025
|
Wien
|
IR
|
26.06.2025
|
Frankfurt
|
Head of CR
|
14/15.07.2025
|
US West Coast
|
CFO
|
24.07.2025
|
London
|
Head of CR
|
14.08.2025
|
virtual
|
CFO
|
27.08.2025
|
Frankfurt
|
CEO
|
11.09.2025
|
Mailand
|
IR
|
18.09.2025
|
London
|
Head of CR
|
20.11.2025
|
virtual
|
CFO
|
27.11.2025
|
Frankfurt
|
CEO Germany
|
08.12.2025
|
virtual
|
CEO
|
10.12.2025
|
Paris
|
CEO
|
Datum
|
Ort
|
Veranstaltung
|
26.02.2025
|
Bonn
|
Veröffentlichung Finanzergebnisse Q4 2024
|
06.03.2025
|
Online
|
Live Webcast für Privatanlegende mit Christian P. Illek, CFO Deutsche Telekom AG
|
15.05.2025
|
Bonn
|
07.08.2025
|
Bonn
|
26.05.2025
|
Online
|
Live Webcast für Privatanlegende mit Hannes Wittig, Leiter Investor Relations
|
28.08.2025
|
Online
|
13.11.2025
|
Bonn
|
26.11.2025
|
Online
|
Live Webcast für Privatanlegende mit Hannes Wittig, Leiter Investor Relations
|Datum*
|Ort
|Ereignis
|
23.02.2024
|
Bonn
|
Veröffentlichung Finanzergebnisse Q4 und Gesamtjahr 2023
|
10.04.2024
|
Bonn
|
Hauptversammlung 2024 (vorgesehen als Präsenzveranstaltung)
|
16.05.2024
|
Bonn
|
Veröffentlichung Finanzergebnisse Q1 2024
|
08.08.2024
|
Bonn
|
Veröffentlichung Finanzergebnisse Q2 2024
|
14.11.2024
|
Bonn
|
Veröffentlichung Finanzergebnisse Q3 2024
|
Nov. 2024
|
Hamburg
|
Börsentag Hamburg
* Alle Termine voraussichtlich
|Datum
|Ort
|Konferenz
|Teilnehmer
|
08.01.2024
|
New York
|
Commerzbank OddoBHF German Investment Seminar
|
CFO
|
15.01.2024
|
Frankfurt
|
KeplerCheuvreux German Corporate Conference
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
16.01.2024
|
virtual
|
OddoBHF Forum
|
Investor Relations
|
12/13.03.2024
|
London
|
Citi Annual Communication Services Conference
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
12.03.2024
|
Palm Beach
|
Deutsche Bank Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference
|
Investor Relations
|
20.03.2024
|
London
|
Capital Research’s flagship European Conference
|
CEO
|
22.03.2024
|
virtual
|
New Street Research/BCG FIBER TO THE FUTURE
|
CEO Germany
|
08.05.2024
|
London
|
BNP Paribas Exane Digital Infrastructure Day
|
Head of IR
|
16.05.2024
|
virtual
|
J.P. Morgan Cazenove European TMT CEO Conference
|
CFO (fireside chat)
|
22.05.2024
|
Frankfurt
|
dbAccess European Champions Conference
|
IR
|
04.06.2024
|
Paris
|
BNP Paribas Exane 26th CEO Conference
|
CEO
|
11./12.06.2024
|
London
|
Bofa Global Research Telecoms & Media Conference
|
Head of IR
|
27.06.2024
|
London
|
Barclays European IG Credit Conference
|Head of IR
|
03.09.2024
|
Frankfurt
|
Commerzbank ODDO BHF Corporate Conference (03.-04.09.24)
|
IR
|
03.09.2024
|
Virtuell
|
Barclays Media and Telecom Forum
|
IR
|
03.09.2024
|
Mailand
|
HSBC Investor Conference
|
IR
|
04.09.2024
|
London
|
dbAccess European TMT Conference (04.-05.09.24)
|
IR
|
18.09.2024
|
London
|
Goldman Sachs EU Communacopia “Media & Telecoms“
|
Head of IR
|
20.11.2024
|
Barcelona
|
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
|
CEO/CFO
|Datum
|Ort
|Teilnehmer
|
09.01.24
|
New York
|
CFO
|
28.02.24
|
Paris
|
CFO
|
05./06.03.2024
|
Dublin/Edinborough
|
Investor Relations
|
13.03.2024
|
New York
|
Investor Relations
|
20./21.03.2024
|
London
|
CEO
|
20.03.2024
|
virtual
|
CFO
|
26./27.03.2024
|
New York/Boston
|
CFO
|
27.03.2024
|
virtual US West Coast
|
CEO
|
15.04.2024
|
virtual US West Coast
|
CEO
|
28.10.2024
|
Frankfurt
|
CFO
|
09./10.12.2024
|
NL, Paris
|
Head of CR
|
12.12.2024
|
Paris
|
CFO
|
18.12.2024
|
virtuell
|
CFO
|
Datum
|
Ort
|
Veranstaltung
|
23.02.2024
|
Bonn
|
Veröffentlichung Finanzergebnisse Q4 und Gesamtjahr 2023
|
04.03.2024
|
Bonn
|
10.04.2024
|
Bonn
|
11.04.2024
|
Ex-Dividend (erster Handelstag mit Dividendenabschlag)
|
15.04.2024
|
Auszahlung der Dividende
|
26./27.04.2024
|
Stuttgart
|
Invest Anlegermesse
|
16.05.2024
|
Bonn
|
Veröffentlichung Finanzergebnisse Q1 2024
|
28.05.2024
|
Online
|
Live-Webcast für Privatanlegende mit Deutschlandchef Srini Gopalan
|
08.08.2024
|
Bonn
|
Veröffentlichung Finanzergebnisse Q2 2024
|
13.08.2024
|
Online
|
Live Webcast für Privatanlegende mit Hannes Wittig, Leiter Investor Relations
|
10./11.10.2024
|
Bonn
|
Kapitalmarkttag der Deutschen Telekom
|
22.10.2024
|
Bonn
|
14.11.2024
|
Bonn
|
Veröffentlichung Finanzergebnisse Q3 2024
|
25.11.2024
|
Online
|
Live Webcast für Privatanlegende mit Hannes Wittig, Leiter Investor Relations
|Datum*
|Ort
|Ereignis
|
23.02.2023
|
Bonn
|
05.04.2023
|
Bonn
|
Hauptversammlung 2023 (vorgesehen als Präsenzveranstaltung)
|
06.04.2023
|
Ex-Dividenden Notierung
|
12.04.2023
|
Auszahlungstag der Dividende
|
11.05.2023
|
Bonn
|
10.08.2023
|
Bonn
|
09.11.2023
|
Bonn
* Alle Termine voraussichtlich
|Datum
|Ort
|Konferenz
|Teilnehmer
|
09.01.23
|
New York
|
Commerzbank & ODDO German Investment Seminar
|
CFO
|
10.01.23
|
virtual
|
Oddo BHF Forum
|
Investor Relations
|
17.01.23
|
Frankfurt
|
UniCredit KeplerCheuvreux German Corporate Conference
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
15.03.23
|
London
|
Citi TMT Conference
|
CEO
|
28.03.23
|
virtual
|
New Street Fibre to the future Conference
|
Head of IR
|
19.04.23
|
virtual
|
BofA Global Research European ESG Conference
|
Head of CR
|
15.05.23
|
virtual
|
ODDO BHF Sustainability Forum
|
Head of CR
|
15.05.23
|
London
|
J.P. Morgan European TMT CEO Conference
|
Head of IR
|
02.06.23
|
virtual
|
GS Digital Infrastructure Conference
|
CEO Germany
|
20.06.23
|
Frankfurt
|
dbAccess German Corporate Conference
|
IR
|
20.06.23
|
London
|
BofA Global Research C-Suite TMT Conference
|
Head of IR
|
05.09.23
|
Frankfurt
|
