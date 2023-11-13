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Q3 2023: Live Webcast for private Investors on Monday, November 13, 2023

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BI_Cover Sheet Conference Call Investors Q3-2023 Retail Investors

You’re warmly invited to the ➡️live Webcast for private investors on the Q3 2023 financial results⬅️ on Monday, 11/13 at 7 PM! #DT23Q3

Private investors ask + the company answers: Rather than only once a year at the Shareholders' Meeting, we also give private investors the opportunity to ask us questions during the fiscal year, which we answer in a live Webcast. Much as we do for institutional investors and journalists.

Following the successful premiere in August, we’re now moving on to round two.

And there’s plenty to discuss: Along with business performance, of course, the substantially increased dividend and Telekom’s share buyback program, T-Mobile’s (US) upcoming first dividend payment, developments in the U.S. mobile market, and much more.

We want to engage with private investors as equals. Our goal is to help all investors gain a solid understanding of Deutsche Telekom’s business—from major institutional funds to private investors. Shareholder culture

Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations at Deutsche Telekom, will briefly summarize the Q3 results and then answer participants’ questions in detail.

To make joining as easy as possible ...
➡️the Webcast will take place on 👉Monday, November 13, 2023👈, four days after the results are announced (Thursday, November 9, 2023). This gives everyone plenty of time to review our published materials and the market and press reactions at their leisure.
➡️the Webcast will begin at 👉7 PM👈, so everyone can join comfortably after work.
➡️we will stream the Webcast live on our Investor Relations YouTube channel. No additional registration is required. The countdown has already begun: 👉 youtu.be/ViIOFl96SOc 👈
➡️the recording will remain available on YouTube permanently.

And to ensure the broadest possible inclusion and transparency during the Q&A session ...
➡️we use the Particify online platform, where anyone can post questions - anonymously or using their name: lnkd.in/eRBaQ3Pk
➡️this online platform can be used without registration.
➡️the list of questions will be visible to everyone.
➡️anyone can like questions and influence the order in which they are answered.

We look forward to the discussion!

Past events:

Date

Location

Event

Participants

09/21/2023

Cologne

Digital X: Presentation and guided tour (raffle)

Investor Relations

11/09/2023

Email

Newsletter sent to private investors  announcing the third-quarter results

Investor Relations

11/11/2023

Hamburg

Hamburg Stock Market Day

Investor Relations

02/23/2023 

Email

Newsletter sent to private investors  announcing the fourth-quarter 2022 results

Investor Relations

03/17/2023                      

Messe Stuttgart

Invest Trade Fair + Conference: Presentation at the DSW Investor Forum

Investor Relations

04/05/2023

Bonn

Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Telekom AG

Management Board and Supervisory Board

05/11/2023 

Email

Newsletter sent to private investors  to announce the first-quarter results

Investor Relations

06/09/2023

Bonn,
Telekom
Group
headquarters

1st Deutsche Telekom Investor Relations Community Event

Investor Relations

08/10/2023

Email

Newsletter sent to private investors  to announce the second-quarter results

Investor Relations

08/15/2023

Virtual

Interactive Q&A session for private investors on the second-quarter results

Investor Relations

You can find private investor events from past years on this page in the “Archive” section.

Private investors

We created this page to provide a concise, clear overview of all the information relevant to you.

Private investors