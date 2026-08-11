Q2 2026: Live Webcast for retail investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations

Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations, looks forward to once again sharing detailed insights into our current quarterly results and answering your questions. For Q2 2026, we are again giving you the opportunity to engage with us directly and ask your questions. #dabei

The Webcast is part of our regular event series for retail investors. Take advantage of Deutsche Telekom's offering to learn firsthand about your investment, just as professional investors do. At Deutsche Telekom, we take an open, equal dialogue with our shareholders seriously and place great value on transparent, direct communication. #Aktienkultur

You can easily post your questions on our online question platform, where you can also review and rate other participants' questions. We make it as easy as possible for you: You do not need to sign up or register to ask a question or attend the Webcast.

We invite everyone who is interested to join the conversation and benefit from this form of capital markets communication.

When:

Monday, 09/07/2026, from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Live stream on YouTube: youtu.be/fbQwCQalXeI

2026 Dates

You can find dates for retail investors from previous years in our financial calendar in the "Archive" section.