Commerzbank ODDO BHF Corporate Conference
|
IR
|
05.09.23
|
London
|
dbAccess European TMT Conference
|
Head of IR
|
06.09.23
|
London
|
Barclays Media and Telecom Forum
|
Head of IR
|
11.09.23
|
virtual
|
Goldman Sachs Communacopia
|
CEO
|
18.09.23
|
München
|
Berenberg/Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference
|
CFO
|
20.09.23
|
München
|
Baader Investment Conference
|
IR
|
15.-17.11.23
|
Barcelona
|
Morgan Stanley TMT Conference
|
CEO, CFO
|
13.12.23
|
virtual
|
NSR/BCG Future of Wireless, AI & Convergence
|
Head of Product Development
|Datum
|Ort
|Teilnehmer
|
10.01.23
|
Boston
|
CFO
|
27.02.23
|
Frankfurt
|
CFO
|
01.03.23
|
Paris
|
CFO
|
16.03.23
|
London
|
CEO
|
13.06.23
|
New York
|
IR
|
14.06.23
|
Los Angeles
|
CFO
|
19.06.23
|
virtual
|
CFO
|
22.06.23
|
virtual
|
CEO Germany
|
20.07.23
|
virtual
|
CFO
|
12.09.23
|
virtual
|
Chairman of Supervisory Board
|
23.11.23
|
Frankfurt
|
CEO
|
27./28.11.23
|
virtual
|
Head of CR
|
30.11.23
|
virtual
|
CFO
|
01.12.23
|
Zürich
|
CFO
|
07./08.12.23
|
virtual
|
Chairman of Supervisory Board
|
11./12.12.23
|
virtual
|
Head of CR
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13.05.2022
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Bonn
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11.08.2022
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Bonn
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12.10.2022
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Bonn
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Sustainability Day (ESG)
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10.11.2022
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Bonn
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Veröffentlichung Finanzergebnisse Q3 und Q1-3 2022
|Datum
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10.01.2022
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Virtually
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Oddo BHF Forum
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11.01.2022
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Virtually
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Commerzbank German Investment Seminar
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CFO
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17.01.2022
|
Virtually
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KeplerCheuvreux/Unicredit GCC
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Head of Investor Relations
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24.03.2022
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Virtually
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Citi Annual Communication Services Conference
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CFO
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18.05.2022
|
London
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JP Morgan European TMT conf.
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Head of Investor Relations
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19.05.2022
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Virtually
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Jefferies Structural Winners Conference
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Head of Investor Relations
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26.05.2022
|
Frankfurt
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dbAccess German Corporate Conference
|Investor Relations
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21.06.2022
|
virtuell
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BofA Global Research Telecoms & Media Conference
|Investor Relations
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21.06.2022
|
virtuell
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Deutsche Bank Issuer & Investor Bond Forum
|Investor Relations
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09.09.2022
|
virtuell
|
Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference
|
Head of Investor Relations
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19.09.2022
|
München
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Berenberg/Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference
|
Head of Investor Relations
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15.11.2022
|
London
|
New Street Wireless Innovation Conference
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CTO Germany
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16.-18.11.2022
|
Barcelona
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Morgan Stanley European TMT Conference
|
CFO
|Datum
|Ort
|Teilnehmer
|
10.01.22
|
Virtually
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CEO Germany
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12.01.22
|
Virtually
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CFO
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25.02.22
|
Virtually
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CEO
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02.03.22
|
Virtually
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CFO
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09.03.22
|
Virtually
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CEO
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04.04.22
|
Virtually
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CEO Germany
|
24.05.22
|
NL
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CFO
|
25.05.22
|
Zürich
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CFO
