Q3 2023: Live Webcast for private Investors on Monday, November 13, 2023

You’re warmly invited to the ➡️live Webcast for private investors on the Q3 2023 financial results⬅️ on Monday, 11/13 at 7 PM! #DT23Q3

Private investors ask + the company answers: Rather than only once a year at the Shareholders' Meeting, we also give private investors the opportunity to ask us questions during the fiscal year, which we answer in a live Webcast. Much as we do for institutional investors and journalists.

Following the successful premiere in August, we’re now moving on to round two.

And there’s plenty to discuss: Along with business performance, of course, the substantially increased dividend and Telekom’s share buyback program, T-Mobile’s (US) upcoming first dividend payment, developments in the U.S. mobile market, and much more.

We want to engage with private investors as equals. Our goal is to help all investors gain a solid understanding of Deutsche Telekom’s business—from major institutional funds to private investors. Shareholder culture

Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations at Deutsche Telekom, will briefly summarize the Q3 results and then answer participants’ questions in detail.

To make joining as easy as possible ...

➡️the Webcast will take place on 👉Monday, November 13, 2023👈, four days after the results are announced (Thursday, November 9, 2023). This gives everyone plenty of time to review our published materials and the market and press reactions at their leisure.

➡️the Webcast will begin at 👉7 PM👈, so everyone can join comfortably after work.

➡️we will stream the Webcast live on our Investor Relations YouTube channel. No additional registration is required. The countdown has already begun: 👉 youtu.be/ViIOFl96SOc 👈

➡️the recording will remain available on YouTube permanently.

And to ensure the broadest possible inclusion and transparency during the Q&A session ...

➡️we use the Particify online platform, where anyone can post questions - anonymously or using their name: lnkd.in/eRBaQ3Pk

➡️this online platform can be used without registration.

➡️the list of questions will be visible to everyone.

➡️anyone can like questions and influence the order in which they are answered.

We look forward to the discussion!

Past events:

Date Location Event Participants 09/21/2023 Cologne Digital X: Presentation and guided tour (raffle) Investor Relations 11/09/2023 Email Newsletter sent to private investors announcing the third-quarter results Investor Relations 11/11/2023 Hamburg Hamburg Stock Market Day Investor Relations 02/23/2023 Email Newsletter sent to private investors announcing the fourth-quarter 2022 results Investor Relations 03/17/2023 Messe Stuttgart Invest Trade Fair + Conference: Presentation at the DSW Investor Forum Investor Relations 04/05/2023 Bonn Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Telekom AG Management Board and Supervisory Board

05/11/2023 Email Newsletter sent to private investors to announce the first-quarter results Investor Relations 06/09/2023 Bonn,

Telekom

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headquarters 1st Deutsche Telekom Investor Relations Community Event Investor Relations 08/10/2023 Email Newsletter sent to private investors to announce the second-quarter results Investor Relations 08/15/2023 Virtual Interactive Q&A session for private investors on the second-quarter results Investor Relations

You can find private investor events from past years on this page in the “Archive” section.