Q1 2026: Live Webcast for retail investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations

In the Webcast, Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations, once again provided detailed insights into Deutsche Telekom's latest quarterly results and answered participants' questions. For the first quarter of 2026, Deutsche Telekom again gave retail investors the opportunity to engage directly and ask their questions. #dabei

The Webcast is part of our regular event series for retail investors. Like professional investors, participants were able to learn firsthand about their investment. In doing so, Deutsche Telekom reaffirmed its commitment to taking dialogue with shareholders seriously, engaging with them as equals, and placing great value on transparent, direct communication. #Aktienkultur

Questions could be submitted easily through the online question platform. Participants could also view and rate other participants' questions there. No sign-in or registration was required to submit a question or participate in the Webcast.

The discussion took place on Wednesday, 05/27/2026, from 7:00 to 8:00 PM as a live stream on YouTube.

2026 Dates

You can find dates for retail investors from previous years in our financial calendar under "Archive".