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02.06.22
|
Vienna
|Investor Relations
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13.06.22
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New York
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CEO
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14.06.22
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Boston
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Head of Investor Relations
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01.07.22
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London
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CEO Germany
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15.09.22
|
Mailand
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21./22.09.22
|
Scandi (virtually)
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06.10.22
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Frankfurt
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CEO Company
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12./13.10.22
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London
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CFO
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23.11.22
|
Virtually
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CFO
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Veranstaltung
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13.09.22
|
Köln
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Event für Privataktionäre auf der Digital X
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Investor Relations
|
12.11.22
|
Hamburg
|
Börsentag Hamburg: Vortrag
|
Investor Relations
|Datum*
|Ort
|Ereignis
|
26.02.2021
|
Bonn
|
Veröffentlichung Finanzergebnisse Q4 und Gesamtjahr 2020
|
01.04.2021
|
Bonn
|
Hauptversammlung (virtuell)
|
12.05.2021
|
Bonn
|
Veröffentlichung Finanzergebnisse Q1 2021
|
12.08.2021
|
Bonn
|
Veröffentlichung Finanzergebnisse Q2 und 1. Halbjahr 2021
|
12.11.2021
|
Bonn
|
Veröffentlichung Finanzergebnisse Q3 und Q1-3 2021
|Datum
|Ort
|Konferenz
|Teilnehmer
|
11./13.01.2021
|
Virtually
|
Commerzbank German Investment Seminar
|
CFO
|
20.01.2021
|
Virtually
|
KeplerCheuvreux GCC
|
Head of IR
|
02.03.2021
|
Virtually
|
Morgan Stanley TMT Conference – virtuell
|Investor Relations
|
09.03.2021
|
Virtually
|
Deutsche Bank Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference - virtuell
|Investor Relations
|
17.03.2021
|
Virtually
|
Citi Annual Communication Serv. Conf
|
CEO
|
18.03.2021
|
Virtually
|
Goldman Sachs European Corporate Conference – virtuell
|Investor Relations
|
27.05.2021
|
Virtually
|
J.P. Morgan Cazenove European TMT CEO Conference
|
CEO Germany
|
10.06.2021
|
Virtually
|
New Street 5G Conference
|
Board member Technology & Innovation
|
10.06.2021
|
Virtually
|
BofA Global Research Telecoms & Media Conference
|Investor Relations
|
02.09.2021
|
Virtually
|
Barclays Media and Telecom Forum
|Investor Relations
|
02.09.2021
|
Virtually
|
Commerzbank Corporate Sector Conference
|Investor Relations
|
03.09.2021
|
Virtually
|
dbAccess European TMT Conference
|
CFO
|
21.09.2021
|
Virtually
|
Goldman Sachs/Berenberg German Corporate Conference
|
CFO
|
22.09.2021
|
Virtually
|
Goldman Sachs Communacopia
|
CEO
|
17. - 19.11.2021
|
Virtually
|
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom
|
CFO
|
07.12.2021
|
Virtually
|
UBS Global TMT conference
|Investor Relations
|Datum
|Ort
|Teilnehmer
|
03.03.21
|
Virtually
|
CEO
|
10.03.21
|
Virtually
|
CEO Germany
|
10.03.21
|
Virtually
|
CFO
|
11.03.21
|
Virtually
|
CFO
|
26.05.21
|
Virtually
|
CFO
|
27.05.21
|
Virtually
|
CEO Germany
|
09.06.21
|
Virtually
|
CEO
|
21.06.21
|
Virtually
|
CEO
|
24.06.21
|
Virtually
|
CEO
|
07.07.21
|
Virtually
|
CFO
|
13/14.7.21
|
Virtually
|
Head of CR
|
06.09.21
|
Virtually
|Investor Relations
|
23.09.21
|
Virtually
|
Head of CR
|
07.10.21
|
Virtually
|Investor Relations
|
13.10.21
|
Virtually
|
CFO
|
25.11.21
|
Virtually
|
CFO
|
10.12.21
|
Virtually
|
CEO Germany
|Datum*
|Ort
|Event
|
19.02.2020
|
Bonn
|
Finanzergebnisse 2019 und Bilanzpressekonferenz
|
19.06.2020
|
Bonn
|
Hauptversammlung 2020
|
14.05.2020
|
Bonn
|1. Quartal 2020: Zwischenbericht zum 31. März
|
13.08.2020
|
Bonn
|
2. Quartal 2020: Zwischenbericht zum 30. Juni
|
12.11.2020
|
Bonn
|
3. Quartal 2020: Zwischenbericht zum 30. September
|Datum
|Ort
|Konferenz
|Teilnehmer
|
14.01.2020
|
New York
|
Commerzbank German Investment Seminar
|
CFO
|
20.01.2020
|
Frankfurt
|
Kepler Cheuvreux/Unicredit GCC
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
05.02.2020
|
Frankfurt
|
HSBC ESG Conference
|
Head of CR
|
09.03.2020
|
Virtually
|
Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conf
|Investor Relations
|
18.03.2020
|
Virtually
|
Citi Communications Services Conference
|
CEO
|
20.05.2020
|
Virtually
|
JP Morgan Cazenove European TMT CEO Conf.
|
CFO
|
04.06.2020
|
Virtually
|
dbAccess Berlin conference
|
Investor Relations
|
04.06.2020
|
Virtually
|
New Street 5G Conference
|
Board member Technology & Innovation
|
17.06.2020
|
Virtually
|
BofA Telecom & Media Conference
|
CFO
|
24.06.2020
|
Virtually
|
Deutsche Bank Issuer & Investor Bond Forum
|
Head of Treasury
|
03.09.2020
|
Virtually
|
Commerzbank Sector Conference
|Investor Relations
|
04.09.2020
|
Virtually
|
dbAccess European TMT Conference
|
CFO
|
16.09.2020
|
Virtually
|
Goldman Sachs Communacopia
|
CEO
|
22.09.2020
|
Virtually
|
Berenberg/Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conf.
