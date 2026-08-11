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Q1 2026: Live Webcast for retail investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations

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In the Webcast, Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations, once again provided detailed insights into Deutsche Telekom's latest quarterly results and answered participants' questions. For the first quarter of 2026, Deutsche Telekom again gave retail investors the opportunity to engage directly and ask their questions. #dabei

The Webcast is part of our regular event series for retail investors. Like professional investors, participants were able to learn firsthand about their investment. In doing so, Deutsche Telekom reaffirmed its commitment to taking dialogue with shareholders seriously, engaging with them as equals, and placing great value on transparent, direct communication. #Aktienkultur

Questions could be submitted easily through the online question platform. Participants could also view and rate other participants' questions there. No sign-in or registration was required to submit a question or participate in the Webcast.

The discussion took place on Wednesday, 05/27/2026, from 7:00 to 8:00 PM as a live stream on YouTube.

2026 Dates

DateLocationEvent

02/26/2026

Bonn

Annual Report 2025

03/23/2026

Online

Live Webcast for Retail Investors with Dr. Christian Illek, Chief Financial Officer, Deutsche Telekom AG

05/13/2026

Bonn

Publication of Q1 2026 Financial Results

05/27/2026

Online

Live Webcast for Retail Investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations

08/06/2026

Bonn

Publication of Q2 2026 financial results

09/07/2026BonnQ2 2026: Live Webcast for retail investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations

11/05/2026

Bonn

Publication of Q3 2026 financial results

You can find dates for retail investors from previous years in our financial calendar under "Archive".

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