|
CFO
|
18.11.2020
|
Virtually
|
Morgan Stanley TMT Conference
|
CEO
|
19.11.2020
|
Virtually
|
Morgan Stanley TMT Conference
|
CEO
|
01.12.2020
|
Virtually
|
KeplerCheuvreux One-Stop-Shop Tour
|Investor Relations
|
08.12.2020
|
Virtually
|
UBS Global TMT Conference
|Investor Relations
|Datum
|Ort
|Teilnehmer
|
15.01.2020
|
New York
|
CFO
|
16.01.2020
|
London
|
CEO Germany
|
20.02.2020
|
London
|
CFO
|
21.02.2020
|
Frankfurt
|
CFO
|
24.02.2020
|
Paris
|
CFO
|
19.03.2020
|
Virtually
|
CEO
|
23.04.2020
|
Virtually
|
CFO
|
25.05.2020
|
Virtually
|
CFO
|
05.06.2020
|
Virtually
|
CFO
|
01.09.2020
|
Vienna (Virtually)
|
IR
|
03.09.2020
|
Virtually
|
CFO
|
21.09.2020
|
Virtually
|
CEO
|
14.10.2020
|
Virtually
|
CEO
|
20/21/26.10.2020
|
Virtually
|
Head of Supervisory Board
|
23.11.2020
|
Virtually
|
CFO
|
09./11.12.2020
|
Virtually
|
Head of CR
|Datum*
|Ort
|Event
|
21.02.2019
|
Bonn
|
Finanzergebnisse 2018 und Bilanzpressekonferenz
|
28.03.2019
|
Bonn
|
Hauptversammlung 2019
|
09.05.2019
|
Bonn
|1. Quartal 2019: Zwischenbericht zum 31. März
|
08.08.2019
|
Bonn
|
2. Quartal 2019: Zwischenbericht zum 30. Juni
|
07.11.2019 Bonn
|
3. Quartal 2019: Zwischenbericht zum 30. September
|Datum
|Ort
|Konferenz
|Teilnehmer
|
10./11.12.2019
|
New York
|
UBS Global TMT Conference
|Investor Relations
|
05.12.2019
|
Pennyhill
|
Berenberg European Pennyhill Conference
|Investor Relations
|
14.11.2019
|
Barcelona
|
Morgan Stanley Technology Media & Telecom Conference
|
Head of IR
|
13.11.2019
|
Barcelona
|
Morgan Stanley Technology Media & Telecom Conference
|
CEO
|
23.09.2019
|
Munich
|
Berenberg/Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference
|
Head of IR
|
18./19.09.2019
|
New York
|
Goldman Sachs Communacopia
|
Head of IR
|
06.09.2019
|
London
|
dbAccess European TMT Conference
|
Head of IR
|
04.09.2019
|
London
|
Barclays Media and Telecom Forum
|
Head of IR
|
18.06.2019
|
London
|
BoAML Telecom and Media Conference
|
Head of IR
|
07.06.2019
|
Berlin
|
dbAccess Berlin Conference
|Investor Relations
|
22.05.2019
|
Terrytown
|
Berenberg Conference USA
|Investor Relations
|
21.05.2019
|
London
|
JP Morgan TMT CEO Conference
|
Head of IR
|
21.03.2019
|
Zürich
|
Goldman Sachs European Corporate Conference
|Investor Relations
|
20.03.2019
|
London
|
Citi European & EM Telecoms Conference
|
CEO
|
12./13.03.2019
|
Palm Beach
|
Deutsche Bank Media & Telecom Conference
|Investor Relations
|
25./26.02.2019
|
Barcelona
|Mobile World Congress
|Investor Relations
|
06.02.2019
|
Frankfurt
|HSBC Deutschland ESG Konferenz
|
Head of CR
|
21.01.2019
|
Frankfurt
|
UniCredit/KeplerCheuvreux German Corporate Conference
|Investor Relations
|
04.01.2019
|
New York
|
Commerzbank German Investment Seminar
|
CFO
|Datum
|Ort
|Teilnehmer
|
09./10.12.2019
|
NL/Paris
|
Head of CR
|
19./20.11.2019
|
Dublin/Edingburgh
|Investor Relations
|
18./19.11.2019
|
Brussels/NL
|Investor Relations
|
08.11.2019
|
London
|
CFO
|
11.10.2019
|
Frankfurt
|
Investor Relations (Debt)
|
09.10.2019
|
Milan
|Investor Relations
|
08.10.2019
|
Paris
|Investor Relations
|
02.10.2019
|
Frankfurt
|
CEO
|
25.09.2019
|
Zurich
|
Investor Relations (Debt)
|
23.09.2019
|
New York
|
CFO
|
11.09.2019
|
Madrid
|
Investor Relations (Debt)
|
03./04.09.2019
|
Boston/Toronto
|
CFO/IR
|
29.08.2019
|
Zürich
|
CFO
|
22.08.2019
|
London
|Investor Relations
|
17.06.2019
|
New York
|
CFO
|
14.06.2019
|
San Francisco
|
CFO
|
13.06.2019
|
Los Angeles
|Investor Relations
|
04./05.06.2019
|
New York
|
Head of CR
|
23.05.2019
|
London
|
Head of Treasury (Debt)
|
17.05.2019
|
London
|
CFO
|
16.05.2019
|
Paris
|
Investor Relations (Dept)
|
13.03.2019
|
Frankfurt
|
CEO
|
06.03.2019
|
London
|
CEO
|
01.03.2019
|
Brüssel
|Investor Relations
|
28.02.2019
|
NL
|
CFO
|
25.02.2019
|
Paris
|
CFO
|
22.02.2019
|
Frankfurt
|
CFO
|
15.01.2019
|
München
|Investor Relations
|Datum*
|Ort
|Event
|
22.02.2018
|
Bonn
|
Finanzergebnisse 2017 und Bilanzpressekonferenz
|
09.05.2018
|
Bonn
|
1. Quartal 2018: Zwischenbericht zum 31. März
|
17.05.2018
|
Bonn
|
Hauptversammlung 2018
|
09.08.2018
|
Bonn
|
2. Quartal 2018: Zwischenbericht zum 30. Juni
|
08.11.2018
|
Bonn
|
3. Quartal 2018: Zwischenbericht zum 30. September
|Datum
|Ort
|Konferenz
|Teilnehmer
|
05.12.2018
|
London
|
Berenberg European Pennyhill Conference
|Investor Relations
|
03.12.2018
|
New York
|UBS Global Media & Communication Conference
|
CFO
|
15.-16.11.2018
|
Barcelona
|
Morgan Stanley European TMT Conference
|
CEO/CFO
|
26.09.2018
|
London
|
Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference
|
CEO
|
24.09.2018
|
München
|
Goldman Sachs/Berenberg German Corporate Conference
|Investor Relations
|
13./14.09.2018
|
New York
|
Goldman Sachs Communacopia
|Investor Relations
|
07.09.2018
|
London
|dbAccess European TMT Conference
|
CFO
|
05.09.2018
|
London
|
Barclays Media & Telecom Forum
|Investor Relations
|
30.08.2018
|
Frankfurt
|
Commerzbank Sector Conference
|Investor Relations
|
14.06.2018
|
Frankfurt
|
HSBC SRI Conference
|
Head of CR
|
07.06.2018
|
London
|
BofAML Global Telecom and Media Conference
|
CEO
|
07.06.2018
|
Berlin
|
db Access German, Swiss & Austrian Conference
|Investor Relations
|
20-21.03.2018
|
London
|
Citi´s European and Emerging Markets Conference
|
CEO/Head of Treasury
|
13.03.2018
|
Zürich
|
Goldman Sachs European Corporate Conference
|Investor Relations
|
15.01.2018
|
Frankfurt
|
UniCredit/KeplerCheuvreux German Corporate Conference
|Investor Relations
|
10.01.2018
|
Las Vegas
|
Citi Global TMT West Conference
|Investor Relations
|
09.01.2018
|
New York
|
Commerzbank German Investment Seminar
|
CFO
|Datum
|Ort
|Teilnehmer
|
04.12.2018
|
Vienna
|Investor Relations
|
28.11.2018
|
New York
|
CEO
|
26./27.11.2018
|
Dublin/Edinborough
|Investor Relations
|
15.10.2018
|
Paris
|
CFO
|
12.10.2018
|
Milan
|Investor Relations
|
11.10.2018
|
Madrid
|Investor Relations
|
08.-10.10.2018
|
Stockholm/Copenhagen/Helsinki
|Investor Relations
|
27.09.2018
|
London
|Investor Relations
|
25.-27.09.2018
|
Skandinavien
|Investor Relations
|
18./19.07.2018
|
US Ostküste
|
CFO
|
05.07.2018
|
London
|
CFO
|
03.07.2018
|
Brüssel
|Investor Relations
|
02.07.2018
|
NL
|
CFO
|
02.07.2018
|
Paris
|
CEO
|
22.06.2018
|
Zürich
|
CFO
|
22.06.2018
|Frankfurt
|
CEO
|
21.06.2018
|
London
|
Head of Treasury (Debt)
|
11.+14.06.2018
|
US Westküste
|
CFO
|
06.06.2018
|
London
|
CEO
|28.-30.05.2018
|
Toronto/NY/Boston
|
CEO Germany
|
15.03.2018
|Mailand
|
Investor Relations (Debt)
|
13.03.2018
|Madrid
|
Investor Relations (Debt)
|
07.-08.03.2018
|
London
|
CFO
|
23.02.2018
|Frankfurt
|
CFO
|
08.02.2018
|Frankfurt
|
CEO Germany
|
16.-17.01.2018
|
Amsterdam/Paris
|
Head of CR
|Datum
|Ort
|Event
|02.03.2017
|Bonn
|Finanzergebnisse 2016
|11.05.2017
|Bonn
|1. Quartal 2017: Zwischenbericht zum 31. März
|31.05.2017
|Köln
|Hauptversammlung
|03.08.2017
|Bonn
|2. Quartal 2017: Zwischenbericht zum 30. Juni
|09.11.2017
|Bonn
|3. Quartal 2017: Zwischenbericht zum 30. September
|Datum
|Ort
|Konferenz
|Teilnehmer
|
06.12.2017
|
Stockholm
|
UBS Nordic Investor Days
|Investor Relations
|
06.12.2017
|
London
|
Berenberg European Conference
|Investor Relations
|
04.12.2017
|
New York
|
UBS Annual Global Media & Communications Conference
|
CEO
|
15-16.11.2017
|
Barcelona
|
Morgan Stanley European TMT Conference
|
CEO, CFO
|
18.09.2017
|
München
|
Goldman Sachs/Berenberg German Corporate Conference
|
CEO Germany
|
13.09.2017
|
New York
|
Goldman Sachs Communacopia
|Investor Relations
|
07-08.09.2017
|
London
|
db access European TMT Conference
|Investor Relations
|
05.09.2017
|
London
|
Barclays Telecom & Media Conference
|Investor Relations
|
31.08.2017
|
London
|Credit Suisse European Telecoms Conference
|
CFO
|
31.08.2017
|
Frankfurt
|
Commerzbank Sector Conference
|Investor Relations
|
10.08.2017
|
New York
|
Morgan Stanley Telecom & Media Corporate Access Day
|Investor Relations
|
22.06.2017
|
Berlin
|db Access German, Swiss & Austrian Conference
|Investor Relations
|
13.06.2017
|
London
|GS 7th Annual Cable and Convergence Conference
|Investor Relations
|
13.06.2017
|
Paris
|
Exane BNP Paribas European CEO Seminar
|
CEO Germany
|
07-08.06.2017
|
London
|
BofAML Global Telecom & Media conference
|
CEO Germany
|
06.06.2017
|
New York
|
Baird & Co. Global Consumer, Technology and Services
|Investor Relations
|
30.05.2017
|
Copenhagen
|
Danske German Corporate Day
|Investor Relations
|
23-25.05.2017
|
Boston
|JP Morgen Global TMT Conference
|
Investor Relations
|
19.05.2017
|
Frankfurt
|
ESN Konferenz Equinet
|Investor Relations
|
19.05.2017
|
London
|
JP Morgan Media & Telecoms CEO
|
Board Member Technology & Innovation
|
12.05.2017
|
New York
|
Citibank IR
|Investor Relations
|
22.03.2017
|
London
|
Citi European and Emerging Telecoms Conference
|
CFO
|
16.03.2017
|
Zürich
|
Goldman Sachs European Corporate Conference
|Investor Relations
|
06-07.03.2017
|
Palm Beach
|
Deutsche Bank Media Internet and Telecom Conference
|Investor Relations
|
02.03.2017
|
San Francisco
|
Morgan Stanley TMT Conference
|Investor Relations
|
07.02.2017
|
Frankfurt
|
HSBC Sustainability Conference
|
Head of CR
|
18.01.2017
|
Frankfurt
|Unicredit/KeplerCheuvreux German Corporate Conference
|Investor Relations
|
11.01.2017
|
New York
|
Commerzbank German Investment Seminar
|
CEO Germany
|Datum
|Ort
|Teilnehmer
|
07.12.2017
|
Helsinki
|Investor Relations
|
05.12.2017
|
Kopenhagen
|Investor Relations
|
04.12.2017
|
München
|Investor Relations
|
01.12.2017
|
Boston
|
CEO
|
28-29.11.2017
|
Texas/Atlanta
|Investor Relations
|
28-29.11.2017
|
Lugano/Mailand
|Investor Relations
|
23.11.2017
|
Zürich
|
CFO
|
21.11.2017
|
Brüssel/ Amsterdam
|Investor Relations
|
28.09.2017
|
Paris
|
Head of CR
|
27.09.2017
|
Frankfurt
|
CEO
|17.08.2017
|
Frankfurt
|Investor Relations
|
07-08.08.2017
|
London
|
CFO
|
14.07.2017
|Montreal
|
Investor Relations
|
13.07.2017
|
Toronto (via Telepresence)
|
CFO
|
28.06.2017
|
Paris
|
Head of CR
|
19-23.06.2017
|
Asia
|Investor Relations
|
14-15.06.2017
|
US West Coast
|Investor Relations
|
30.05.2017
|
US Mid Atlantic
|Investor Relations
|
25.05.2017
|
Paris
|
Investor Relations (Debt)
|
18.05.2017
|
Chicago (via Telepresence)
|
CFO
|
16.05.2017
|
Paris
|
CFO
|
15.05.2017
|
Amsterdam / Den Haag
|
CFO
|
15-17.05.2017
|
New York / Boston
|
CEO
|
06-07.04.2017
|
Stockholm / Helsinki
|Investor Relations
|
16.03.2017
|
US Mid West
|Investor Relations
|
13-15.03.2017
|
Toronto / NY / Chicago
|
CFO
|
09-10.03.2017
|
London
|
CFO
|
03.03.2017
|
Frankfurt
|
CFO
|Datum
|Ort
|Event
|Teilnehmer
|18.07.2017
|Bonn
|DSW Forum
|IR
|23.05.2017
|Köln
|DSW Forum
|IR
|
Datum
|Ort
|Event
|
10.11.2016
|Bonn
|3. Quartal 2016: Zwischenbericht zum 30. September
|
11.08.2016
|Bonn
|
2. Quartal 2016: Zwischenbericht zum 30. Juni
|
25.05.2016
|Köln
|
Hauptversammlung
|
04.05.2016
|Bonn
|
1. Quartal 2016: Zwischenbericht zum 31. März
|
13.04.2016
|Bonn
|
Webinar: "Cloud strategy"
|
25.02.2016
|Bonn
|Finanzergebnisse 2015
|
15.01.2016
|Bonn
|Webinar: "Accounting Changes 2016"
|
Datum
|Ort
|Konferenz
|Teilnehmer
|
05.12.2016
|
New York
|
UBS Annual Global Media and Communications Conference
|Investor Relations
|
05.12.2016
|
London
|
Berenberg European Pennyhill Conference
|Investor Relations
|
17.11.2016
|
Barcelona
|
Morgan Stanley TMT Conference
|
CFO
|
16.11.2016
|
Barcelona
|
Morgan Stanley TMT Conference
|
CEO
|
08.11.2016
|
Paris
|
SocGen ESG & SRI Conference
|
Head of CR
|
05.10.2016
|
London
|
Berenberg Telco CTO Conference
|
Senior VP Technology Architecture, Innovation & Engineering
|
20.09.2016
|
München
|
GS/Berenberg German Corporate Conference
|
CEO Germany
|
20.09 bis
|
New York
|
GS Communacopia
|
CEO
|
07.09.2016
|
London
|
Barclays Media & Telecoms Conference
|Head of Public and Regulatory
Affairs
|
01.09 bis
|
London
|
Credit Suisse European Telecoms Conference
|
CFO
|
01.09.2016
|
Frankfurt
|
Commerzbank Sector Conference
|Investor Relations
|
16.06.2016
|
Paris
|
Exane BNP European CEO Seminar
|
CEO Germany
|
08.06.2016
|
Berlin
|
dbAccess German, Swiss & Austian Conference
|Investor Relations
|
08.06.2016
|
London
|BoAML Global Telecom and Media Conference 2016
|
CFO Germany
|
21.04.2016
|
Frankfurt
|
Metzler Dialog
|
CEO
|
12.04.2016
|
London
|
HSBC Telecoms Regulatory and Technology Conference
|
Head of Regulation
|
07.04.2016
|
Luxemburg
|
HSBC Luxemburg Konferenz
|Investor Relations
|
21.03.2016
|
Zürich
|
Goldman Sachs European Large Cap Conference
|Investor Relations
|
16.03.2016
|
London
|
Citi 2016 European & Emerging Markets Telecoms Conference
|
Board member for HR
|
16.03.2016
|
Paris
|
J.P. Morgan Cazenove SRI Conference
|
Head of CR, SRI IR
|
07.03.2016
|
Palm Beach
|
Deutsche Bank 24th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference
|
CFO
|
18.01 bis
|
Frankfurt
|
UniCredit Kepler/Cheuvreux 15. German Corporate Conference
|
CFO
|
11.01 bis
|
New York
|
Commerzbank German Investment Seminar
|
CEO Germany
Hier finden Sie die diesjährigen Roadshows inklusiver der Präsentationen in chronologischer Reihenfolge.
|
Datum
|Ort
|Teilnehmer
|
13.12 bis
|
Dublin/Edinborough
|Investor Relations
|
12.12.2016
|
Paris
|
Investor Relations (Debt RS)
|
07.12.2016
|
Frankfurt
|
Investor Relations (Debt RS)
|
07.12.2016
|
London
|
CFO
|
06.12.2016
|
Boston
|Investor Relations
|
01.12.2016
|
Wien
|Investor Relations
|
30.11.2016
|
Warschau
|Investor Relations
|
29.11 bis
|
Benelux
|Investor Relations
|
23.11 bis
|
Skandinavien
|
Investor Relations
|
23.11.2016
|
München
|
Investor Relations
|
23.11.2016
|
London
|
Investor Relations (Debt RS)
|
22.11.2016
|
Mailand
|Investor Relations
|
14.11 bis
|New York /
Bosten
|
Head of CR
|
11.11.2016
|
Zürich
|
CFO
|
24.10.2016
|
Frankfurt
|
CEO
|
12.08.2016
|
London
|
CFO
|
11.08.2016
|
Frankfurt
|
Head of IR
|
20.06 bis
|
US Mid West
|Investor Relations
|
16.06 bis
|
US West Coast
|
CFO
|
14.06.2016
|
Madrid
|Investor Relations
|
01.06 bis
|
Asien
|Investor Relations
|
19.05.2016
|
Mailand
|Investor Relations
|
18.05.2016
|
Paris
|
CEO
|
12.05.2016
|
Brüssel
|Investor Relations
|
12.05.2016
|
Chicago
|Investor Relations
|
09.05 bis
|
Boston, New York
|
CEO
|
11.05.2016
|
Niederlande
|
CFO
|
09.05 bis
|
London
|
CFO
|
21.03 bis
|
New York
|
Telepresence CFO
|
15.03.2016
|
Paris
|Investor Relations
|
09.03 bis
|
Scandinavien
|Investor Relations
|
09.03.2016
|
Genf
|Investor Relations
|
04.03.2016
|
Toronto
|
CFO
|
03.03.2016
|
Boston
|Investor Relations
|
29.02.2016
|
Frankfurt
|
CFO, CFO Germany
|
29.02.2016
|
London
|
CEO
|Datum
|Ort
|Event
|05.11.2015
|Bonn
|
Finanzergebnisse drittes Quartal
|06.08.2015
|Bonn
|
Finanzergebnisse zweites Quartal
|21.05.2015
|Köln
|Hauptversammlung
|13.05.2015
|Bonn
|
Finanzergebnisse erstes Quartal
|26.02 bis
27.02.2015
|Bonn
|Kapitalmarkttag
|26.02.2015
|Bonn
|
Finanzergebnisse 2014
|
Datum
|Ort
|Konferenz
|Teilnehmer
|
10.12.2015
|
London
|
New Street Seminar for German Telco and Media companies
|Investor Relations
|
08.12 bis
|
New York
|
UBS Annual Global Media and Communications Conference
|
CEO
|
01.12.2015
|
London
|
Berenberg European Conference
|Investor Relations
|
11.11 bis
|
Barcelona
|
Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
|
CEO, CFO, CEO Germany
|
07.10.2015
|
London
|
Berenberg Telcoms CTO Conference
|
CTIO Europe, Head of Network Architecture
|
01.10.2015
|
Milano
|
J.P. Morgan Cazenove Milan Investor Forum
|Investor Relations
|
30.09.2015
|
London
|
Bernstein`s Pan European 2015 Strategic Decisions Conference
|
CEO
|
22.09.2015
|
München
|
Berenberg and Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference
|
CEO Germany
|
17.09 bis
|
New York
|
Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference
|Investor Relations
|
14.09 bis
|
London
|
Credit Suisse 2015 European Telecoms Conference
|
CFO
|
05.09.2015
|
Frankfurt
|
Commerzbank Sector Conference
|Investor Relations
|
04.09.2015
|
London
|
dbaccess European TMT Conference
|Investor Relations
|
17.06.2015
|
Berlin
|
Deutsche Bank German, Swiss & Austrian Conference
|Investor Relations
|
03.06.2015
|
Kopenhagen
|
Danske Bank German Corporate Day
|Investor Relations
|
02.06 bis
|
London
|
BoAML Global Telecom & Media Conference 2015
|
CFO
|
02.06.2015
|
Zürich
|
DZ Bank Sustainable Technology-Conference (SRI)
|
Head of SRI
|
20.05.2015
|
New York
|
Berenberg European Conference
|Investor Relations
|
19.05.2015
|
Boston
|
J.P. Morgan Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
|Investor Relations
|
18.03 bis
|
London
|
Citi`s15th Annual European & Emerging Markets Telecoms Conference
|
CFO
|
10.03.2015
|
Palm Beach
|
Deutsche Bank Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference
|
CEO Germany
|
12.01 bis
|
New York
|
Commerzbank German Investment Seminar
|
CFO
|
Datum
|Ort
|Teilnehmer
|
18.12.2015
|
Amsterdam
|
Head of CR
|
02.12.2015
|
Wien
|Investor Relations
|
19.11.2015
|
München
|
CFO
|
09.11.2015
|
Zürich
|
CFO
|
21.10. bis
|
West Coast US
|Investor Relations
|
16.10.2015
|
Paris
|Investor Relations
|
15.10.2015
|
Paris
|
CFO
|
08.10.2015
|
Madrid
|Investor Relations
|
07.10. bis
|
Dublin, Edinborough, London
|Investor Relations
|
05.10. bis
|
Chicago, Boston
|Investor Relations
|
02.10.2015
|
Connecticut
|Investor Relations
|
01.10.2015
|
Warzaw
|Investor Relations
|
21.09. bis
|
Mid-West US
|
Investor Relations
|
11.09.2015
|
Niederlande
|
CEO Germany
|
07.08.2015
|
Frankfurt
|
CFO
|
26.06.2015
|
Montreal
|Investor Relations
|
22.06.2015
|
Milano
|Investor Relations
|
18.06.2015
|
Hamburg
|Investor Relations
|
09.06.2015
|
Luxemburg
|Investor Relations
|
08.06. bis
|
Asien
|Investor Relations
|
03.06. bis
|
Toronto, West Coast US
|
CEO
|
01.06.2015
|
London
|
Head of CR
|
26.05. bis
|
Paris
|
CFO
|
09.04.2015
|
Paris
|Investor Relations
|
16.03.2015
|
Frankfurt
|
CFO
|
12.03.2015
|
London
|
CEO
|
02.03. bis
|
New York, Boston
|
CFO
|
Datum
|Veranstaltung
|Ort
|
06. März 2014
|Geschäftsbericht zum 31. Dezember 2013
|Bonn
|
08. Mai 2014
|Zwischenbericht zum 31. März 2014
|Bonn
|
15. Mai 2014
|Hauptversammlung DTAG 2014
|Köln
|
07. August 2014
|Zwischenbericht zum 30. Juni 2014
|Bonn
|
01. September 2014
|Webinar Pensionsverpflichtungen
|Bonn
|
16. Oktober 2014
|Webinar: Deutsche Telekom SRI Story
|Bonn
|
06. November 2014
|Zwischenbericht zum 30. September 2014
|Bonn
|
Datum
|Veranstaltung
|Ort
|
28. Februar 2013
|Geschäftsbericht zum 31. Dezember 2012
|Bonn
|
08. Mai 2013
|Zwischenbericht zum 31. März 2012
|Bonn
|
16. Mai 2013
|Hauptversammlung DTAG 2013
|Köln
|
17. Mai 2013
|Kursnotierung mit Dividendenabschlag
(ex dividend)
|Bonn
|
12. Juni 2013
|Dividendenzahlung
|Bonn
|
18. Juni 2013
|Webinar Vectoring
|Bonn
|
08. August 2013
|Zwischenbericht zum 30. Juni 2013
|Bonn
|
04. September 2013
|Vortrag für Privataktionäre bei SdK
|Kaiserslautern
|
09. Oktober 2013
|Webinar All-IP Europa
|Bonn
|
07. November 2013
|Zwischenbericht zum 30. September 2013
|Bonn
|
Datum
|Veranstaltung
|Ort
|
23. Februar 2012
|Bilanzpressekonferenz
|Bonn
|
10. Mai 2012
|Bericht zum 31. März 2012
|Bonn
|
24. Mai 2012
|Hauptversammlung 2012
|Köln
|
09. August 2012
|Bericht zum 30. Juni 2012
|Bonn
|
08. November 2012
|Bericht zum 30. September 2012
|Bonn
|
Datum
|Veranstaltung
|Ort
|
20. Januar 2011
|T-Mobile USA, Investorentag
|New York City
|
25. Februar 2011
|Bilanzpressekonferenz
|Bonn
|
6. Mai 2011
|Bericht zum 31. März 2011
|Bonn
|
12. Mai 2011
|Hauptversammlung 2011
|Köln
|
4. August 2011
|Bericht zum 30. Juni 2011
|Bonn
|
10. November 2011
|Bericht zum 30. September 2011
|Bonn
|
Datum
|Veranstaltung
|Ort
|
25. Februar 2010
|Bilanzpressekonferenz zum Geschäftsjahr 2009
|Bonn
|
17./18. März 2010
|Investorentag
|Bonn
|
03. Mai 2010
|Hauptversammlung 2010
|Köln
|
12. Mai 2010
|Bericht zum 31. März 2010
|Bonn
|
5. August 2010
|Bericht zum 30. Juni 2010
|Bonn
|
28. September 2010
|United Kingdom Joint Venture Investorentag mit France Telekom
|London
|
4. November 2010
|Bericht zum 30. September 2010
|Bonn
|
Datum
|Veranstaltung
|Ort
|
27. Februar 2009
|Bilanzpressekonferenz zum Geschäftsjahr 2008
Conference Call
|Bonn
|
30. April 2009
|Hauptversammlung 2009
|Köln
|
7. Mai 2009
|Bericht zum 31. März 2009
Conference Call
|
6. August 2009
|Bericht zum 30. Juni 2009
|Bonn
|
5. November 2009
|Bericht zum 30. September 2009
|Bonn
|
19. November 2009
|Außerordentliche Hauptversammlung
|Hannover
|
Datum
|Veranstaltung
|Ort
|
28. Februar 2008
|Bilanzpressekonferenz zum Geschäftsjahr 2007
Conference Call
|Bonn
|
19. März 2008
|Investorentag Deutsche Telekom
|
8. Mai 2008
|Bericht zum 31. März 2008
|
15. Mai 2008
|Hauptversammlung 2008
|Köln
|
7. August 2008
|Bericht zum 30. Juni 2008
|Bonn
|
6. November 2008
|Bericht zum 30. September 2008
|
Datum
|Veranstaltung
|Ort
|
1. März 2007
|Bilanzpressekonferenz und Investorentag zum Geschäftsjahr 2006
|Bonn
|
3. Mai 2007
|Hauptversammlung Deutsche Telekom AG
|Köln
|
10. Mai 2007
|Bericht zum ersten Quartal 2007
|Bonn
|
9. August 2007
|Bericht zum 30. Juni 2007
|Bonn
|
8. November 2007
|Bericht zum 30. September 2007
|Bonn
|
Datum
|Veranstaltung
|Ort
|
26. Januar 2006
|Veröffentlichung Teilnehmerzahlen 2005
|Bonn
|
2. März 2006
|Jahres-Pressekonferenz zum Geschäftsjahr 2005
|Bonn
|
14. März 2006
|Geschäftsbericht 2005
|Bonn
|
14. März 2006
|CeBIT Investorentag
|Hannover
|
3. Mai 2006
|Hauptversammlung 2006
|Köln
|
11. Mai 2006
|Bericht zum ersten Quartal 2006
|Bonn
|
10. August 2006
|Bericht zum ersten Halbjahr 2006
|Bonn
|
9. November 2006
|Bericht zum dritten Quartal 2006
|Bonn
|
Datum
|Veranstaltung
|Ort
|
27. Januar 2005
|Teilnehmerzahlen 2004
|
03. März 2005
|Jahres-Pressekonferenz zum Geschäftsjahr 2004 und Telefonkonferenz
|Bonn
|
15. März 2005
|Geschäftsbericht 2004
|Bonn
|
15. März 2005
|CeBIT Investorentag
|Hannover
|
26. April 2005
|Hauptversammlung 2005
|Hannover
|
28. April und 29. April 2005
|Hauptversammlung 2005 T-Online International AG
|Hannover
|
12. Mai 2005
|Bericht zum 1. Quartal 2005
|Bonn
|
11. August 2005
|Bericht zum 1. Halbjahr 2005
|Bonn
|
9. November 2005
|Bericht zum 3. Quartal 2005
|Bonn
|
Datum
|Veranstaltung
|Ort
|
27. Januar 2004
|Teilnehmerzahlen Gesamtjahr 2003
|Bonn
|
10. März 2004
|Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen Gesamtjahr 2003
|Bonn
|
23. März 2004
|CeBIT Investorentag
|Hannover
|
30. März 2004
|Veröffentlichung Geschäftsbericht 2003
|Bonn
|
13. Mai 2004
|Bericht zum 1. Quartal 2004 Conference Call - 9 Uhr
|Bonn
|
18. Mai 2004
|Hauptversammlung
|Köln
|
12. August 2004
|Bericht zum 1. Halbjahr 2004 Anaylstenmeeting
|Bonn
|
11. November 2004
|Zwischenbericht 1. bis 3. Quartal 2004
|Bonn
|
Datum
|Veranstaltung
|Ort
|
28. Januar 2003
|Teilnehmerzahlen Gesamtjahr 2002
|
10. März 2003
|Pressekonferenz: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen Gesamtjahr 2002
|Bonn
|
18. März 2003
|CeBIT Investorentag
|Hannover
|
15. April 2003
|Veröffentlichung Geschäftsbericht für das Gesamtjahr 2002
|Bonn
|
15. Mai 2003
|Bericht zum 1. Quartal 2003 Analysten-Meeting
|Bonn
|
20. Mai 2003
|Hauptversammlung
|Köln
|
14.August 2003
|Bericht zum 1. Halbjahr 2003 Analysten-Meeting
|Bonn
|
13. November 2003
|Bericht zum 3. Quartal 2003 Analysten-Meeting
|Bonn